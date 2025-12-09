Merlin Chain to Yemeni Rial Conversion Table
MERL to YER Conversion Table
- 1 MERL82.96 YER
- 2 MERL165.92 YER
- 3 MERL248.87 YER
- 4 MERL331.83 YER
- 5 MERL414.79 YER
- 6 MERL497.75 YER
- 7 MERL580.70 YER
- 8 MERL663.66 YER
- 9 MERL746.62 YER
- 10 MERL829.58 YER
- 50 MERL4,147.89 YER
- 100 MERL8,295.79 YER
- 1,000 MERL82,957.85 YER
- 5,000 MERL414,789.25 YER
- 10,000 MERL829,578.51 YER
The table above displays real-time Merlin Chain to Yemeni Rial (MERL to YER) conversions across a range of values, from 1 MERL to 10,000 MERL. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked MERL amounts using the latest YER market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom MERL to YER amounts, please use the tool converter above.
YER to MERL Conversion Table
- 1 YER0.01205 MERL
- 2 YER0.02410 MERL
- 3 YER0.03616 MERL
- 4 YER0.04821 MERL
- 5 YER0.06027 MERL
- 6 YER0.07232 MERL
- 7 YER0.08438 MERL
- 8 YER0.09643 MERL
- 9 YER0.1084 MERL
- 10 YER0.1205 MERL
- 50 YER0.6027 MERL
- 100 YER1.205 MERL
- 1,000 YER12.054 MERL
- 5,000 YER60.27 MERL
- 10,000 YER120.5 MERL
The table above shows real-time Yemeni Rial to Merlin Chain (YER to MERL) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 YER to 10,000 YER. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Merlin Chain you can get at current rates based on commonly used YER amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Merlin Chain (MERL) is currently trading at ﷼ 82.96 YER , reflecting a -0.60% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ﷼231.48M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of ﷼87.16B YER. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Merlin Chain Price page.
250.90B YER
Circulation Supply
231.48M
24-Hour Trading Volume
87.16B YER
Market Cap
-0.60%
Price Change (1D)
﷼ 0.36352
24H High
﷼ 0.33682
24H Low
The MERL to YER trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Merlin Chain's fluctuations against YER. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Merlin Chain price.
MERL to YER Conversion Summary
As of | 1 MERL = 82.96 YER | 1 YER = 0.01205 MERL
Today, the exchange rate for 1 MERL to YER is 82.96 YER.
Buying 5 MERL will cost 414.79 YER and 10 MERL is valued at 829.58 YER.
1 YER can be traded for 0.01205 MERL.
50 YER can be converted to 0.6027 MERL, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 MERL to YER has changed by +6.21% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -0.60%, reaching a high of 86.69993364439556 YER and a low of 80.33195326283372 YER.
One month ago, the value of 1 MERL was 86.90742963435656 YER, which represents a -4.55% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, MERL has changed by 49.901593079932006 YER, resulting in a +151.41% change in its value.
All About Merlin Chain (MERL)
Now that you have calculated the price of Merlin Chain (MERL), you can learn more about Merlin Chain directly at MEXC. Learn about MERL past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Merlin Chain, trading pairs, and more.
MERL to YER Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Merlin Chain (MERL) has fluctuated between 80.33195326283372 YER and 86.69993364439556 YER, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 77.75137095090491 YER to a high of 94.40829042087792 YER. You can view detailed MERL to YER price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|﷼ 85.86
|﷼ 93.01
|﷼ 143.1
|﷼ 143.1
|Low
|﷼ 78.7
|﷼ 76.32
|﷼ 50.08
|﷼ 31
|Average
|﷼ 81.09
|﷼ 83.47
|﷼ 83.47
|﷼ 76.32
|Volatility
|+7.74%
|+21.17%
|+106.68%
|+334.57%
|Change
|+0.58%
|+5.13%
|-4.73%
|+150.94%
Merlin Chain Price Forecast in YER for 2026 and 2030
Merlin Chain’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential MERL to YER forecasts for the coming years:
MERL Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Merlin Chain could reach approximately ﷼87.11 YER, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
MERL Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, MERL may rise to around ﷼105.88 YER, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Merlin Chain Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
MERL Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
MERL/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of MERL Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Merlin Chain is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell MERL at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
MERLUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
Explore MERL Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Merlin Chain futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy Merlin Chain
Looking to add Merlin Chain to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy Merlin Chain › or Get started now ›
MERL and YER in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Merlin Chain (MERL) vs USD: Market Comparison
Merlin Chain Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.34783
- 7-Day Change: +6.21%
- 30-Day Trend: -4.55%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including MERL, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to YER, the USD price of MERL remains the primary market benchmark.
[MERL Price] [MERL to USD]
Yemeni Rial (YER) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (YER/USD): 0.004192432869968323
- 7-Day Change: -0.01%
- 30-Day Trend: -0.01%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger YER means you will pay less to get the same amount of MERL.
- A weaker YER means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy MERL securely with YER on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the MERL to YER Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Merlin Chain (MERL) and Yemeni Rial (YER) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in MERL, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the MERL to YER rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and YER-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. YER Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence YER's strength. When YER weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like MERL, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Merlin Chain, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for MERL may rise, impacting its conversion to YER.
Convert MERL to YER Instantly
Use our real-time MERL to YER converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert MERL to YER?
