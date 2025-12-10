Bitcoin Shatters Tulip Mania Myth With 17-Year Track Record

The post Bitcoin Shatters Tulip Mania Myth With 17-Year Track Record appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin has survived 17 years and cannot be compared to tulip bubbles. Eric Balchunas and Garry Krug discuss the reasons why the resilience of crypto is making critics wrong. Bitcoin keeps making its opponents wrong. The cryptocurrency is trading at an average of about 89,000, although it has experienced volatility in the recent past. Those who draw parallels between it and tulip mania fail to carefully consider an important aspect. Tulips failed after 3 years. Bitcoin has survived almost twenty years. On X, the senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, Eric Balchunas, says that the comparison does not work. Balchunas said that Bitcoin has endured six to seven significant crashes in the market. And every time it was new all-time highs. The asset increased by 250 percent in three years. In 2024 alone, it surged 122%. Source : Eric Balchunas You might also like:Novogratz: $8 Billion Coinbase Valuation Proves Cryptos Are Not Tulips Why Bitcoin’s Durability Destroys Bubble Narratives Tulip mania lasted from 1634 to 1637. Prices skyrocketed and crashed by nearly 90 percent. The Dutch economy experienced a speculative boom and bust. It was soon terminated and never came back. The story of Bitcoin is a different one. The cryptocurrency survived numerous obstacles. It emerged intact from regulatory raids and exchange crashes. Market cycles came and went. Bitcoin continued to recover in a bigger way. Source: Garry Krug Garry Krug, head of strategy at Aifinyo, gave his ideas on X. He claimed that bubbles do not survive many cycles. They fail to resist the geopolitical strain and cuts. The repeated resurgences of Bitcoin are showing actual asset behavior in monetary terms. The Asset Critics Love to Hate Balchunas responded to enduring criticism. There are those who just hate Bitcoin. They desire to make followers angry. These opponents are rewriting old…