Nirvana Joins Pink Floyd, Metallica And Eminem In A Historic Club

The post Nirvana Joins Pink Floyd, Metallica And Eminem In A Historic Club appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nirvana’s Nevermind becomes the ninth album in American history to spend 750 weeks on the Billboard 200, as the band follows Pink Floyd, Bob Marley and several others. Kurt Cobain of Nirvana during the taping of MTV Unplugged at Sony Studios in New York City, 11/18/93. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images) *** Special Rates Apply *** Call for Rates *** Getty Images Nirvana only released three albums, but the band’s impact cannot be measured in the number of full-lengths shared. The group changed the sound of rock music, helping bring grunge from the West Coast of America to the world several decades ago, and no project is more successful than Nevermind. Nirvana’s sophomore album is widely regarded as a masterpiece and one of the most commercially successful projects in the genre, one which is still hugely popular today, decades after it was released to the public. Nevermind is one of a handful of legacy efforts that make space on a number of Billboard tallies every frame, including the Billboard 200, which ranks the most consumed albums in the United States. As Nevermind finds space on that competitive list once more, it reaches an impressive milestone, joining a very exclusive club that has only welcomed some of the most famous titles of all time. Nirvana’s Nevermind Hits a Major Milestone on the Billboard 200 Nevermind reaches 750 weeks on the Billboard 200 this frame. The album improves two spots to No. 76, and Luminate reports that the project shifted another 13,400 equivalent units in the most recent tracking period. Amazingly, while streaming activity is responsible for most of those, the album did sell almost 3,400 copies — a huge sum for a decades-old set. Nirvana Joins Pink Floyd, Journey and Metallica LONDON – JULY 02: (L to R) David Gilmour, Roger…