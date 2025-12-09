XRP Price Today: Real-Time Quote and Chart

In recent hours, the price of XRP against USDT is moving in the $2.11–2.12 range, in a phase that remains slightly bearish but with short-term rebound signals. XRP Price on Daily (D1): Bias Still Bearish, but Selling Slowing Down The daily chart defines the main direction of the Ripple XRP price. D1 Close: $2.11 Regime: bearish XRP is quoted practically on the central Bollinger (2.11 $) and slightly below the EMA 20 (2.13 $), with the slower averages (EMA 50 at 2.27 $ and EMA 200 at 2.52 $) well above the price. This indicates that the main trend remains downward, but the selling phase is losing aggressiveness. Moving Averages (EMA 20/50/200) on D1 EMA 20: $2.13 EMA 50: $2.27 EMA 200: $2.52 Operational comment: the fact that the price is below all three averages confirms that the underlying trend is still negative. However, the distance from the EMA 200 is not extreme. We are in an area where the market could start to build a base if buying volumes come in. As long as XRP remains below $2.27–2.30, any rebound on D1 remains, technically, a pullback within a bearish trend. RSI Daily (14 periods) The RSI is slightly below the neutral threshold of 50, but far from oversold. This suggests a weak but not extreme momentum. In practice: sellers no longer dominate as they did a few days ago, but buyers have not yet taken control. It is a typical context of a pause after a decline or a horizontal range. MACD Daily MACD Line: -0.05 Signal Line: -0.06 Histogram: +0.01 The MACD is still in negative territory, thus linked to a pre-existing bearish trend, but the histogram has turned slightly positive. This picture is consistent with a phase of loss of bearish momentum and an attempt at a…