The post Exploring the Value of Permissionless Systems in Blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Darius Baruo Nov 21, 2025 06:44 Stellar (XLM) explores how permissionless infrastructure creates exponential value through unique mechanisms, emphasizing flexibility and community control in blockchain technology. Permissionless systems in blockchain technology are increasingly recognized for their potential to generate exponential value, according to Stellar (XLM). The blockchain platform emphasizes that such systems thrive on three key mechanisms: unexpected builders generating breakthrough value, unknown use cases delivering asymmetric returns, and rapid discovery enabled by velocity. The Role of Community in Permissionless Systems One of the fundamental aspects of permissionless infrastructure is the empowerment of the community, as illustrated by the example of Linus Torvalds and the Linux kernel. While Torvalds has significant influence, the community ultimately governs Linux. This decentralized control allows for flexibility and innovation, as the community can fork the project if necessary, ensuring that the builders retain power over the gatekeeper. Challenges with Corporate Blockchains In contrast, corporate blockchains often restrict this flexibility. When a blockchain infrastructure is developed by and for a specific company, that company typically maintains control to protect its business model. This control can lead to high switching costs over time, especially as network effects and compliance frameworks become entrenched. Moving a protocol to a different blockchain or migrating tokenized assets can become nearly impossible, highlighting the importance of flexibility even if it is not immediately needed. Structural Dependencies and Flexibility The need for approval before building can create structural dependencies that are difficult to overcome. As Stellar points out, this dependency becomes more challenging to escape with each transaction, particularly when a partner blockchain alters its fee structure or deprecates features. Such changes can conflict with the needs of users, making migration costs prohibitive. The discussion around permissionless systems is gaining traction as the blockchain…

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.