NFT Market Faces Steepest Decline as Sales Plummet to Year’s Low

The post NFT Market Faces Steepest Decline as Sales Plummet to Year’s Low appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Monthly NFT sales plummeted to $320 million in November, down 49% from October’s $629 million. Total market capitalization collapsed 66% from $9.2 billion in January to just $3.1 billion currently. The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ non-fungible token industry keeps going lower and lower and recorded its worst performance in 2025 as the trading volumes declined across major collections. According to CryptoSlam analytics, monthly sales in November dropped to only $320 million, which is a dramatic 49% decrease from the October figure of $629 million. The cumulative market value of the sector has come down to $3.1 billion, which is a very large 66% fall from the high of $9.2 billion in January. The first week of December only brought $62 million worth of sales, making it the slowest weekly performance of the whole year and indicating that the weakness is going to continue. Industry insiders say that the momentum seems to have stopped completely and that there are very few signs of a recovery in the near ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌future. Blue-Chip Collections Experience Widespread Losses In​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ general, most of the top NFT collections that existed for quite a while had their values significantly eroded throughout November. There were only a handful of exceptions that managed to break away from the negative trend that was prevailing in the marketplace. CryptoPunks, which continues to be the collection with the highest market value, went down by 12% during the last month. The value of the Bored Ape Yacht Club dropped by 8.5%, whereas that of the Pudgy Penguins decreased by 10.6%; thus, these figures are indicative of the weakness across traditionally stable digital assets. In​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ November, the art-centric series had a tough time, with Fidenza losing 14.6% of its value and Moonbirds going down 17.9%. Mutant Ape Yacht Club went down by 13.4% and Chromie Squiggle dropped 5.6%, to…