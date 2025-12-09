Solayer to Armenian Dram Conversion Table
LAYER to AMD Conversion Table
- 1 LAYER75.79 AMD
- 2 LAYER151.59 AMD
- 3 LAYER227.38 AMD
- 4 LAYER303.17 AMD
- 5 LAYER378.97 AMD
- 6 LAYER454.76 AMD
- 7 LAYER530.55 AMD
- 8 LAYER606.35 AMD
- 9 LAYER682.14 AMD
- 10 LAYER757.93 AMD
- 50 LAYER3,789.66 AMD
- 100 LAYER7,579.32 AMD
- 1,000 LAYER75,793.18 AMD
- 5,000 LAYER378,965.92 AMD
- 10,000 LAYER757,931.83 AMD
The table above displays real-time Solayer to Armenian Dram (LAYER to AMD) conversions across a range of values, from 1 LAYER to 10,000 LAYER. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked LAYER amounts using the latest AMD market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom LAYER to AMD amounts, please use the tool converter above.
AMD to LAYER Conversion Table
- 1 AMD0.01319 LAYER
- 2 AMD0.02638 LAYER
- 3 AMD0.03958 LAYER
- 4 AMD0.05277 LAYER
- 5 AMD0.06596 LAYER
- 6 AMD0.07916 LAYER
- 7 AMD0.09235 LAYER
- 8 AMD0.1055 LAYER
- 9 AMD0.1187 LAYER
- 10 AMD0.1319 LAYER
- 50 AMD0.6596 LAYER
- 100 AMD1.319 LAYER
- 1,000 AMD13.19 LAYER
- 5,000 AMD65.96 LAYER
- 10,000 AMD131.9 LAYER
The table above shows real-time Armenian Dram to Solayer (AMD to LAYER) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 AMD to 10,000 AMD. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Solayer you can get at current rates based on commonly used AMD amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Solayer (LAYER) is currently trading at ֏ 75.79 AMD , reflecting a -0.25% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ֏91.23M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of ֏23.69B AMD. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Solayer Price page.
119.27B AMD
Circulation Supply
91.23M
24-Hour Trading Volume
23.69B AMD
Market Cap
-0.25%
Price Change (1D)
֏ 0.202
24H High
֏ 0.1944
24H Low
The LAYER to AMD trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Solayer's fluctuations against AMD. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Solayer price.
LAYER to AMD Conversion Summary
As of | 1 LAYER = 75.79 AMD | 1 AMD = 0.01319 LAYER
Today, the exchange rate for 1 LAYER to AMD is 75.79 AMD.
Buying 5 LAYER will cost 378.97 AMD and 10 LAYER is valued at 757.93 AMD.
1 AMD can be traded for 0.01319 LAYER.
50 AMD can be converted to 0.6596 LAYER, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 LAYER to AMD has changed by -0.46% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -0.25%, reaching a high of 77.09075050896946 AMD and a low of 74.19030643041417 AMD.
One month ago, the value of 1 LAYER was 98.65326240875548 AMD, which represents a -23.18% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, LAYER has changed by -132.08469678789274 AMD, resulting in a -63.54% change in its value.
All About Solayer (LAYER)
Now that you have calculated the price of Solayer (LAYER), you can learn more about Solayer directly at MEXC. Learn about LAYER past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Solayer, trading pairs, and more.
LAYER to AMD Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Solayer (LAYER) has fluctuated between 74.19030643041417 AMD and 77.09075050896946 AMD, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 73.9231602652841 AMD to a high of 104.41598682799032 AMD. You can view detailed LAYER to AMD price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|֏ 76.32
|֏ 103.04
|֏ 137.38
|֏ 228.98
|Low
|֏ 72.51
|֏ 72.51
|֏ 68.69
|֏ 30.53
|Average
|֏ 72.51
|֏ 76.32
|֏ 80.14
|֏ 118.3
|Volatility
|+3.82%
|+39.36%
|+70.06%
|+96.22%
|Change
|+0.20%
|-1.72%
|-22.82%
|-63.37%
Solayer Price Forecast in AMD for 2026 and 2030
Solayer’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential LAYER to AMD forecasts for the coming years:
LAYER Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Solayer could reach approximately ֏79.58 AMD, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
LAYER Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, LAYER may rise to around ֏96.73 AMD, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Solayer Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
LAYER Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
LAYER/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of LAYER Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Solayer is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell LAYER at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
LAYERUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
Explore LAYER Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Solayer futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy Solayer
Looking to add Solayer to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy Solayer › or Get started now ›
LAYER and AMD in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Solayer (LAYER) vs USD: Market Comparison
Solayer Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.1986
- 7-Day Change: -0.46%
- 30-Day Trend: -23.18%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including LAYER, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to AMD, the USD price of LAYER remains the primary market benchmark.
