How Mat Ishbia Paved The Way For The Phoenix Mercury 2025 WNBA Finals Run

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 28: Phoenix Mercury players and coaches pose for a photograph after defeating the Minnesota Lynx in Game Four of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs semifinals at PHX Arena on September 28, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Lynx 86-81 to advance to the WNBA finals. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Getty Images Kahleah Copper doesn't remember the last time she visited a grocery store. That's because, living in the Valley and playing for the WNBA Finalist Phoenix Mercury, she no longer has to. Every time Copper steps inside the Mercury's cutting-edge practice facility, she's met with everything a hooper could want – including meals prepped by the team's personal chef. It might sound like a luxury. But it's actually the result of a franchise being treated like a priority, which goes back to the major investment and commitment that ownership made two years ago. Mat Ishbia had a vision when he purchased the Phoenix Mercury and Suns for $4 billion in February 2023: It was time to invest in women's sports. Frankly, it was overdue. And he wasn't shy about spreading the word to everyone. When current head coach Nate Tibbetts was interviewing for the Mercury job that summer, Ishbia's words had him compelled. "He wanted to treat the Mercury at the same level as the Suns," Tibbetts said. "You never really know [if it's true]. But then, you see the plans and you're like … 'oh well, that's pretty impressive.'" Those plans have culminated in a WNBA Finals run for the league's most fascinating team. One that has flipped the script culturally, embraced the…