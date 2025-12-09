Zcash publishes a fee plan to ensure traders won’t be priced out

The post Zcash publishes a fee plan to ensure traders won’t be priced out appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A Zcash developer has released a blueprint for a dynamic fee market on the network, which could reduce the blockchain’s pricing for ZEC transactions. The plan unveiled on Monday by research group Shielded Labs includes a multi-phase approach to replace the static pricing method affecting Zcash since its launch nearly ten years ago. Zcash has been lauded for its simplicity and accessibility, but according to the developers from Shielded Labs, those same characteristics have left the chain vulnerable to spam attacks and congestion as more users join the blockchain for privacy. Developers propose walking away from Zcash fixed fees When Zcash launched in October 2016, the network was imposing a fixed fee of 10,000 zatoshi for transactions. The number later fell to 1,000 when devs reworked its contracts so transactions would become more affordable as more users flocked in. The figure was small enough to make ZEC transactions “cheap,” a trait many deemed was part of the network’s ethos. “I personally share my Z-addr from time to time on Twitter, and I get flooded with messages from the community. It’s really a special experience. I’ve also onboarded 100+ people in this way through a simple message and a few cents in Zcash,” said one Zcash forum member. However, the low fees also opened the door to “sandblasting,” a spam attack that filled the chain with batches of shielded notes, which later overwhelmed wallets and clogged node storage, leaving some users with unresponsive or “bricked” software. Zcash developers introduced ZIP-317 to solve the data overreach, which consolidated several transaction components into unified “actions” and a predictable accounting unit. ZIP-317 was enough to nerf the sandblasting era and is still the fee mechanism used on mainnet today. Yet, Shielded Labs admits cracks have re-emerged because the network activity has picked up. Zcash…