The post Liquidium launches native liquid staking framework for Bitcoin Runes protocol tokens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Liquidium Foundation has released a liquid staking framework for Rune-based tokens operating on Bitcoin’s layer-1 network. The protocol enables users to stake tokens while maintaining their native Bitcoin format, using Internet Computer’s chain fusion technology for wallet security. The framework initially supports staking of Liquidium’s LIQ tokens, which follow the Runes standard developed for Bitcoin. Users receive liquid sLIQ tokens representing their staked positions, allowing them to continue trading while earning rewards. The open-source protocol design permits third-party developers to integrate additional Runes-based assets. Staking rewards derive from protocol revenue rather than token inflation. Liquidium allocates 30% of daily revenue from its lending platforms to purchase LIQ tokens, which are then redistributed to stakers. The company reserves 70% of revenue for operational expenses. This mechanism aims to create token scarcity while generating sustainable yields. The Runes protocol, introduced as a Bitcoin-native token standard, enables the creation of fungible tokens directly on the BTC blockchain. Technical implementation The staking system operates through a decentralized Bitcoin wallet secured by Internet Computer’s chain fusion technology. The wallet operates independently, executing only predefined staking contract logic without requiring third-party control. All transactions occur directly on Bitcoin’s mainnet without requiring wrapped assets or off-chain custody. Robin Obermaier, Liquidium’s co-founder and CEO, stated the framework connects to the company’s existing products. LiquidiumWTF, the platform’s peer-to-peer lending protocol, generates revenue through Bitcoin-collateralized loans. LiquidiumFi, scheduled to launch later this year, will enable cross-chain lending across Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana networks. The staking framework integrates with Liquidium’s existing operations on Bitcoin Layer 1. Since launch, the platform has processed over 102,000 loans, generating $8 million in lender interest and facilitating $450 million in borrowing volume. The protocol supports Ordinals, Runes, and BRC-20 tokens as collateral through Partially Signed Bitcoin Transactions (PSBTs) and multi-signature Discreet Log Contracts for…

Bitcoin’s Transaction Fees Collapse Bitcoin’s daily transaction fees have fallen by more than 80% since April 2024, according to Galaxy Digital. As of August 2025, nearly 15% of blocks are being mined with minimal or no fees, sometimes just one satoshi per virtual byte. While this benefits users with cheaper transactions, it reduces miners’ earnings. After April’s halving cut rewards to 3.125 BTC per block, miners are increasingly dependent on fees. With fees drying up, concerns are growing over Bitcoin’s long-term security. Pierre Samaties, chief business officer at the Dfinity Foundation,that “sustained throughput is essential for the system to defend itself.” Onchain Activity Slows The decline of trends like Ordinals and Runes has left Bitcoin’s onchain activity sluggish. OP_RETURN transactions, which once drove 60% of daily activity, now account for just 20%. Meanwhile, alternative blockchains such as Solana are attracting memecoins and NFT projects. Spot Bitcoin ETFs, now holding over 1.3 million BTC, also divert trading volume offchain, further cutting fee-generating activity. Galaxy Digital’s report found nearly 50% of recent Bitcoin blocks have been underfilled, with mempool demand at low levels. BTCfi as a Potential Lifeline Against this backdrop, BTCfi — Bitcoin-native decentralized finance — is emerging as a possible solution. Unlike Ethereum or Solana DeFi, BTCfi uses Bitcoin as its base asset while enabling lending, trading, and yield strategies on layers or protocols tied to Bitcoin itself. “Every BTCfi action requires moving Bitcoin,” Samaties explained. “Movement drives computation, computation consumes block space, and space carries cost.” This dynamic could restore fee demand and strengthen miner incentives. From Digital Gold to Financial Primitive Bitcoin has long been viewed as digital gold, valued more for holding than for use. But Samaties sees it evolving into a financial primitive, a building block for broader financial systems. Julian Mezger, CMO of Liquidium, agrees. “The last five years have transformed Bitcoin’s infrastructure from a simple settlement layer into a multi-layered ecosystem,” he said. “We’re now seeing the foundations for true Bitcoin-native DeFi being laid.” If BTCfi continues to develop, Bitcoin could transition from passive store of value to active financial backbone — and in the process, solve its looming fee crisis. Illustration of Bitcoin fee decline and BTCfi growth potential

The post Maestro’s Real-Time Indexing Supercharges Liquidium’s Bitcoin Lending Platform appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A new partnership between Bitcoin infrastructure firm Maestro and lending protocol Liquidium has injected unprecedented speed and precision into Bitcoin’s emerging DeFi ecosystem (referred to as ‘BTCFi’). To elaborate, Maestro’s enterprise-grade indexing and real-time mempool tracking services will now power Liquidium’s lending protocols, enabling near-instant reactions (for on-chain events) as well as unlocking lending/borrowing directly on Bitcoin’s base layer. To date, Liquidium’s flagship Bitcoin-native lending platform ‘LiquidiumWTF’ has facilitated over 4,230 BTC (roughly $500 million) in loans using Bitcoin-centric assets (including Ordinals, Runes, and BRC-20 tokens) as collateral, proving that such inscribed assets, too, can be put to productive use rather than left idle in wallets. That said, supporting such a novel market requires live access to accurate asset data and real-time transaction status. That’s where Maestro comes in, providing a digital infrastructure that can keep Liquidium updated on pending transactions and the latest state of the network, allowing it to execute loans and manage collateral with lightning-fast precision. On the development, Peter Giammanco, Liquidium co-founder and CTO, was quoted as saying: “We’ve only been using Maestro for two months, but it’s already saved us what amounts to 100% of the time and resources we would’ve spent building our own infrastructure. It’s hard to overstate the speed boost it’s given our dev cycle.” From instant BTC loans to cross-chain lending without bridges With Maestro handling much of the backend heavy lifting, Liquidium has been able to rapidly expand its capabilities on Bitcoin’s L1 and beyond. Its primary protocol, LiquidiumWTF, recently rolled out an ‘Instant Loans’ feature, allowing users to borrow BTC within seconds. To make this possible, lenders have to pre-fund on-chain vaults so that liquidity can be tapped into almost immediately without having to wait for a counterparty. Furthermore, Liquidium’s second protocol, LiquidiumFi, is pushing the envelope of cross-chain…

