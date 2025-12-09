The post Tron Revolut integration goes live with TRX staking appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Revolut has completed a major blockchain rollout with TRON, marking a new phase for European digital finance and formalizing the integration for millions of users. Revolut activates TRON staking and stablecoin rails TRON DAO announced in Barcelona on December 9, 2025, that Revolut has selected its network for a full blockchain infrastructure rollout across Europe. The global fintech, which serves more than 65 million customers, now supports TRX staking directly inside the Revolut app alongside fast stablecoin transfers. The collaboration enables staking of the TRX protocol, TRON‘s native utility token, with a 0% platform fee* charged by Revolut. Moreover, users gain access to rapid stablecoin remittances and 1:1 conversion between fiat and stablecoin across Revolut’s extensive European financial network, boosting everyday crypto payments. The partnership positions TRON as a core pillar of Revolut’s so‑called “Crypto 2.0″ initiative. In practice, TRON provides institutional-grade blockchain infrastructure to power next-generation financial services in all 30 markets of the European Economic Area (EEA), deepening the bank-like app’s crypto reach. High-speed TRON network powers Revolut’s Crypto 2.0 plans With the integration, Revolut customers gain direct access to TRON’s high-throughput network, which processes over $23 billion in daily transfer volumes. Furthermore, the blockchain currently hosts more than $79 billion in circulating stablecoins, underlining its role as a global settlement layer for digital dollars. “The choice of Revolut to select TRON as its primary blockchain partner reflects the network’s proven ability to deliver enterprise-scale financial infrastructure,” said Justin Sun, Founder of TRON. He added that in-app TRX staking and frictionless stablecoin remittances show how regulatory clarity and technological excellence can reshape global finance. Through this arrangement, Revolut effectively plugs into what many view as tron enterprise blockchain infrastructure for payments. That said, the collaboration also highlights the fintech’s long-term ambition to expand its blockchain footprint while maintaining…

PANews reported on December 10th, citing The Block, that SEC Chairman Paul Atkins stated at the Blockchain Association's annual policy summit on Tuesday that many types of Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) should be considered non-securities transactions and are outside the jurisdiction of Wall Street regulators. He explained that this is precisely what the SEC wants to encourage, as these types of transactions, by their definition, do not fall under the category of securities. Atkins specifically mentioned the token taxonomy he introduced last month, which divides the crypto industry into four categories of tokens. He pointed out last month that network tokens, digital collectibles, and digital instruments should not be considered securities in themselves. On Tuesday, he further stated that ICOs involving these three types of tokens should also be considered non-securities transactions, meaning they are not subject to SEC regulation. Atkins also mentioned that, regarding initial coin offerings (ICOs), the SEC believes the only type of token it should regulate is tokenized securities, which are tokenized forms of securities already under SEC regulation and traded on-chain. He further explained that ICOs span four themes, three of which fall under the jurisdiction of the CFTC. The SEC will delegate these matters to the CFTC, while focusing on regulating tokenized securities.

Twenty One Capital CEO Jack Mallers plans aggressive Bitcoin acquisition Mallers says the firm will "buy as much bitcoin as they possibly can" as corporate BTC treasury adoption continues to accelerate. Photo: Eva Marie Uzcategui Key Takeaways Twenty One Capital plans an aggressive strategy to acquire as much Bitcoin as possible. More companies are adopting Bitcoin as a treasury reserve, with Twenty One Capital joining this trend. Twenty One Capital CEO Jack Mallers plans to pursue an aggressive Bitcoin acquisition strategy, stating the company will "buy as much bitcoin as they possibly can." The news comes as Twenty One Capital began trading on the NYSE earlier today. Mallers, who leads the digital asset firm formerly known as XXI, made the announcement without specifying a target amount or timeline for the purchases.

