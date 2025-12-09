Standard Chartered-Backed Libeara Introduces Tokenized Gold Fund for Singapore Investors

Highlights: Standard Chartered-backed Libeara is set to launch a tokenized gold fund that will expand investors’ access to gold at significantly reduced costs. Access to the new fund, called “MG 999,” will be limited to some category of investors. MG 999 tokens will track the spot price of gold, allowing investors to buy digital tokens on a blockchain. Libeara, a blockchain company backed by Standard Chartered’s venture arm, has introduced a tokenized gold investment fund in Singapore. According to a local news outlet, the fund, “MG 999,” will be run by FundBridge Capital. It will be open only to professional and institutional investors. Instead of buying real gold bars stored in a vault, investors will purchase digital tokens on a blockchain. These tokens track gold’s spot price, expanding investors’ exposure to gold without the usual costs of storing the metal. Libeara, backed by Standard Chartered’s SC Ventures, has launched MG 999, a tokenized gold fund in Singapore offering digital exposure to gold prices without physical bullion ownership. Targeted at accredited investors, the fund combines blockchain efficiency with regulated asset… pic.twitter.com/qJjgcaOyFg — Fama Crypto (@Famacrypt) December 9, 2025 FundBridge’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) said the initiative will bring traditional fund management rules into the digital space. She added that the fund aims to meet regulatory standards while still utilising blockchain technology to bring real-world assets on-chain. The CEO stated: “Through this fund, we’ve worked closely with our partners to ensure the framework meets the standards of a regulated fund environment while advancing the use of real-world assets on-chain.” Growing Concerns About the US-Dollar’s Long-Term Potential While cryptocurrencies remain unstable, many financial institutions, including Standard Chartered, are beginning to show interest in the technology behind many cryptocurrencies. Through its venture arm, Standard Chartered now supports digital asset companies in Asia. Aside from Libeara, it also owns stakes in Zodia Custody, which stores digital assets, and Zodia Markets, an exchange for institutional clients. Meanwhile, gold prices spiked significantly this year, and many central banks have been purchasing the asset because they are worried about the long-term strength of the US dollar. Additionally, Tension from President Donald Trump’s tariffs has also pushed investors to consider safe assets like gold. Standard Chartered-backed Libeara launches tokenized synthetic gold fund in Singapore for institutional and accredited investors, adds lending for jewelers. Could cut vault costs and lure institutions, but synthetic structure raises counterparty risk. — Nifty (@nifty0x) December 9, 2025 Standard Chartered Continues to Explore Opportunity in Gold Investments This is not Standard Chartered’s first gold-related project. Last month, the bank launched a gold fund, backed by actual physical gold. Standard Chartered is also the custodian of gold, stored in a secure and tax-free storage site called Le Freeport near Changi Airport. Unlike the physical gold-backed fund, FundBridge’s gold fund will not buy or store physical gold but tracks the spot price of gold. MG 999 also offers loans to Singapore’s gold retailers. Mustafa Gold, a well-known jewellery retailer, was the first beneficiary of the loan facility, using its gold jewellery as collateral to get working capital from the fund. This allows the company to unlock cash without removing its stock from display shelves. Mustafa Gold founder, Mustaq Ahmad, described Gold-linked tokens as unique and complex specialized financial products. “MG 999 will enable gold retailers to capitalize on innovation in the digital space and help to better manage working capital needs,” the founder added. Singapore’s Digital Assets Support Remains Strong Cross-border payment firm Ripple Labs recently secured approval to expand its regulated payment activities in Singapore. According to a Crypto2Community news publication on December 1, the approval strengthens the company’s ability to support banks and other financial firms that move funds overseas. Ripple President, Monica Long, said the approval highlighted Singapore’s transparent approach toward crypto regulatory guidelines. She added that Ripple will continue seeking means to expand in the country. 