The post MERL Gains Strength on Rising Inflows & Interest appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MERL trades in a tight range as momentum cools and key support near $0.30 holds. Rising open interest signals stronger derivatives positioning and potential volatility. Spot inflows improve sharply, revealing renewed demand and strengthening market sentiment. Merlin Chain continues to trade in a compressed range after a volatile month defined by sharp swings, rising derivatives activity, and shifting liquidity patterns. The token recovered from a deep decline toward $0.21 and quickly pushed higher, but the recent slowdown has created a new test for momentum. The market now watches whether buyers can stabilize the price above short-term support or if sellers will attempt to retake control. Price Action Stabilizes After Sharp Rally The price now trades around the mid-$0.30 region after failing to maintain strength near last week’s high. The earlier rebound carried the token through several Fib zones, showing strong buying at lower levels. MERL Price Dynamics (Source: TradingView) However, the rally stalled when MERL hit resistance near $0.52, where volatility widened and the move became stretched. Price now trades under the EMA-9 and the mid-Bollinger band, which indicates cooling momentum. Additionally, short-term sellers remain active while MERL holds above the $0.30 support area. Losing this region could trigger a deeper retracement. A drop toward $0.26 or even $0.21 becomes possible if pressure increases. Hence, buyers need a push above $0.40 to shift the short-term picture. A move through the $0.45 Fib zone strengthens the trend and signals renewed upside energy. Derivatives Activity Rises as Open Interest Climbs Source: Coinglass MERL’s futures market shows stronger engagement as open interest expands through November. The total reached about $159 million on November 27. This trend highlights a rise in leveraged positioning after months of low participation. Traders appear to expect continued volatility, and this shift aligns with MERL’s earlier rally. Moreover, the…

The post Merlin Chain Price Rally Looks Like A Bull Trap? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Merlin Chain (MERL) is a Bitcoin Layer-2 project designed to enable faster, cheaper transactions on the Bitcoin network. The token is up about 22.5% in the past 24 hours and trades near $0.31. Over three months, the Merlin Chain price is still up about 171%. But the past month tells a different story. In that window, MERL is down about 15%, even after the latest spike. So the question is simple. Did this sharp move up strengthen the trend, or was it more of an outlier? The charts suggest that the 24-hour window rally only strengthened its trend reversal theory. And not in a good way! Sponsored Sponsored Rally Looks Strong, But The Underlying Signals Do Not Earlier in Merlin Chain’s long uptrend, starting around late June, the price and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) moved together. RSI measures buying and selling strength, and both the price highs and RSI highs kept rising. That is how a healthy rally behaves. The past month breaks that pattern. Between October 26 and November 26, the Merlin Chain price made a higher high. RSI produced a lower high. That is standard bearish divergence. It often appears near the end of an uptrend, signaling that the next leg may turn down. MERL Trend Reversal Coming: TradingView Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. Chaikin Money Flow (CMF), which tracks whether big buyers are supporting the move, adds more pressure. From September 21 to November 26, the MERL price made higher highs again. CMF made lower highs and has now fallen under the zero line. A drop under zero, while forming bearish divergence against the price, means large-money inflows have weakened even while the chart pushed to new highs. Sponsored Sponsored Big Money Slows Down: TradingView The 22%…

