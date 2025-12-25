The post Magma Finance secures strategic funding to build the most adaptive liquidity engine on Sui appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Panama City, Panama, December 8, 2025 – Magma Finance, the protocol building the most adaptive liquidity engine on Sui, is proud to announce the successful completion of its strategic funding round. The investment is backed by industry leaders such as HashKey Capital, SNZ Holding, SevenX Ventures, Puzzle Ventures, and Topspin Ventures. This round of fundraising also garnered significant support from key DeFi ecosystem partners and angel investors such as NAVI Protocol, which shows strong validation from established DeFi players bringing a total financing of $6,000,000. In addition, Magma achieved #1 ranked DEX at Sui Demo Day and won multiple hackathons, reflecting strong validation and support from the Sui ecosystem and the broader DeFi community. Solving the liquidity dilemma on Sui Magma Finance is designed to align the interests of traders, governance participants, and liquidity providers. The protocol aims to deliver a DEX with the best user experience and capital efficiency in the ecosystem. Despite Sui’s strong performance, the current DEX landscape suffers from fundamental capital inefficiencies. Traditional CLMMs (Concentrated Liquidity Market Makers) often result in fragmented liquidity and high management friction, leading to low returns for LPs and poor execution for traders. Magma Finance addresses these critical bottlenecks through: Consolidating fragmented liquidity: By aggregating idle capital, Magma increases market depth and boosts fee income for LPs. Automating management friction: Removing the hassle of manual bin adjustments and making professional-grade market making accessible to retail users. Streamlining asset launches: Magma introduces a highly efficient launch platform that allows new assets on Sui to bootstrap liquidity seamlessly. Security first By prioritizing user safety and protocol integrity, Magma Finance has successfully completed comprehensive security audits with top-tier firms Zellic and Three Sigma. These reports are publicly available and it ensures transparency and code robustness prior to our next major milestones. About Magma Finance …

Binance appointed co-founder Yi He as co-CEO. Her crypto-native background complements CEO Richard Teng's regulatory expertise as the company expands into new institutional and service-focused offerings. At the same time, Forward Industries named former ParaFi and KKR investor Ryan Navi as chief investment officer to steer its expanding Solana-focused treasury strategy. Yi He Steps Into Co-CEO Role Binance expanded its top leadership structure by appointing co-founder Yi He as co-CEO alongside current chief executive Richard Teng. The announcement was made on stage at Binance Blockchain Week, where Teng described the move as a "natural progression," as Yi He has been central to Binance's growth and strategy since its inception in 2017. He placed a lot of emphasis on her importance in shaping the exchange's global community, driving product innovation, and helping solidify Binance as a dominant player in the crypto sector. Yi He was previously Binance's chief marketing officer and head of Binance Labs, and she brings deep crypto-native experience to the dual leadership model. She co-founded Binance with Changpeng "CZ" Zhao and was instrumental in building Binance's brand, business strategy, and venture arm. Her influence stretches across almost every major phase of Binance's rise, from product development to market expansion. The Wall Street Journal previously reported that she held at least 10% ownership in a Cayman-based holding company linked to the exchange, shedding more light on her long-standing role as a key stakeholder. Richard Teng's background complements Yi He's in many ways. Teng was appointed CEO in late 2023 after CZ's resignation and guilty plea to US federal charges, and brought regulatory expertise from his years at PricewaterhouseCoopers and the Monetary Authority of Singapore. His work in overseeing global markets for Binance before assuming the CEO position laid the groundwork for the company's continued push toward institutional compliance and…

Top SOL treasury company Forward Industries has appointed Ryan Navi as chief investment officer to oversee the execution of the company's Solana-focused treasury strategy. According to Monday's announcement, Navi will handle sourcing and structuring capital markets opportunities and direct how Forward Industries uses its staking and validator infrastructure to support the accumulation of (SOL), Solana's native token. Navi joins Forward Industries after leading digital-asset investments at ParaFi Capital and previously serving as a principal at investment company KKR, where he focused on liquid and distressed credit strategies. He began his career in investment banking at Citi. Forward Industries, which pivoted from a global design company serving medical and technology companies to launch its treasury strategy in September, is among the companies betting on SOL tokens as part of a crypto treasury strategy. Top 10 Solana treasury companies. Source: CoinGecko According to CoinGecko data, Forward currently holds 6,910,568 SOL valued at about $863.5 million, which amounts to slightly more than 1% of the total SOL in circulation. In October, the company launched its first institutional-grade validator node on the Solana blockchain, expanding its presence in the ecosystem. Forward authorized in November a $1 billion share repurchase program, allowing the company to buy back shares through open-market purchases, block trades or privately negotiated transactions. Related: Eclipse brings Solana's parallel runtime to Ethereum Shares of Solana treasury companies plummet Several Solana-focused treasury companies debuted this year, and some saw their share prices jump sharply following their launch announcements. In August, shares of Sharps Technology jumped over 96% after the company announced its pivot from a medical device maker to focus on accumulating Solana's native token. However, as the price of SOL has fallen by over 30% the past month and is currently trading around $125 per token, many of these companies' stock prices have…

