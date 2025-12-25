The post Moca Network Unveils Beta Version of MocaProof for Digital Identity Verification appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Caroline Bishop Dec 08, 2025 16:44 Moca Network, under Animoca Brands, launches MocaProof beta, a gamified platform for digital identity verification using blockchain technology, set to transition to mainnet in 2026. Moca Network, a pioneering initiative by Animoca Brands, has announced the beta launch of MocaProof, a gamified platform designed to revolutionize digital identity verification. This development aims to simplify and enhance data privacy through blockchain technology, as reported by [Animoca Brands](https://www.animocabrands.com/moca-network-launches-moca-proof-beta-digital-identity-verification-and-reward-platform). Innovative Digital Identity System MocaProof enables users to create a verifiable profile of their achievements across the Web3 ecosystem. The platform allows for privacy-preserving credential verification, enabling participants to confirm ownership, participation, and qualifications across various ecosystems without revealing personal data. Integration with Moca Network Integrated with Moca Network’s AIR Kit and Moca Chain, MocaProof facilitates interoperable and verifiable identity data. It employs zero-knowledge proof technology to ensure data privacy, enabling decentralized data storage, on-chain monetization, and single sign-on capabilities. Gamified User Experience At the heart of MocaProof is ‘Mocat’, a virtual companion that evolves as users verify more credentials. This evolution not only reflects the user’s growing reputation but also unlocks various rewards, enhancing user engagement. Launch and Future Plans Currently available on the Moca Chain Testnet, MocaProof is set to launch on the Moca Chain Mainnet in 2026. To celebrate the beta launch, Moca Network is hosting a month-long campaign featuring NFT-related credentials with a reward pool of US$50,000. This initiative underscores the platform’s commitment to fostering a robust digital identity ecosystem. About Moca Network Moca Network, a flagship project by Animoca Brands, is constructing the world’s largest chain-agnostic decentralized identity network. With over 600 portfolio companies and more than 700 million users, it aims to facilitate interoperability and privacy-preserved identity verifications across industries. Image source: Shutterstock Source:…

