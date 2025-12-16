The post Major Token Unlocks Ahead – $197M in Crypto Supply Set to Hit Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Crypto market is expecting a $197 million token unlock this week from seven prominent projects. Plasma (XPL), WalletConnect (WCT), Kamino (KMNO), Optimism (OP), Zora (ZORA) and UDS Protocol (UDS) will be leading the unlock process for the next tokens. This shift could cause a great deal of volatility for investors and traders. Understanding This Week’s Token Releases Plasma (XPL) serves as a Tether-backed, Layer-1 blockchain, providing a reliable infrastructure option for stablecoins. XPL is currently leading the pack with a market value of $18.13 million, followed by WalletConnect (WCT) at $14.84 million, and Kamino ($KMNO) at $141.22 million. These projects utilize token buy-back mechanisms that are linked to their vesting schedule. Essentially, when previously restricted tokens are released to early investors, the project buys them back according to strict guidelines. Such strategy is essential in providing a long-term commitment, and it is also a way of avoiding a surge of sales as soon as a token is launched. Kamino (KMNO) is experiencing a significant increase in its circulation, resulting in approximately 5.65% of its circulating supply. Optimism (OP), a top Ethereum Layer-2 scaling solution continues with its trend of steady token releases which receive attention because of their vital contribution to the ecosystem. Strategic Planning and Effect of the Market The response of the crypto market to unlocking of tokens is widely varied depending on project details, market fluctuations, and the sentiment of their holders. The recent events have been very resilient with several assets holding or appreciating, even though supply increases significantly. This will indicate a greater absorption capacity in the market than the previous cycles. To individuals who are not familiar with this unlock cycle, post unlock chain metrics monitoring and exchange inflows will provide early warning as to the likely presence of selling pressure. We must…

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.