Major Token Unlocks Ahead – $197M in Crypto Supply Set to Hit Markets

The post Major Token Unlocks Ahead – $197M in Crypto Supply Set to Hit Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Crypto market is expecting a $197 million token unlock this week from seven prominent projects. Plasma (XPL), WalletConnect (WCT), Kamino (KMNO), Optimism (OP), Zora (ZORA) and UDS Protocol (UDS) will be leading the unlock process for the next tokens. This shift could cause a great deal of volatility for investors and traders. Understanding This Week’s Token Releases Plasma (XPL) serves as a Tether-backed, Layer-1 blockchain, providing a reliable infrastructure option for stablecoins. XPL is currently leading the pack with a market value of $18.13 million, followed by WalletConnect (WCT) at $14.84 million, and Kamino ($KMNO) at $141.22 million. These projects utilize token buy-back mechanisms that are linked to their vesting schedule. Essentially, when previously restricted tokens are released to early investors, the project buys them back according to strict guidelines. Such strategy is essential in providing a long-term commitment, and it is also a way of avoiding a surge of sales as soon as a token is launched. Kamino (KMNO) is experiencing a significant increase in its circulation, resulting in approximately 5.65% of its circulating supply. Optimism (OP), a top Ethereum Layer-2 scaling solution continues with its trend of steady token releases which receive attention because of their vital contribution to the ecosystem. Strategic Planning and Effect of the Market The response of the crypto market to unlocking of tokens is widely varied depending on project details, market fluctuations, and the sentiment of their holders. The recent events have been very resilient with several assets holding or appreciating, even though supply increases significantly. This will indicate a greater absorption capacity in the market than the previous cycles. To individuals who are not familiar with this unlock cycle, post unlock chain metrics monitoring and exchange inflows will provide early warning as to the likely presence of selling pressure. We must…