[LAYER Price] [LAYER to USD]
Armenian Dram (AMD) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (AMD/USD): 0.0026201312011309994
- 7-Day Change: +0.25%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.25%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger AMD means you will pay less to get the same amount of LAYER.
- A weaker AMD means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy LAYER securely with AMD on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the LAYER to AMD Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Solayer (LAYER) and Armenian Dram (AMD) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in LAYER, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the LAYER to AMD rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and AMD-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. AMD Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence AMD's strength. When AMD weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like LAYER, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Solayer, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for LAYER may rise, impacting its conversion to AMD.
Convert LAYER to AMD Instantly
Use our real-time LAYER to AMD converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert LAYER to AMD?
Enter the Amount of LAYER
Start by entering how much LAYER you want to convert into AMD using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live LAYER to AMD Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date LAYER to AMD exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about LAYER and AMD.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add LAYER to your portfolio? Learn how to buy LAYER with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the LAYER to AMD exchange rate calculated?
The LAYER to AMD exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of LAYER (often in USD or USDT), converted to AMD using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the LAYER to AMD rate change so frequently?
LAYER to AMD rate changes so frequently because both Solayer and Armenian Dram are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed LAYER to AMD rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the LAYER to AMD rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the LAYER to AMD rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert LAYER to AMD or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my LAYER to AMD conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of LAYER against AMD over time?
You can understand the LAYER against AMD price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the LAYER to AMD rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken AMD, impacting the conversion rate even if LAYER stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the LAYER to AMD exchange rate?
Solayer halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the LAYER to AMD rate.
Can I compare the LAYER to AMD rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the LAYER to AMD rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the LAYER to AMD rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Solayer price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the LAYER to AMD conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but AMD markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target LAYER to AMD price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Solayer and the Armenian Dram?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Solayer and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting LAYER to AMD and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your AMD into LAYER of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is LAYER to AMD a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor LAYER prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, LAYER to AMD can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the LAYER to AMD rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen AMD against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive LAYER to AMD rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Solayer News and Market Updates
Ethereum’s Fusaka Upgrade May Enhance Speed and Privacy via PeerDAS
The post Ethereum’s Fusaka Upgrade May Enhance Speed and Privacy via PeerDAS appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ethereum Fusaka upgrade enhances network speed, reduces transaction fees, and improves privacy through innovations like PeerDAS and Kohaku, enabling faster Layer-2 data processing and more resilient peer-to-peer networking for users worldwide. Ethereum Fusaka upgrade activates PeerDAS to accelerate transactions and lower fees significantly. Layer-2 networks gain efficiency with up to eight times more data handling capacity. Vitalik Buterin highlights Ethereum Foundation’s advances in peer-to-peer networking, boosting overall resilience and privacy. Ethereum Fusaka upgrade revolutionizes blockchain with PeerDAS for faster speeds and lower fees. Discover how Kohaku enhances privacy in 2025—explore Ethereum’s future now! What is the Ethereum Fusaka upgrade and how does it improve the network? The Ethereum Fusaka upgrade is a significant network enhancement that went live on Wednesday at 9:49 p.m. UTC during Epoch 411392, introducing Peer Data Availability Sampling (PeerDAS) to boost transaction speeds and reduce fees. This update allows Layer-2 solutions to process more data efficiently, cutting down bottlenecks and improving overall usability without compromising security. How does PeerDAS enhance Ethereum’s peer-to-peer networking? PeerDAS revolutionizes Ethereum’s data availability by enabling nodes to sample smaller data pieces rather than downloading full datasets, which reduces bandwidth demands and speeds up transaction propagation. According to developers, this feature can increase Layer-2 throughput by up to eight times, making the network more scalable for high-volume applications. Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum’s co-founder, praised this development in a recent statement on X, noting that the Ethereum Foundation has deepened its expertise in peer-to-peer (p2p) networking. He emphasized, “We think a lot about cryptoeconomics, BFT consensus, and blocks, but we take the p2p networking layer for granted. I think that’s no longer true, and PeerDAS shows it.” This innovation not only enhances speed but also strengthens network resilience against potential disruptions. By prioritizing validator meshes and incorporating techniques like OHTTP-like shuffles, PeerDAS breaks…2025/12/09
Tether's "own son" messed up the start. Can Stable pull off a comeback?
