Speed Metrics Say Eagles RB Saquon Barkley Is Healthy And Can Still Dominate

A big game from Saquon Barkley could quiet a lot of the Eagles' doubters. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images) Getty Images Here's a two-word remedy for the reeling Philadelphia Eagles: Saquon Barkley. So much bad juju is whipping around the team, specifically its broken offensive unit, after losing two in a row and averaging 15.5 points over the last four games. But a dominant performance from Barkley against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football (8:15 ET, ESPN/ABC) can squash the negative vibes and prove that the defending Super Bowl champions are still the team to beat in the NFC. But that's a big ask, considering how nullified Barkley has been in 2025. He's on pace for 1,048 rushing yards, about half of the 2,005 he ran for last season. His yards per carry have plummeted from 5.8 (2nd in the NFL) to 3.7 (36th), and he's been kept to 60 yards or less per carry in 10 of 12 games. Last season, he had 17 runs of 20-plus yards and seven that went 40 or more. Over 12 games this season, he has only two runs of 20-plus and one that went 40-plus. All this has led to the prevailing question in Philly: What's up with Barkley? Well, he's slamming into crowded boxes (8 or more defenders) 33.1% of the time this season, via NFL NextGen Stats, compared to 20.6% last year. He's averaging just 2.3 yards per carry on those runs compared to 4.5 yards per carry against lighter boxes. It's up to offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo to design plays to reclaim the box. So much has gone sideways for Barkley under Patullo, who got elevated from pass game coordinator and associate head coach to offensive coordinator last offseason to replace Kellen Moore, now the New Orleans…