MAIV to Guatemalan Quetzal Conversion Table

  • 1 MAIV
    0.01 GTQ
  • 2 MAIV
    0.02 GTQ
  • 3 MAIV
    0.03 GTQ
  • 4 MAIV
    0.04 GTQ
  • 5 MAIV
    0.05 GTQ
  • 6 MAIV
    0.06 GTQ
  • 7 MAIV
    0.07 GTQ
  • 8 MAIV
    0.08 GTQ
  • 9 MAIV
    0.09 GTQ
  • 10 MAIV
    0.10 GTQ
  • 50 MAIV
    0.52 GTQ
  • 100 MAIV
    1.05 GTQ
  • 1,000 MAIV
    10.47 GTQ
  • 5,000 MAIV
    52.34 GTQ
  • 10,000 MAIV
    104.68 GTQ

The table above displays real-time MAIV to Guatemalan Quetzal (MAIV to GTQ) conversions across a range of values, from 1 MAIV to 10,000 MAIV. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked MAIV amounts using the latest GTQ market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom MAIV to GTQ amounts, please use the tool converter above.

GTQ to MAIV Conversion Table

  • 1 GTQ
    95.53 MAIV
  • 2 GTQ
    191.06 MAIV
  • 3 GTQ
    286.5 MAIV
  • 4 GTQ
    382.1 MAIV
  • 5 GTQ
    477.6 MAIV
  • 6 GTQ
    573.1 MAIV
  • 7 GTQ
    668.7 MAIV
  • 8 GTQ
    764.2 MAIV
  • 9 GTQ
    859.7 MAIV
  • 10 GTQ
    955.3 MAIV
  • 50 GTQ
    4,776 MAIV
  • 100 GTQ
    9,553 MAIV
  • 1,000 GTQ
    95,533 MAIV
  • 5,000 GTQ
    477,666 MAIV
  • 10,000 GTQ
    955,332 MAIV

The table above shows real-time Guatemalan Quetzal to MAIV (GTQ to MAIV) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 GTQ to 10,000 GTQ. It serves as a quick reference to see how much MAIV you can get at current rates based on commonly used GTQ amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.

MAIV Price and Market Statistics in Guatemalan Quetzal

MAIV (MAIV) is currently trading at Q 0.01 GTQ , reflecting a -3.73% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at Q60.92K with a fully diluted market capitalisation of Q15.61M GTQ. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated MAIV Price page.

11.43B GTQ

Circulation Supply

60.92K

24-Hour Trading Volume

15.61M GTQ

Market Cap

-3.73%

Price Change (1D)

Q 0.0015

24H High

Q 0.0013

24H Low

The MAIV to GTQ trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track MAIV's fluctuations against GTQ. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current MAIV price.

MAIV to GTQ Conversion Summary

As of | 1 MAIV = 0.01 GTQ | 1 GTQ = 95.53 MAIV

  • Today, the exchange rate for 1 MAIV to GTQ is 0.01 GTQ.

  • Buying 5 MAIV will cost 0.05 GTQ and 10 MAIV is valued at 0.10 GTQ.

  • 1 GTQ can be traded for 95.53 MAIV.

  • 50 GTQ can be converted to 4,776 MAIV, excluding any platform or gas fees.

  • The conversion rate of 1 MAIV to GTQ has changed by +9.26% in the last 7 days.

  • In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -3.73%, reaching a high of 0.0114960800879868 GTQ and a low of 0.00996326940958856 GTQ.

  • One month ago, the value of 1 MAIV was 0.008263382367244913 GTQ, which represents a +26.67% change in its current value.

  • In the last 90 days, MAIV has changed by -0.005300459325901114 GTQ, resulting in a -33.62% change in its value.

All About MAIV (MAIV)

Now that you have calculated the price of MAIV (MAIV), you can learn more about MAIV directly at MEXC. Learn about MAIV past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy MAIV, trading pairs, and more.

MAIV to GTQ Conversion Volatility and Price Trends

In the past 24 hours, MAIV (MAIV) has fluctuated between 0.00996326940958856 GTQ and 0.0114960800879868 GTQ, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.007865617996200568 GTQ to a high of 0.013028124361045843 GTQ. You can view detailed MAIV to GTQ price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.

Last 24 hoursLast 7 daysLast 30 daysLast 90 days
HighQ 0Q 0Q 0Q 0
LowQ 0Q 0Q 0Q 0
AverageQ 0Q 0Q 0Q 0
Volatility+15.38%+53.89%+110.36%+114.38%
Change+5.06%+9.26%+26.67%-33.61%

MAIV Price Forecast in GTQ for 2026 and 2030

MAIV’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential MAIV to GTQ forecasts for the coming years:

MAIV Price Prediction for 2026

By 2026, MAIV could reach approximately Q0.01 GTQ, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.

MAIV Price Prediction for 2030

By 2030, MAIV may rise to around Q0.01 GTQ, following the same long-term growth model.

These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our MAIV Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.

MAIV Trading Pairs Available on MEXC

Learn How to Buy MAIV

Looking to add MAIV to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.