Author: Jae, PANews Another stablecoin bearing the title of "Tether's own child" has been officially launched, but the market doesn't seem to be buying it. On the evening of December 8th, Stable, the highly anticipated public blockchain dedicated to stablecoins, officially launched its mainnet and released the STABLE token. As a Layer 1 blockchain deeply incubated by the core teams of Bitfinex and Tether, Stable's "Tether's own child" narrative has attracted widespread market attention since its launch. However, against the backdrop of tightening market liquidity, Stable did not have a strong start like its competitor Plasma. Not only did its price remain low, but it also faced a crisis of confidence due to allegations of insider trading. Is Stable's story a case of starting strong but then faltering, or will it continue its downward trend? STABLE has fallen 60% from its peak and is mired in a trust crisis stemming from insider trading. Prior to Stable's launch, market sentiment was quite optimistic. The project's two pre-deposits totaled over $1.3 billion, with approximately 25,000 participating addresses. The average deposit per address was about $52,000, demonstrating strong user interest. This was particularly noteworthy during a period of low market sentiment, indicating high confidence in the "Tether ecosystem" and raising expectations that Stable's launch would mirror Plasma's success. Data from the prediction market Polymarket shows that the market once estimated that there was an 85% probability that the FDV (Fully Diluted Market Value) of the STABLE token would exceed $2 billion. However, the law of "extreme heat will surely kill" has proven true once again. STABLE token's performance on its first day on TGE was disappointing. The STABLE token opened at approximately $0.036, reaching a high of nearly $0.046 before plummeting by over 60%, hitting a low of $0.015. As of 9 PM on December 9th, the STABLE token's FDV had shrunk to $1.7 billion, indicating a lack of liquidity and a lack of buyers in the market. It's worth noting that leading CEXs (centralized exchanges) such as Binance, Coinbase, and Upbit have not yet listed the STABLE token in their spot markets. Their absence limits STABLE's access to a larger retail investor base, further restricting its liquidity. The sharp drop in the price of the STABLE token has also sparked heated discussions in the community. DeFi researcher @cmdefi stated: "Expectations for Stable are relatively low. There were various amateurish practices during the early stages of the project's launch, and the serious attitude was worrying." Crypto KOL @cryptocishanjia points out that communities are more willing to pay for new narratives. Once the market has produced a Plasma leader, the consensus among communities regarding a Stable leader will be greatly enhanced, leading to reduced profit margins. Former VC practitioner @Michael_Liu93 bluntly stated: Stable's pre-market valuation of 3 billion and FDV are artificially inflated, making it a suitable target for long-term short selling. Tight control of the shares (no airdrops, no pre-sales, no KOL rounds) does not equate to a pump and dump, but precisely because it has not been listed on top CEXs, it may usher in a reversal. In addition, many users also mentioned the controversy surrounding the pre-deposit period before the Stable mainnet launch. During the first round of pre-deposit activities, some whale wallets deposited hundreds of millions of US dollars in USDT before the official opening time, raising strong questions from the community about fairness and insider trading. The project team did not directly respond and instead launched the second round of pre-deposit. This incident constitutes a paradox of the Stable narrative, whose value proposition is to provide transparent, reliable, and compliant infrastructure. The presence of suspected insider trading at the project's inception creates a trust deficit that will hinder active community participation and negatively impact its long-term narrative. USDT's Gas Fee Optimization for Payment Experience Reveals Hidden Concerns in its Token Economic Model Stable's architecture is designed to maximize transaction efficiency and user-friendliness. Stable is the first L1 blockchain to use USDT as its native gas fee, providing a near-gasless user experience. The significance of this design lies in minimizing user friction. Users can pay transaction fees using the medium of exchange itself (USDT) without managing or holding highly volatile governance tokens. This feature enables sub-second settlement and minimizes fees, making it particularly suitable for everyday trading and institutional payment scenarios with stringent requirements for price stability and predictability. Stable employs the StableBFT consensus mechanism, a DPoS (Delegated Proof-of-Stake) model customized based on CometBFT (formerly Tendermint) and fully compatible with the EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine). StableBFT guarantees transaction finality through Byzantine fault tolerance, meaning that once a transaction is confirmed, it is irreversible, which is crucial for payment and settlement scenarios. Furthermore, StableBFT supports parallel proposal processing by nodes, ensuring the network can achieve both high throughput and low latency, thus meeting the stringent requirements of payment networks. Stable secured strong capital backing from its