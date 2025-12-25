The post South Korea Sees Trading Volume Surge in 21 Altcoins – Here’s the List appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. South Korea’s two largest cryptocurrency exchanges, Upbit and Bithumb, have seen a notable increase in altcoin trading volumes over the past 24 hours. In particular, XRP, Moo Deng (MOODENG), and Ethereum stood out as the most traded assets on both platforms. An examination of total volume data reveals that daily trading volume for some altcoins has exceeded $200 million. XRP and Moo Deng led the market as the assets most in demand by Korean investors. Here are the altcoins with the highest trading volume and their trading volumes on South Korea’s two largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the last 24 hours: XRP – $210 million Moo Deng (MOODENG) – $178.7 million Ethereum (ETH) – $134.6 million Bitcoin (BTC) – $139 million Tether (USDT) – $94.2 million Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) – $36.9 million Solana (SOL) – $55.8 million Doodles (DOOD) – $45 million Waves (WAVES) – $28.1 million Sui (SUI) – $29.8 million Dogecoin (DOGE) – $26.36 million Pieverse (PIEVERSE) – $34.49 million Hemi (HEMI) – $16.06 million Sahara AI (SAHARA) – $12.88 million Bitcoin Cash (BCH) – $11.89 million Toshi (TOSHI) – $10.5 million Plasma (XPL) – $9.99 million Humanity (H) – $7.72 million Worldcoin (WLD) – $7.69 million Sapien (SAPIEN) – $7.06 million Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) – $5.27 million *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/south-korea-sees-trading-volume-surge-in-21-altcoins-heres-the-list/

The post Moodeng’s Hoax-Driven Pump Faces Sustainability Doubts Amid Profit-Taking appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Moodeng price experienced a dramatic surge to $0.253 on Binance Futures on December 6, triggered by a death hoax that caused a 250% bounce in an hour due to low weekend liquidity. This volatility highlights the risks in meme coins, with profit-taking evident from declining accumulation/distribution indicators. Moodeng price pump: A 250% intraday spike on low liquidity, flipping the daily structure bullish but facing resistance at $0.1093. Funding rate at 0.61% signals strong long interest, yet accumulation/distribution divergence warns of potential pullback. Weekend volatility in Moodeng underscores the need for caution, with a demand zone at $0.095 potentially supporting a bounce to $0.12. Moodeng price surges 250% amid hoax news: Explore the volatility, technical shifts, and trading strategies for this meme coin rally. Stay informed on crypto fluctuations. What Caused the Recent Moodeng Price Surge? Moodeng price spiked nearly 250% within an hour on December 6, reaching $0.253 on Binance Futures, primarily due to a death hoax that fueled rapid buying amid low weekend liquidity. This event flipped the daily bearish structure to bullish as the price breached the previous lower high at $0.0958. However, at the time of writing, the token tested resistance from November’s swing high at $0.1093, raising questions about sustainability. Source: MOODENG/USD on TradingView The Directional Movement Index (DMI) confirmed the shift, with both the Average Directional Index (ADX) and positive directional indicator (+DI) rising above 20, indicating building upward momentum. Despite this, the accumulation/distribution (A/D) indicator declined even as spot buying increased, pointing to profit-taking by savvy traders. This bearish divergence suggests demand exhaustion, as the previous day’s close lagged far behind the intraday high. How Is Technical Analysis Indicating Moodeng’s Short-Term Outlook? Technical indicators on both daily and hourly charts reveal a mixed picture for Moodeng price. The daily chart shows a bullish…

The post MOODENG spikes 250% over hippo’s death hoax, falls again – What next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Moodeng pumped to $0.253 on Binance Futures on Saturday, the 6th of December. At the time of writing, the Funding Rate, paid every 4 hours, was at 0.61%. A death hoax spurred a nearly 250% price bounce within an hour. This shows how low liquidity, especially during weekends, can lead to extreme volatility in price action. But will this pump be sustained? Moodeng: Profit-taking is important Source: MOODENG/USD on TradingView On the 1-day chart, the daily bearish structure flipped bullishly on Saturday. This happened when the previous lower high at $0.0958 was breached in this timeframe. At the time of writing, the swing high from November at $0.1093 was being tested as resistance. The DMI showed that upward momentum has caught hold, and the trend has shifted bullishly. This inference came as both the ADX and the +DI (green) were above 20. However, the A/D, a nuanced volume indicator, slid lower despite the recent surge in spot buying activity. Since the previous day’s close was well below the day’s high, it implied that smart money used the swift pump to take profits and drive prices lower. It reflected demand exhaustion and was a bearish divergence. Source: MOODENG/USD on TradingView On the 1-hour chart, too, the A/D indicator fell lower before bouncing higher. It does not inspire bullish confidence, though the DMI showed a strong uptrend in progress. The imbalance (white box) at $0.095 was an interesting demand zone. Moodeng’s [MOODENG] price dip to this support zone might see another bounce. Such a bounce could target the $0.116-$0.12 liquidity pocket overhead. The bullish scenario Even though the structure was bullish, Moodeng looked like a risky venture for the bulls. The high Funding Rate meant that longs get paid well for their efforts, but harvesting funding isn’t every trader’s forte. A rally…

