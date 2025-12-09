The post Experienced Economist Says, “The Fed Should Not Cut Interest Rates Next Week,” Explains Why appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Apollo Global Management Chief Economist Torsten Slok argued in his assessment on CNBC’s “Power Lunch” program that the Fed should not cut interest rates at its meeting scheduled for next week. Slok stated that current economic data and market conditions point to maintaining tight monetary policy. While there are concerns in the markets that the credit cycle could worsen, Slok said the data suggests otherwise. “When you look at default rates for high-yield bonds and loans, they’ve been declining for the last six months. So we’re not at the beginning of a credit cycle,” Slok said. Slok emphasized that the labor market remains resilient, arguing that unemployment benefit applications are at very low levels and that, according to Indeed data, job postings are trending upward. Slok noted that the slowdown in labor force growth stems not from a lack of demand but from a decline in immigration rates, and he noted that inflation is still solidified at 3%. “Inflation is expected to hover around 3% for the next 12 months. It wouldn’t be right to cut interest rates when the Fed’s target is 2% and inflation is so sticky.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/experienced-economist-says-the-fed-should-not-cut-interest-rates-next-week-explains-why/