inception. The project raised $28 million in its seed round, led by Bitfinex and Hack VC. The presence of Tether/Bitfinex CEO Paolo Ardoino as an advisor has fueled speculation about a close strategic partnership between Stable and Tether, the leading stablecoin issuer. Stable CEO Brian Mehler previously served as VP of Venture Capital at Block.one, the company that developed EOS, where he managed a $1 billion crypto fund and invested in industry giants such as Galaxy Digital and Securitize. The CTO is Sam Kazemian, founder of the hybrid algorithmic stablecoin project Frax, who has been deeply involved in the DeFi field for many years and has provided advice on the US stablecoin bill. However, Stable's initial CEO was Joshua Harding, the former head of investment at Block.one, and the project changed its leadership without any announcement or explanation, casting a shadow over Stable's transparency. Stable's token economic model employs a strategy that separates network utility from governance value. The sole purpose of the STABLE token is governance and staking. It is not used to pay any transaction fees on the network, and all transactions are settled in USDT. Token holders can stake STABLE to become validators and maintain network security. They can also participate in key decisions such as network upgrades, fee adjustments, or the introduction of new stablecoins through community voting. However, the inability to share in network profits limits the token's potential; before the ecosystem takes shape, the token lacks significant empowerment. It's worth noting that 50% of the total token supply (100 billion) will be allocated to the team, investors, and advisors. While these tokens are subject to a one-year lock-up period (Cliff) before being released linearly, this significant allocation will have a potential long-term impact on the token price. Competition in the stablecoin public blockchain sector is fierce; execution will be the deciding factor. Stable faces extremely fierce market competition. In the current multi-chain landscape, Polygon and Tron have a large retail user base for low-cost remittances in Southeast Asia, South America, the Middle East and Africa, while Solana has also secured a place in the payment field thanks to its high throughput performance advantage. More importantly, Stable also faces emerging vertical L1 competitors also focused on stablecoin payments. For example, Circle's Arc focuses on becoming the infrastructure for institutional-grade on-chain treasuries, global settlement, and tokenized assets. Additionally, Tempo, backed by Stripe and Paradigm, is also positioned as a payment-focused public chain and is a strong competitor targeting the same vertical market. In the payment and settlement field, network effects will be a key winning factor. Stable's success will depend on its ability to quickly leverage the USDT ecosystem, attract developers and institutional users, and establish a first-mover advantage in large-scale settlements. If its execution and market penetration are insufficient, it may be overtaken by similar L1 platforms with stronger integration capabilities or deeper compliance backgrounds. According to its roadmap, the most crucial timeframe is enterprise integration and developer ecosystem building from Q4 2025 to Q2 2026. Successfully achieving these goals will be key to validating Stable's value proposition and the feasibility of its vertically integrated L1 architecture. However, with only about six months between mainnet launch and pilot deployment, Stable must quickly overcome multiple challenges, including technical optimization, institutional integration, and ecosystem development. Any missteps in execution could further erode market confidence in its long-term potential. The launch of Stable's mainnet marks a new phase in the competition for stablecoins, moving towards infrastructure development. Whether it can achieve its goal of reshaping payment networks will ultimately depend on execution rather than narrative.2025/12/09
Horizen’s Bold Migration: Unlocking Scalability by Moving to a Layer 3 on Base
BitcoinWorld Horizen’s Bold Migration: Unlocking Scalability by Moving to a Layer 3 on Base In a decisive move that reshapes its technological foundation, the privacy-focused blockchain Horizen (ZEN) has completed a major migration. The project has officially launched its mainnet as a Layer 3 on Base, moving away from its original, standalone Layer 1 chain. This strategic pivot, ratified by a DAO governance vote, signals a profound commitment to […] This post Horizen’s Bold Migration: Unlocking Scalability by Moving to a Layer 3 on Base first appeared on BitcoinWorld.2025/12/09
The long-established privacy project Horizen has been relaunched as a Layer 3 network on Base.
PANews reported on December 9th that Horizen, a privacy project founded in 2017, has officially transitioned to a Layer 3 mainnet on Base, aiming to provide "compliant optional privacy" features. The project has abandoned its old mainnet and EON sidechain and relaunched the ZEN token. Horizen plans to invest 100 million ZEN over five years to support the development of privacy-related applications, including those in finance, gaming, and social scenarios. The new architecture supports customized modules by jurisdiction, enabling compliant disclosure. ZEN is now traded on the Base chain and is supported by exchanges such as Binance and Coinbase.2025/12/09
