Maverick Protocol to Saudi Riyal Conversion Table
MAV to SAR Conversion Table
- 1 MAV0.12 SAR
- 2 MAV0.24 SAR
- 3 MAV0.35 SAR
- 4 MAV0.47 SAR
- 5 MAV0.59 SAR
- 6 MAV0.71 SAR
- 7 MAV0.82 SAR
- 8 MAV0.94 SAR
- 9 MAV1.06 SAR
- 10 MAV1.18 SAR
- 50 MAV5.89 SAR
- 100 MAV11.77 SAR
- 1,000 MAV117.72 SAR
- 5,000 MAV588.58 SAR
- 10,000 MAV1,177.16 SAR
The table above displays real-time Maverick Protocol to Saudi Riyal (MAV to SAR) conversions across a range of values, from 1 MAV to 10,000 MAV. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked MAV amounts using the latest SAR market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom MAV to SAR amounts, please use the tool converter above.
SAR to MAV Conversion Table
- 1 SAR8.495 MAV
- 2 SAR16.99 MAV
- 3 SAR25.48 MAV
- 4 SAR33.98 MAV
- 5 SAR42.47 MAV
- 6 SAR50.97 MAV
- 7 SAR59.46 MAV
- 8 SAR67.96 MAV
- 9 SAR76.45 MAV
- 10 SAR84.95 MAV
- 50 SAR424.7 MAV
- 100 SAR849.5 MAV
- 1,000 SAR8,495 MAV
- 5,000 SAR42,475 MAV
- 10,000 SAR84,950 MAV
The table above shows real-time Saudi Riyal to Maverick Protocol (SAR to MAV) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 SAR to 10,000 SAR. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Maverick Protocol you can get at current rates based on commonly used SAR amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Maverick Protocol (MAV) is currently trading at ﷼ 0.12 SAR , reflecting a -0.79% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ﷼857.76K with a fully diluted market capitalisation of ﷼93.35M SAR. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Maverick Protocol Price page.
2.97B SAR
Circulation Supply
857.76K
24-Hour Trading Volume
93.35M SAR
Market Cap
-0.79%
Price Change (1D)
﷼ 0.03217
24H High
﷼ 0.03049
24H Low
The MAV to SAR trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Maverick Protocol's fluctuations against SAR. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Maverick Protocol price.
MAV to SAR Conversion Summary
As of | 1 MAV = 0.12 SAR | 1 SAR = 8.495 MAV
Today, the exchange rate for 1 MAV to SAR is 0.12 SAR.
Buying 5 MAV will cost 0.59 SAR and 10 MAV is valued at 1.18 SAR.
1 SAR can be traded for 8.495 MAV.
50 SAR can be converted to 424.7 MAV, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 MAV to SAR has changed by +0.83% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -0.79%, reaching a high of 0.12071808423831523 SAR and a low of 0.11441387592248156 SAR.
One month ago, the value of 1 MAV was 0.12994924641507172 SAR, which represents a -9.42% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, MAV has changed by -0.12109333473330534 SAR, resulting in a -50.70% change in its value.
All About Maverick Protocol (MAV)
Now that you have calculated the price of Maverick Protocol (MAV), you can learn more about Maverick Protocol directly at MEXC. Learn about MAV past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Maverick Protocol, trading pairs, and more.
MAV to SAR Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Maverick Protocol (MAV) has fluctuated between 0.11441387592248156 SAR and 0.12071808423831523 SAR, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.11148692206155879 SAR to a high of 0.12964904601907962 SAR. You can view detailed MAV to SAR price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|﷼ 0.11
|﷼ 0.11
|﷼ 0.18
|﷼ 0.26
|Low
|﷼ 0.11
|﷼ 0.07
|﷼ 0.07
|﷼ 0.03
|Average
|﷼ 0.11
|﷼ 0.11
|﷼ 0.11
|﷼ 0.15
|Volatility
|+5.36%
|+15.55%
|+78.20%
|+106.95%
|Change
|+0.03%
|+0.67%
|-9.55%
|-50.94%
Maverick Protocol Price Forecast in SAR for 2026 and 2030
Maverick Protocol’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential MAV to SAR forecasts for the coming years:
MAV Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Maverick Protocol could reach approximately ﷼0.12 SAR, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
MAV Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, MAV may rise to around ﷼0.15 SAR, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Maverick Protocol Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
MAV Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
MAV/USDT
|Trade
MAV/USDC
|Trade
The table above shows a list of MAV Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Maverick Protocol is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell MAV at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
MAVUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
MAVIAUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
Explore MAV Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Maverick Protocol futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy Maverick Protocol
Looking to add Maverick Protocol to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
MAV and SAR in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Maverick Protocol (MAV) vs USD: Market Comparison
Maverick Protocol Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.03137
- 7-Day Change: +0.83%
- 30-Day Trend: -9.42%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including MAV, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to SAR, the USD price of MAV remains the primary market benchmark.
Saudi Riyal (SAR) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (SAR/USD): 0.2664833261382835
- 7-Day Change: -0.06%
- 30-Day Trend: -0.06%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger SAR means you will pay less to get the same amount of MAV.
- A weaker SAR means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
What Influences the MAV to SAR Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Maverick Protocol (MAV) and Saudi Riyal (SAR) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in MAV, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the MAV to SAR rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and SAR-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. SAR Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence SAR's strength. When SAR weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like MAV, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Maverick Protocol, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for MAV may rise, impacting its conversion to SAR.
Convert MAV to SAR Instantly
Use our real-time MAV to SAR converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert MAV to SAR?
Enter the Amount of MAV
Start by entering how much MAV you want to convert into SAR using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live MAV to SAR Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date MAV to SAR exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about MAV and SAR.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add MAV to your portfolio? Learn how to buy MAV with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the MAV to SAR exchange rate calculated?
The MAV to SAR exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of MAV (often in USD or USDT), converted to SAR using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the MAV to SAR rate change so frequently?
MAV to SAR rate changes so frequently because both Maverick Protocol and Saudi Riyal are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed MAV to SAR rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the MAV to SAR rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the MAV to SAR rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert MAV to SAR or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my MAV to SAR conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of MAV against SAR over time?
You can understand the MAV against SAR price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the MAV to SAR rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken SAR, impacting the conversion rate even if MAV stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the MAV to SAR exchange rate?
Maverick Protocol halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the MAV to SAR rate.
Can I compare the MAV to SAR rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the MAV to SAR rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the MAV to SAR rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Maverick Protocol price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the MAV to SAR conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but SAR markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target MAV to SAR price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Maverick Protocol and the Saudi Riyal?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Maverick Protocol and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting MAV to SAR and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your SAR into MAV of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is MAV to SAR a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor MAV prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, MAV to SAR can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the MAV to SAR rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen SAR against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive MAV to SAR rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
