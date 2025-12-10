The post Watch Out: Large Token Unlocking Events in 19 Altcoins This Week – Here’s the Day-by-Day, Hour-by-Hour List appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While everyone is focused on Bitcoin’s record-breaking run, there will be significant token unlocks in many altcoins in the new week, causing some dilution in these tokens. Here is the token unlock calendar we have prepared specially for you as Bitcoinsistemi.com. (All times are stated as UTC+3 Türkiye time) NAVI Protocol (NAVX) Market Value: $35.82 million Token Amount Unlocked: $1.45 million (4.03% of market value) Date: October 7, 2025, 03:00 Alchemy Pay (ACH) Market Value: $182.38 million Token Amount Unlocked: $1.60 million (0.88% of market value) Date: October 7, 2025, 15:00 Space and Time (SXT) Market Value: $94.86 million Token Amount Unlocked: $1.64 million (1.73% of market capitalization) Date: October 8, 2025, 03:00 Port3 Network (PORT3) Market Value: $36.91 million Amount of Tokens Unlocked: $1.86 million (5.04% of market value) Date: October 8, 2025, 09:00 Axie Infinity (AXS) Market Value: $371.65 million Token Amount Unlocked: $4.38 million (1.18% of market capitalization) Date: October 9, 2025, 03:00 Movement (MOVE) Market Value: $315.70 million Token Amount Unlocked: $5.80 million (1.85% of market value) Date: October 9, 2025, 03:00 Avantis (AVNT) Market Value: $290.22 million Amount of Tokens Unlocked: $13.35 million (4.59% of market capitalization) Date: October 9, 2025, 03:00 Baby Shark Universe (BSU) Market Value: $41.65 million Token Amount Unlocked: $1.91 million (4.61% of market value) Date: October 9, 2025, 03:00 DRESSdio (DRESS) Market Value: $1.15 million Token Amount Unlocked: $1.93 million (167.69% of market value) Date: October 9, 2025, 03:00 Xai (XAI) Market Value: $84.34 million Token Amount Unlocked: $1.59 million (1.89% of market value) Date: October 9, 2025, 09:00 HOME (HOME) Market Value: $80.95 million Token Amount Unlocked: $9.85 million (12.17% of market value) Date: October 10, 2025, 03:00 Cheelee (CHEEL) Market Value: $62.97 million Amount of Tokens Unlocked: $9.22 million (14.63% of market value) Date: October 10, 2025, 12:00…

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.