The post Zcash publishes a fee plan to ensure traders won’t be priced out appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A Zcash developer has released a blueprint for a dynamic fee market on the network, which could reduce the blockchain’s pricing for ZEC transactions. The plan unveiled on Monday by research group Shielded Labs includes a multi-phase approach to replace the static pricing method affecting Zcash since its launch nearly ten years ago. Zcash has been lauded for its simplicity and accessibility, but according to the developers from Shielded Labs, those same characteristics have left the chain vulnerable to spam attacks and congestion as more users join the blockchain for privacy. Developers propose walking away from Zcash fixed fees When Zcash launched in October 2016, the network was imposing a fixed fee of 10,000 zatoshi for transactions. The number later fell to 1,000 when devs reworked its contracts so transactions would become more affordable as more users flocked in. The figure was small enough to make ZEC transactions “cheap,” a trait many deemed was part of the network’s ethos. “I personally share my Z-addr from time to time on Twitter, and I get flooded with messages from the community. It’s really a special experience. I’ve also onboarded 100+ people in this way through a simple message and a few cents in Zcash,” said one Zcash forum member. However, the low fees also opened the door to “sandblasting,” a spam attack that filled the chain with batches of shielded notes, which later overwhelmed wallets and clogged node storage, leaving some users with unresponsive or “bricked” software. Zcash developers introduced ZIP-317 to solve the data overreach, which consolidated several transaction components into unified “actions” and a predictable accounting unit. ZIP-317 was enough to nerf the sandblasting era and is still the fee mechanism used on mainnet today. Yet, Shielded Labs admits cracks have re-emerged because the network activity has picked up. Zcash…

The post U.S. Deploys Scorpion Strike Force Drones – But Do They Have Warheads? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LUCAS one way attack drone (with inert warhead) at Yuma Proving Ground U.S. Army Last week United Stated Central Command (CENTCOM) announced Task Force Scorpion Strike (TFSS), and that a squadron had already been formed, “the U.S. military’s first one-way-attack drone squadron,” based in the Middle East. The release includes images of the unit’s Low-cost Unmanned Combat Attack System (LUCAS) drones, reverse-engineered from Shaheds used by Iran and Russia. The announcement comes just four months after Pete Hegseth ordered an acceleration of the acquisition and fielding of affordable drone technology. The location in Iran’s back yard is hardly coincidental. Previously the U.S. could only launch small numbers of expensive legacy missiles. Now Scorpion Strike can unleash the sort of massive drone barrages that Russia regularly launches and “flip the script on Iran” as one U.S. official puts it. Or can it? Other information suggests LUCAS is far from ready for action. *Warhead Not Included? The U.S. Army also issued a press release last week, describing the testing of LUCAS at the Yuma Proving Ground (YPG). The image with the release shows a craft which looks identical to those displayed by CENTCOM. Scorpion Strike’s LUCAS drones CENTCOM YPG includes over 2,000 miles of restricted airspace in the desert, making it the ideal place to test long range systems. But there is no testing with live weapons yet. “We’re getting our baby steps in before we conduct safety certification testing,” states Col. Nicholas Law, Director of Experimentation in the Office of the Under Secretary of War for Research & Engineering, in the release. But it seems the warheads for the drones have not been made. “The warhead that will eventually be integrated into LUCAS isn’t constructed yet, but it will also be low-cost and mass produced by multiple manufacturers. Evaluators are currently…

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.