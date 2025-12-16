The post $KENDU – The Everything Coin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a saturated market, where interaction from a celebrity or a cute, viral animal prompts 50+ derivative “projects,” it can be difficult to stand out. KENDU does not rely on a fleeting narrative. It does not promise cutting-edge tech. It does not rely on paying influencers and Key Opinion Leaders (or “KOLs”) to artificially create hype. Over the last 16 months, the community has carved its own path, expanding its reach in all directions. This is the first “Brand Coin” with a passionate community of autonomous marketers. The “Permissionless Brand” Concept Most businesses strictly guard their brands from unauthorized use, often threatening and pursuing legal action. KENDU takes the opposite approach. The name, logo and concept are original Intellectual Property and free for anyone to use, remix and share. This philosophy does two powerful things: 1. Invites and encourages creativity. Instead of the brand being shaped by a few individuals in boardrooms, thousands with diverse backgrounds, geography, talents and ideas can contribute and take the brand in any direction they please. 2. Transforms supporters into marketers. Community members building under the KENDU umbrella not only instantly tap into their first several hundred users, product testers and buyers, but also into an autonomous marketing machine. No approvals. No licensing red tape. Whether you want to design a hoodie, paint a mural, or simply create a viral meme—you KENDU it. The Power of Community & Decentralization Since its launch in March 2024, the KENDU community has had several key chances to demonstrate their strength. It was the second-ever memecoin to garner over 50,000 votes on the popular and reputable security platform, CertiK Skynet, earning free KYC and a full project audit. This audit was completed in February of 2025—analyzing not only the coin’s contract security, and tokenomics, but also its social impact, community sentiment and decentralization. Due to the project’s…

