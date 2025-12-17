A Female Sushi Chef Rewriting The Myths Of The Male-Dominated Industry

Nozomi Mori, chef-owner of Mori Nozomi Mori Nozomi The vast majority of sushi chefs in Japan have been male since the occupation was born in the early 19th century, during the Shogun period. Why? Because of the groundless myths, such as women's warm hands negatively affect the quality of the raw fish and their hands are too small to size and shape the rice properly. The traditional mindset persists and there are still only a fraction of female sushi chefs in Japan, compared to their male counterparts. However, hope is emerging outside of the country. A great example is Nozomi Mori, chef-owner of Mori Nozomi in Los Angeles. The sushi bar opened in March 2024 and shortly after, it earned notable accolades, such as a Michelin star and was included in the New York Times' 50 best restaurants list in 2025. Born and raised in Hyogo Prefecture, Mori used to work in sales in the fashion industry in Tokyo, for brands like Gucci and Issei Miyake. In the winter of 2017, she moved to New York to study fashion further. "I flew to L.A. to take a break from the freezing temperature of New York and could not go back ever since," she laughs. In L.A., she had to find a job and went to an interview at a sushi restaurant for a server position. Instead, she was offered a job in the kitchen, which she accepted anyway. The job was to make American-style sushi, like Dragon rolls with spicy mayo, which she enjoyed. Eventually, she grew to become interested in studying the authentic style of sushi and moved to a traditional sushi restaurant in the area. In Japan, the classic sushi training takes years—the first three years to cook the rice, the next five years to make actual sushi;…