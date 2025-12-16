KuCoin Strengthens Australian Presence with PGA Championship Activation, Reinforcing Commitment to Australia with Regulatory Milestone and Local Expansion

KuCoin Strengthens Australian Presence with PGA Championship Activation, Reinforcing Commitment to Australia with Regulatory Milestone and Local Expansion BRISBANE, Australia, Nov. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, is thrilled to serve as an official partner and exclusive crypto partner of the 2025 BMW Australian PGA Championship, taking place from November 27 to 30 at the Royal Queensland Golf Club in Brisbane. As one of the Asia-Pacific region's most historic golf tournaments, the Championship provides a high-impact platform for KuCoin to engage partners, clients, and the broader community while elevating its brand presence alongside Australian golf icon and KuCoin Global Brand Ambassador Adam Scott. As part of the collaboration, KuCoin hosted an invite-only VIP hospitality experience on November 28 in a private suite overlooking the 17th hole. Designed as a strategic engagement platform rather than a traditional client event, the gathering brought together industry leaders, institutional partners, and regulatory-aligned stakeholders to deepen dialogue on building a trusted and compliant digital asset ecosystem in Australia. Set against the backdrop of KuCoin's AUSTRAC registration and ongoing commitment to strengthening local oversight, the experience featured a premium environment with curated food, beverages, and interactive brand showcases that highlighted KuCoin's security, transparency, and governance frameworks. The event served as an important touchpoint for advancing responsible industry collaboration and reinforcing KuCoin's long-term commitment to compliant growth and user protection in the Australian market. Tika LUM, Head of Global Institutional Business Development at KuCoin, delivered opening remarks, covering the strategic upgrade of KuCoin Institutional and showcasing its core competencies anchored in trusted compliance, secure infrastructure, and continuous innovation—all aimed at empowering clients with advanced services, deep market intelligence, and exclusive VIP experiences. The highlight of the afternoon was an exclusive meet-and-greet with Adam Scott, which offered attendees a memorable opportunity to connect with KuCoin Global Brand Ambassador while watching tournament play from the suite's outdoor balcony. Adam joined a quick Q&A session with Tika, sharing his experiences with professional golf training methods and technical skills, as well as the shared values between himself and KuCoin—values that mirror KuCoin's commitment to building a secure, resilient, and innovative trading infrastructure. The activation fostered meaningful interaction with KuCoin leadership and strengthened local relationships, underscoring the company's focus on trust, innovation, and user empowerment in the crypto industry. "This partnership with the Australian PGA Championship was a tremendous success, blending the precision and tradition of golf with KuCoin's forward-thinking approach to cryptocurrency," said Tika LUM, Head of Global Institutional Business Development at KuCoin. "It was an honor to host our partners and clients in such an iconic setting, and Adam Scott's involvement truly elevated the experience." Building on this momentum, KuCoin continues to deepen its investment in Australia. The company recently secured registration as a Digital Currency Exchange (DCE) provider with AUSTRAC, introducing new compliance requirements and improving fiat access for Australian users. In addition, KuCoin has established a new office in Sydney's CBD and appointed James Pinch as its Australian Managing Director to lead local operations across compliance, operations, cybersecurity, and product development. These developments reflect KuCoin's long-term commitment to building a secure, user-centric digital asset ecosystem in Australia and supporting the country's evolving Web3 landscape. About KuCoin Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform built on trust, serving over 40 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Known for its reliability and user-first approach, the platform combines advanced technology, deep liquidity, and strong security safeguards to deliver a seamless trading experience. KuCoin provides access to 1,000+ digital assets through a broad product suite and remains committed to building transparent, compliant, and user-centric digital asset infrastructure for the future of finance. Learn more: www.kucoin.com