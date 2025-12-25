Yi He Joins Richard Teng at the Top as Binance Co-CEO

The post Yi He Joins Richard Teng at the Top as Binance Co-CEO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Binance appointed co-founder Yi He as co-CEO. Her crypto-native background complements CEO Richard Teng’s regulatory expertise as the company expands into new institutional and service-focused offerings. At the same time, Forward Industries named former ParaFi and KKR investor Ryan Navi as chief investment officer to steer its expanding Solana-focused treasury strategy. Yi He Steps Into Co-CEO Role Binance expanded its top leadership structure by appointing co-founder Yi He as co-CEO alongside current chief executive Richard Teng. The announcement was made on stage at Binance Blockchain Week, where Teng described the move as a “natural progression,” as Yi He has been central to Binance’s growth and strategy since its inception in 2017. He placed a lot of emphasis on her importance in shaping the exchange’s global community, driving product innovation, and helping solidify Binance as a dominant player in the crypto sector. Yi He was previously Binance’s chief marketing officer and head of Binance Labs, and she brings deep crypto-native experience to the dual leadership model. She co-founded Binance with Changpeng “CZ” Zhao and was instrumental in building Binance’s brand, business strategy, and venture arm. Her influence stretches across almost every major phase of Binance’s rise, from product development to market expansion. The Wall Street Journal previously reported that she held at least 10% ownership in a Cayman-based holding company linked to the exchange, shedding more light on her long-standing role as a key stakeholder. Richard Teng’s background complements Yi He’s in many ways. Teng was appointed CEO in late 2023 after CZ’s resignation and guilty plea to US federal charges, and brought regulatory expertise from his years at PricewaterhouseCoopers and the Monetary Authority of Singapore. His work in overseeing global markets for Binance before assuming the CEO position laid the groundwork for the company’s continued push toward institutional compliance and…