After Labubu All Shoppers Want For Christmas Is A Surprise Mystery Box

The post After Labubu All Shoppers Want For Christmas Is A Surprise Mystery Box appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Last year a giant Labubu Christmas tree was unveiled in Chengdu, China. (Photo by Yang Haiyong/VCG via Getty Images) VCG via Getty Images If Labubu has been the story of 2025 then the elf-like figure might also be the gift that saved Christmas, as shoppers turn to so-called mystery boxes and blind boxes for a value slice of discovery. With analysts predicting tougher times for the toy industry this holiday season, the breakout success of Labubu has prompted brands and top retailers to turn to gifts that keep the recipient guessing. Though you can hardly have escaped it, the rise of Labubu began as a niche obsession among Asian collectors and has since spilled out into the global mainstream, turning a once-obscure fuzzy figure into a cultural phenomenon. Labubu’s oddball charm and its ‘ugly-cute’ appeal has helped propel it from store shelves to resale platforms where limited editions can fetch hundreds or even thousands of dollars. That surge in customer appetite has coincided with a broader boom in blind- and mystery-box retailing, a format built around deliberately concealed packaging that keeps buyers wondering, and importantly returning, in the hopes of completing a set. The elf-like creature from Chinese toy retailer Pop Mart went viral in part because of advocacy from celebrities like Rihanna, Dua Lipa and Kim Kardashian and as demand for the genuine Pop Mart version of Labubu outpaced supply in the U.S., the market has opened the door for other players to ride the wave. This holiday season, major retailers have filled their aisles with lower-priced, easier-to-find alternatives. Walmart And Target Ride Labubu Wave Chains such as Walmart and Target are promoting a broadening array of mystery figures and collectible cards, while U.S. toymakers including Hasbro and Mattel have adopted the concept for familiar brands, rolling out Furby…