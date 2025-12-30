The post MANYU, BERT, PENGU Or LBRETT? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Every crypto investor is on the hunt for the holy grail: the next best meme coin to buy, a token that could even begin to approach the legendary, face-melting rally of SHIB. As money pours into the market searching for that next 100x rocket, a handful of contenders are making noise. We’re seeing projects like MANYU, BERT, and PENGU getting some traction, but a brand-new memecoin is quietly rewriting the playbook. Built on an Ethereum Layer 2, the Layer Brett ($LBRETT) crypto presale is officially live, and it’s turning heads by fusing the viral power of a meme token with the raw technological horsepower of a Layer 2 crypto. Analysts are starting to whisper that $LBRETT isn’t just another coin; it could be the explosive investment of 2025. The Ghost of Shiba Inu (SHIB) The ghost of SHIB looms large over the entire memecoin market. Its unbelievable surge was a cultural phenomenon, minting millionaires from pocket change and capturing the world’s imagination. But can that kind of lightning be caught in a bottle again? For SHIB itself, that ship has sailed. Its colossal market capitalization means that even a massive influx of cash barely moves the needle anymore. Investors chasing those kinds of earth-shattering gains are now forced to look at nimbler, newer projects. Furthermore, foundational tokens like SHIB are shackled to the original Ethereum network, where crippling gas fees can make small transactions prohibitively expensive. The conversation around SHIB is no longer about explosive growth; it’s about survival in a market it helped create. Are MANYU, BERT, or PENGU the Answer? In the wake of SHIB’s success, a familiar playbook emerged. We have MANYU, a coin built around an internet-famous dog, banking on cultural relevance to build a community. The problem? The market is drowning in animal coins, and…

