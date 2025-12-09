The post Electric vehicle sales up nearly a quarter worldwide in October appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sales of electric and plug-in hybrid cars climbed 23% around the world last month, reaching 1.9 million vehicles, according to new figures from market research firm Rho Motion released Wednesday. European buyers pushed the numbers higher with increased purchases in Germany, France and the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, China continues to dominate the worldwide market, making up more than half of all electric vehicle sales globally. The data covers both battery-powered cars and plug-in hybrids. The pricing gap between electric and gas-powered cars varies significantly by region, explained Charles Lester, who manages data at Rho Motion as mentioned in a Reuters report. Chinese buyers face much smaller price differences compared to shoppers in Europe or North America. North American EV sales decline after tax credit ends Sales in North America fell sharply, dropping 41% after hitting record levels in August and September. The decline came after a $7,500 tax credit ran out, Lester noted. EVs in the United States still cost considerably more than similar gas-powered models, which led to major drops in October sales at leading automakers. Breaking down the October numbers by region, Chinese buyers purchased roughly 1.3 million electric vehicles. European sales increased 36% to 372,786 vehicles. North American buyers purchased 100,370 vehicles, down 41% from the previous period. Other markets around the world saw sales rise 37% to 141,368 vehicles. Europe expected to maintain momentum Looking ahead, Lester said European markets show promise for the remainder of the year. “In Europe, the overall year-to-date growth figure remains relatively high and we’re expecting strong sales towards the end of the year,” he said. He predicted continued momentum in China through year-end. “Chinese automotive market is expected to show strong growth in November and December, helped by pull forward effect as the country is moving from a full purchase…

The post AI Revolutionizes Advertising: The Lester Francois Case Study appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lawrence Jengar Nov 11, 2025 00:04 Explore how filmmaker Lester Francois leverages AI to create innovative ad campaigns, redefining modern advertising with Leonardo.Ai according to Leonardo.ai. Filmmaker Lester Francois is transforming the advertising landscape by harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI). Utilizing Leonardo.Ai, Francois has embarked on a journey to create bold and cinematic ad campaigns that push the boundaries of modern advertising, as detailed by Leonardo.ai. A Filmmaker’s Curiosity Meets a New Creative Era Francois’s journey into AI began with a simple question: how to capture a cyberpunk dreamworld without traditional resources like a crew or budget? The answer lay not in better equipment but in AI technology. Initially, Francois made commercials for brands such as Becks and Vodafone. Now, he is a freelance AI creative director, using Leonardo.Ai to materialize his creative visions. The Shift: From Camera to Code The global pandemic served as an unexpected turning point for Francois, who began experimenting with early AI art tools like VQGAN+CLIP. This transition allowed him to visualize concepts swiftly and experiment with different tones and styles. AI has enabled Francois to develop ideas from home, refine them, and even pitch them as real films. Storytelling With Subtlety Francois’s collaboration with skincare brand Sudocrem exemplifies his innovative approach. By using AI to blend cinematic beauty with pharmaceutical clarity, Francois crafted a campaign that was both authentic and elevated, without any traditional filming. This process involved creating AI-generated images that set the tone and guided subsequent photography and video production. Big Laughs, Small Budget In a project with Creativa for Clarke Energy, Francois used AI to produce a humorous conference video. This approach allowed for a high-quality production at a fraction of the cost of traditional methods, showcasing AI’s potential in delivering…

The post Meet The Main Voice Actors Of The ‘Harry Potter’ Full-Cast Audiobooks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 30: Max Lester, Frankie Treadway and Arabella Staunton attend the launch event of Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions at Protein Studios on October 30, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images for Audible) Getty Images for Audible J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter novels are back, this time as full-cast audiobooks, starting Tuesday with the release of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. The full-cast Harry Potter audiobooks stems from a collabortion between Audible — an Amazon company — and Rowling’s Pottermore Publishing. Tuesday’s full-cast edition of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s/Philosopher’s Stone kicks off a new chapter in the Harry Potter experience, which, through more than 200 voice actors, will bring all seven of Rowling’s classic books to life word for word. ForbesHere’s The ‘Harry Potter’ Full-Cast Audiobooks Release ScheduleBy Tim Lammers Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, which goes by Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in the U.K., was first released in book form in the U.K. in 1997 and the U.S. in 1998. After that, the blockbuster film adaptation of the series — beginning with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, starring Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson as Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger — was released in 2001. Meanwhile, HBO and HBO Max are at work at adaptating all seven of Rowling’s books for an expansive Harry Potter TV series, which Dominic McLaughlin as Harry, Alastair Stout as Ron and Arabella Stanton as Hermione — who also voices the young version of the character for the Audible audiobooks. The new Harry Potter TV series will launch sometime in 2027. Forbes‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Arrives On Disney+ This WeekBy Tim Lammers Following Tuesday’s release of book one, Harry Potter books two through seven will be released monthly…

The post One Of David Bowie’s Most Unusual Duets Becomes A Surprise Top 10 Hit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. David Bowie and Bing Crosby’s odd Christmas collaboration “Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy” debuts inside the top 10 on multiple charts decades after its release. David Bowie On Set of “Jump They Say” Music Video, in Los Angeles California, circa March 1993. (Photo by Lester Cohen) Lester Cohen Even over a decade after his passing, David Bowie remains a force on the charts in the United Kingdom, his home country. The pioneering superstar, who changed both the look and sound of rock music during his decades-long career, can usually be found on a handful of tallies thanks to one compilation or another — or occasionally with one of his most popular singles, as is the case at the moment. This frame, the late powerhouse scores a new bestselling song – and a top 10 to boot – as one of his collaborations with one of the most recognizable voices of all time opens inside the highest tier. At the same time, Bowie earns a new top-selling album in what has turned out to be a very special period for his legacy. David Bowie and Bing Crosby’s Holiday Duet Debuts Now that Halloween has passed, millions of music lovers around the world are turning their attention toward Christmas music. Of course, there are still weeks to go before the jolliest day of the year, but yuletide tunes become hugely popular annually, and the surge has begun. “Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy,” a collaboration between Bowie and Bing Crosby, debuts on three charts in the U.K. this frame. The duet, which was recorded and initially released in the ‘70s, was recently delivered on vinyl. Ahead of December’s arrival, the track earns both artists another posthumous chart win. David Bowie and Bing Crosby Chart a Top 10 Hit Together “Peace on Earth/Little Drummer…

