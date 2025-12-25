Nirvana’s Singles Continue To Reach New Peaks Decades After The Band’s Split

The post Nirvana’s Singles Continue To Reach New Peaks Decades After The Band’s Split appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nirvana’s single “Come As You Are” returns to Billboard’s global chart and hits a new all-time peak, decades after its release and the band’s breakup. Nirvana at the 1992 MTV Video Music Awards – Rehearsals at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) FilmMagic It’s been more than 30 years since Nirvana officially disbanded following the death of lead singer and guitarist Kurt Cobain. The band was together for less than a decade, and yet the impact Nirvana’s music has had on the world, and especially rock as a genre, cannot be quantified. The outfit only released a handful of albums, but remains present on the Billboard charts at all times, typically with the album Nevermind and its most famous tune “Smells Like Teen Spirit.” Both of those titles can be found on multiple tallies this week, but it is another track, “Come as You Are,” that returns and manages an impressive showing for a more-than-30-year-old single. “Come As You Are” Returns to Billboard’s Global Chart “Come as You Are” rebounds onto the Billboard Global 200 this frame at No. 190. The tally ranks the most consumed songs all around the planet, with both sales and streams helping determine where a cut lands. “Come as You Are” does not manage to find space on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S., which excludes all activity from America, differentiating it from the Billboard Global 200. “Come as You Are” Reaches a New All-Time Peak “Come as You Are” reaches a new high point as it finds its way back to the Billboard Global 200. The track has now spent six weeks on the 200-spot list after debuting a short time ago in August of this year. Nirvana’s Lowest-Peaking Song Even as it hits its new highest placement, “Come as You…