Explore the full guide: How to Buy MAIV › or Get started now ›

MAIV and GTQ in USD Terms: Overview and Insights

MAIV (MAIV) vs USD: Market Comparison

MAIV Price Overview

  • Current Price (USD): $0.0013658
  • 7-Day Change: +9.26%
  • 30-Day Trend: +26.67%

Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?

Crypto markets are highly dynamic. Prices can move rapidly due to:
  • Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
  • Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
  • Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
  • Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.

Why This Matters

If you are converting to or from MAIV, short-term price trends can impact how much you receive.
  • A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
  • A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.

USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices

Most cryptocurrencies, including MAIV, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.

So whether you are converting to GTQ, the USD price of MAIV remains the primary market benchmark.
[MAIV Price] [MAIV to USD]

Guatemalan Quetzal (GTQ) vs USD: Market Snapshot

Exchange Rate Overview

  • Current Rate (GTQ/USD): 0.13045968906498628
  • 7-Day Change: -0.04%
  • 30-Day Trend: -0.04%

Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?

Exchange rates move due to supply and demand in the global market. Key drivers include:
  • Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
  • Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
  • Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
  • Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.

Why This Matters

Since MAIV is typically valued in USD, shifts in GTQ vs USD affect the MAIV to GTQ rate.
  • A stronger GTQ means you will pay less to get the same amount of MAIV.
  • A weaker GTQ means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.

Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?

Buy MAIV securely with GTQ on our Buy Crypto channels.

[Buy MAIV Instantly Now]

What Influences the MAIV to GTQ Exchange Rate?

The exchange rate between MAIV (MAIV) and Guatemalan Quetzal (GTQ) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in MAIV, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.

    1. Market Sentiment and News

    Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the MAIV to GTQ rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.

    2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity

    The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and GTQ-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.

    3. GTQ Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators

    Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence GTQ's strength. When GTQ weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like MAIV, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.

    4. Blockchain and Technology Developments

    For cryptocurrencies like MAIV, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.

    5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends

    Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for MAIV may rise, impacting its conversion to GTQ.

Convert MAIV to GTQ Instantly

Use our real-time MAIV to GTQ converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.

How to Convert MAIV to GTQ?

  1. Enter the Amount of MAIV

    Start by entering how much MAIV you want to convert into GTQ using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.

  2. Check the Live MAIV to GTQ Rate

    See the most accurate and up-to-date MAIV to GTQ exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about MAIV and GTQ.

  3. Convert or Get Started on MEXC

    Ready to add MAIV to your portfolio? Learn how to buy MAIV with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.

Frequently Asked Questions

  1. How is the MAIV to GTQ exchange rate calculated?

    The MAIV to GTQ exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of MAIV (often in USD or USDT), converted to GTQ using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.

  2. Why does the MAIV to GTQ rate change so frequently?

    MAIV to GTQ rate changes so frequently because both MAIV and Guatemalan Quetzal are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.

  3. What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?

    The displayed MAIV to GTQ rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.

  4. Can the MAIV to GTQ rate vary between exchanges?

    Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.

  5. Why might the MAIV to GTQ rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?

    Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.

  6. Is now a good time to convert MAIV to GTQ or should I wait?

    There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.

  7. What tools can help me time my MAIV to GTQ conversion better?

    Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.

  8. How can I understand the trend of MAIV against GTQ over time?

    You can understand the MAIV against GTQ price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.

  9. How do news and regulations affect the MAIV to GTQ rate?

    Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken GTQ, impacting the conversion rate even if MAIV stays flat.

  10. What crypto-specific events can influence the MAIV to GTQ exchange rate?

    MAIV halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the MAIV to GTQ rate.

  11. Can I compare the MAIV to GTQ rate with other currencies?

    Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.

  12. How do I know if the MAIV to GTQ rate is fair?

    Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.

  13. What is the best way to monitor the MAIV to GTQ rate over the day?

    Bookmark this page or the MAIV price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.

  14. Is the MAIV to GTQ conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?

    Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but GTQ markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.

  15. Can I set a target MAIV to GTQ price and convert when it hits?

    While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.

  16. Where can I learn more about what influences MAIV and the Guatemalan Quetzal?

    You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both MAIV and the British Pound.

  17. What is the difference between converting MAIV to GTQ and trading it?

    Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your GTQ into MAIV of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.

  18. Is MAIV to GTQ a common reference for crypto investors?

    Most investors monitor MAIV prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, MAIV to GTQ can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.

  19. What happens to the MAIV to GTQ rate during major economic events?

    During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen GTQ against crypto, depending on global investor response.

  20. How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive MAIV to GTQ rates?

    MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.

MAIV News and Market Updates

Explore More About MAIV

Why Buy MAIV with MEXC?

MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy MAIV.

Access to 2,800+ tokens, one of the widest selections available
Fastest token listings among centralised exchanges
100+ payment methods to choose from
Lowest fees in the crypto industry
Join millions of users and buy MAIV with MEXC today.

Disclaimer

