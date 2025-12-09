The post Tron Revolut integration goes live with TRX staking appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Revolut has completed a major blockchain rollout with TRON, marking a new phase for European digital finance and formalizing the integration for millions of users. Revolut activates TRON staking and stablecoin rails TRON DAO announced in Barcelona on December 9, 2025, that Revolut has selected its network for a full blockchain infrastructure rollout across Europe. The global fintech, which serves more than 65 million customers, now supports TRX staking directly inside the Revolut app alongside fast stablecoin transfers. The collaboration enables staking of the TRX protocol, TRON‘s native utility token, with a 0% platform fee* charged by Revolut. Moreover, users gain access to rapid stablecoin remittances and 1:1 conversion between fiat and stablecoin across Revolut’s extensive European financial network, boosting everyday crypto payments. The partnership positions TRON as a core pillar of Revolut’s so‑called “Crypto 2.0″ initiative. In practice, TRON provides institutional-grade blockchain infrastructure to power next-generation financial services in all 30 markets of the European Economic Area (EEA), deepening the bank-like app’s crypto reach. High-speed TRON network powers Revolut’s Crypto 2.0 plans With the integration, Revolut customers gain direct access to TRON’s high-throughput network, which processes over $23 billion in daily transfer volumes. Furthermore, the blockchain currently hosts more than $79 billion in circulating stablecoins, underlining its role as a global settlement layer for digital dollars. “The choice of Revolut to select TRON as its primary blockchain partner reflects the network’s proven ability to deliver enterprise-scale financial infrastructure,” said Justin Sun, Founder of TRON. He added that in-app TRX staking and frictionless stablecoin remittances show how regulatory clarity and technological excellence can reshape global finance. Through this arrangement, Revolut effectively plugs into what many view as tron enterprise blockchain infrastructure for payments. That said, the collaboration also highlights the fintech’s long-term ambition to expand its blockchain footprint while maintaining…

