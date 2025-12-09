Meet The Main Voice Actors Of The ‘Harry Potter’ Full-Cast Audiobooks

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 30: Max Lester, Frankie Treadway and Arabella Staunton attend the launch event of Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions at Protein Studios on October 30, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images for Audible) Getty Images for Audible J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter novels are back, this time as full-cast audiobooks, starting Tuesday with the release of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. The full-cast Harry Potter audiobooks stems from a collabortion between Audible — an Amazon company — and Rowling's Pottermore Publishing. Tuesday's full-cast edition of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's/Philosopher's Stone kicks off a new chapter in the Harry Potter experience, which, through more than 200 voice actors, will bring all seven of Rowling's classic books to life word for word. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, which goes by Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone in the U.K., was first released in book form in the U.K. in 1997 and the U.S. in 1998. After that, the blockbuster film adaptation of the series — beginning with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, starring Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson as Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger — was released in 2001. Meanwhile, HBO and HBO Max are at work at adaptating all seven of Rowling's books for an expansive Harry Potter TV series, which Dominic McLaughlin as Harry, Alastair Stout as Ron and Arabella Stanton as Hermione — who also voices the young version of the character for the Audible audiobooks. The new Harry Potter TV series will launch sometime in 2027. Following Tuesday's release of book one, Harry Potter books two through seven will be released monthly…