Enter the Amount of MERL
Start by entering how much MERL you want to convert into YER using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live MERL to YER Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date MERL to YER exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about MERL and YER.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add MERL to your portfolio? Learn how to buy MERL with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the MERL to YER exchange rate calculated?
The MERL to YER exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of MERL (often in USD or USDT), converted to YER using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the MERL to YER rate change so frequently?
MERL to YER rate changes so frequently because both Merlin Chain and Yemeni Rial are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed MERL to YER rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the MERL to YER rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the MERL to YER rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert MERL to YER or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my MERL to YER conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of MERL against YER over time?
You can understand the MERL against YER price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the MERL to YER rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken YER, impacting the conversion rate even if MERL stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the MERL to YER exchange rate?
Merlin Chain halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the MERL to YER rate.
Can I compare the MERL to YER rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the MERL to YER rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the MERL to YER rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Merlin Chain price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the MERL to YER conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but YER markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target MERL to YER price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Merlin Chain and the Yemeni Rial?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Merlin Chain and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting MERL to YER and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your YER into MERL of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is MERL to YER a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor MERL prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, MERL to YER can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the MERL to YER rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen YER against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive MERL to YER rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Merlin Chain News and Market Updates
Merlin Chain Price Rally Looks Like A Bull Trap?
The post Merlin Chain Price Rally Looks Like A Bull Trap? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Merlin Chain (MERL) is a Bitcoin Layer-2 project designed to enable faster, cheaper transactions on the Bitcoin network. The token is up about 22.5% in the past 24 hours and trades near $0.31. Over three months, the Merlin Chain price is still up about 171%. But the past month tells a different story. In that window, MERL is down about 15%, even after the latest spike. So the question is simple. Did this sharp move up strengthen the trend, or was it more of an outlier? The charts suggest that the 24-hour window rally only strengthened its trend reversal theory. And not in a good way! Sponsored Sponsored Rally Looks Strong, But The Underlying Signals Do Not Earlier in Merlin Chain’s long uptrend, starting around late June, the price and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) moved together. RSI measures buying and selling strength, and both the price highs and RSI highs kept rising. That is how a healthy rally behaves. The past month breaks that pattern. Between October 26 and November 26, the Merlin Chain price made a higher high. RSI produced a lower high. That is standard bearish divergence. It often appears near the end of an uptrend, signaling that the next leg may turn down. MERL Trend Reversal Coming: TradingView Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. Chaikin Money Flow (CMF), which tracks whether big buyers are supporting the move, adds more pressure. From September 21 to November 26, the MERL price made higher highs again. CMF made lower highs and has now fallen under the zero line. A drop under zero, while forming bearish divergence against the price, means large-money inflows have weakened even while the chart pushed to new highs. Sponsored Sponsored Big Money Slows Down: TradingView The 22%…2025/11/27
MERL Gains Strength on Rising Inflows & Interest
The post MERL Gains Strength on Rising Inflows & Interest appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MERL trades in a tight range as momentum cools and key support near $0.30 holds. Rising open interest signals stronger derivatives positioning and potential volatility. Spot inflows improve sharply, revealing renewed demand and strengthening market sentiment. Merlin Chain continues to trade in a compressed range after a volatile month defined by sharp swings, rising derivatives activity, and shifting liquidity patterns. The token recovered from a deep decline toward $0.21 and quickly pushed higher, but the recent slowdown has created a new test for momentum. The market now watches whether buyers can stabilize the price above short-term support or if sellers will attempt to retake control. Price Action Stabilizes After Sharp Rally The price now trades around the mid-$0.30 region after failing to maintain strength near last week’s high. The earlier rebound carried the token through several Fib zones, showing strong buying at lower levels. MERL Price Dynamics (Source: TradingView) However, the rally stalled when MERL hit resistance near $0.52, where volatility widened and the move became stretched. Price now trades under the EMA-9 and the mid-Bollinger band, which indicates cooling momentum. Additionally, short-term sellers remain active while MERL holds above the $0.30 support area. Losing this region could trigger a deeper retracement. A drop toward $0.26 or even $0.21 becomes possible if pressure increases. Hence, buyers need a push above $0.40 to shift the short-term picture. A move through the $0.45 Fib zone strengthens the trend and signals renewed upside energy. Derivatives Activity Rises as Open Interest Climbs Source: Coinglass MERL’s futures market shows stronger engagement as open interest expands through November. The total reached about $159 million on November 27. This trend highlights a rise in leveraged positioning after months of low participation. Traders appear to expect continued volatility, and this shift aligns with MERL’s earlier rally. Moreover, the…2025/11/27
Crypto Market Suffers One of Its Worst Months in Years as Prediction Platforms Defy the Downturn
Crypto slumped in November but prediction markets surged and select tokens like RAIN STRK and MERL showed strength while altchains faced fading activity.2025/12/03
Explore More About Merlin Chain
Merlin Chain Price
Learn more about Merlin Chain (MERL) and track real-time price with live charts, trends, historical data, and more.
Merlin Chain Price Prediction
Explore MERL forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where Merlin Chain may be headed.
How to Buy Merlin Chain
Want to buy Merlin Chain? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
MERL/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade MERL/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
Discover More Merlin Chain to Fiat Conversions
Other Cryptocurrencies to YER Conversions
Why Buy Merlin Chain with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy Merlin Chain.
Join millions of users and buy Merlin Chain with MEXC today.
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.