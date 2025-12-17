The post SVerse to Host “Sawasdee Monday: Gamers or Traders?” in Bangkok , Where GameFi Meets CeFi and Regulation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bangkok, Thailand , November, 2025 , SVerse, a leading Web3 infrastructure platform for the Game Creator Economy, will officially host “Sawasdee Monday: Gamers or Traders?” , a high-energy morning event bringing together builders, traders, and innovators shaping the future of digital assets and gaming. A New Chapter for Web3 in Southeast Asia Organized in partnership with Wikex Exchange and strategic partner Zenta from NAI Labs, the event serves as a crossroad for two fast-growing sectors: GameFi and CeFi. It aims to explore how these ecosystems are converging to create a more inclusive, transparent, and accessible Web3 economy. Set against the backdrop of Southeast Asia’s rapidly evolving regulatory environment, “Sawasdee Monday” will highlight how new frameworks in the region, particularly in Vietnam, Hong Kong, and Singapore, are shaping a sustainable path for blockchain innovation. Inside the Event: Where Builders Meet Players Beyond the keynotes, the event promises a mix of technology, creativity, and interaction. The program includes a live showcase of SVerse’s ecosystem, featuring the SVerse SDK, S-Passport unified identity system, and SGalaxy, an AI-powered space shooter game.Attendees can participate in a Kahoot mini-game, a panel discussion on “Driving Mass Adoption Through GameFi and CeFi,” and a networking session over refreshments. Shaping the Future of GameFi and CeFi According to Son Nguyen, Founder and CEO of SVerse, the goal is to move beyond speculation and focus on real adoption. “Sawasdee Monday is about uniting builders and thinkers who believe that Web3 isn’t just a financial evolution, it’s a creative one. GameFi and CeFi can work together to bring millions into the digital economy through ownership, trust, and play.” Wikex – Creating the Digital Asset Era Founded in Vietnam, Wikex is one of the region’s emerging leaders in digital asset trading, built on a foundation of transparency, technology, and trust. The platform…

