The post LAIKA’s Wildwood Defies Hollywood’s Content Factory Mentality appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LAIKA: A Studio That Values Art Over Algorithms Concept art for LAIKA’s latest film WILDWOOD Image courtesy of LAIKA Studios / © LAIKA, Inc. Too often in today’s film industry, studios rush to release one-off projects and sequels that are designed to generate maximum profit with minimal effort. Too often, audiences are bombarded with films lacking heart, creativity, or effort, with the primary goal being to make as much money in as little time as possible. It’s easy to see why, for many executives, investing in art doesn’t offer the quick, low-effort returns that profit-driven projects do. LAIKA, the stop motion studio responsible for Coraline, ParaNorman, and Kubo and the Two Strings, is pushing back against that industry model with its latest project, WILDWOOD, and showing that creative projects driven by passion can be a reward all on their own. Fifteen Years in the Making: The Ambition Behind Wildwood WILDWOOD, despite releasing its first trailer on October 26th, actually began its development in 2011. With nearly 15 years of work, WILDWOOD has become one of LAIKA’s longest-standing projects to date. Travis Knight, LAIKA’s President and CEO, as well as the director of WILDWOOD, called the project “incredibly ambitious.” LAIKA, known for their artistry in stop-motion animation and ability to bring dense fantasy worlds to life in a way most studios would envy, has developed new stop-motion controls and techniques for some of their puppets. Notably, for The General, played by Angela Bassett, a large eagle acting as a guardian over the forest where the film takes place, which features over 9000 individual feathers installed by hand across two puppets- a feat impossible without dedicated creatives who wanted to tell their story in their chosen medium. A commitment like this, with a product any studio would want, demands a lot of…

