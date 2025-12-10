NOICE to Japanese Yen Conversion Table
NOICE to JPY Conversion Table
- 1 NOICE0.03 JPY
- 2 NOICE0.06 JPY
- 3 NOICE0.08 JPY
- 4 NOICE0.11 JPY
- 5 NOICE0.14 JPY
- 6 NOICE0.17 JPY
- 7 NOICE0.20 JPY
- 8 NOICE0.23 JPY
- 9 NOICE0.25 JPY
- 10 NOICE0.28 JPY
- 50 NOICE1.41 JPY
- 100 NOICE2.83 JPY
- 1,000 NOICE28.27 JPY
- 5,000 NOICE141.37 JPY
- 10,000 NOICE282.74 JPY
The table above displays real-time NOICE to Japanese Yen (NOICE to JPY) conversions across a range of values, from 1 NOICE to 10,000 NOICE. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked NOICE amounts using the latest JPY market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom NOICE to JPY amounts, please use the tool converter above.
JPY to NOICE Conversion Table
- 1 JPY35.36 NOICE
- 2 JPY70.73 NOICE
- 3 JPY106.1 NOICE
- 4 JPY141.4 NOICE
- 5 JPY176.8 NOICE
- 6 JPY212.2 NOICE
- 7 JPY247.5 NOICE
- 8 JPY282.9 NOICE
- 9 JPY318.3 NOICE
- 10 JPY353.6 NOICE
- 50 JPY1,768 NOICE
- 100 JPY3,536 NOICE
- 1,000 JPY35,368 NOICE
- 5,000 JPY176,844 NOICE
- 10,000 JPY353,688 NOICE
The table above shows real-time Japanese Yen to NOICE (JPY to NOICE) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 JPY to 10,000 JPY. It serves as a quick reference to see how much NOICE you can get at current rates based on commonly used JPY amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
NOICE (NOICE) is currently trading at ¥ 0.03 JPY , reflecting a -0.05% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ¥9.19M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of ¥-- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated NOICE Price page.
--
Circulation Supply
9.19M
24-Hour Trading Volume
--
Market Cap
-0.05%
Price Change (1D)
¥ 0.000192
24H High
¥ 0.0001725
24H Low
The NOICE to JPY trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track NOICE's fluctuations against JPY. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current NOICE price.
NOICE to JPY Conversion Summary
As of | 1 NOICE = 0.03 JPY | 1 JPY = 35.36 NOICE
Today, the exchange rate for 1 NOICE to JPY is 0.03 JPY.
Buying 5 NOICE will cost 0.14 JPY and 10 NOICE is valued at 0.28 JPY.
1 JPY can be traded for 35.36 NOICE.
50 JPY can be converted to 1,768 NOICE, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 NOICE to JPY has changed by -3.17% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -0.05%, reaching a high of 0.030091533323334432 JPY and a low of 0.02703536197018328 JPY.
One month ago, the value of 1 NOICE was 0.05700151390467048 JPY, which represents a -50.38% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, NOICE has changed by -0.02642412769955305 JPY, resulting in a -48.29% change in its value.
All About NOICE (NOICE)
Now that you have calculated the price of NOICE (NOICE), you can learn more about NOICE directly at MEXC. Learn about NOICE past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy NOICE, trading pairs, and more.
NOICE to JPY Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, NOICE (NOICE) has fluctuated between 0.02703536197018328 JPY and 0.030091533323334432 JPY, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.026878635234124246 JPY to a high of 0.03353952151663317 JPY. You can view detailed NOICE to JPY price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|¥ 0
|¥ 0
|¥ 0
|¥ 0
|Low
|¥ 0
|¥ 0
|¥ 0
|¥ 0
|Average
|¥ 0
|¥ 0
|¥ 0
|¥ 0
|Volatility
|+8.21%
|+22.72%
|+66.17%
|+124.81%
|Change
|+5.49%
|+1.66%
|-47.73%
|-46.61%
NOICE Price Forecast in JPY for 2026 and 2030
NOICE’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential NOICE to JPY forecasts for the coming years:
NOICE Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, NOICE could reach approximately ¥0.03 JPY, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
NOICE Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, NOICE may rise to around ¥0.04 JPY, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our NOICE Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
NOICE and JPY in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
NOICE (NOICE) vs USD: Market Comparison
NOICE Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.0001804
- 7-Day Change: -3.17%
- 30-Day Trend: -50.38%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including NOICE, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to JPY, the USD price of NOICE remains the primary market benchmark.
[NOICE Price] [NOICE to USD]
Japanese Yen (JPY) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (JPY/USD): 0.006379830507808479
- 7-Day Change: -1.79%
- 30-Day Trend: -1.79%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger JPY means you will pay less to get the same amount of NOICE.
- A weaker JPY means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy NOICE securely with JPY on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the NOICE to JPY Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between NOICE (NOICE) and Japanese Yen (JPY) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in NOICE, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the NOICE to JPY rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and JPY-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. JPY Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence JPY's strength. When JPY weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like NOICE, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like NOICE, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for NOICE may rise, impacting its conversion to JPY.
Convert NOICE to JPY Instantly
Use our real-time NOICE to JPY converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert NOICE to JPY?
Enter the Amount of NOICE
Start by entering how much NOICE you want to convert into JPY using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live NOICE to JPY Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date NOICE to JPY exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about NOICE and JPY.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add NOICE to your portfolio? Learn how to buy NOICE with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the NOICE to JPY exchange rate calculated?
The NOICE to JPY exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of NOICE (often in USD or USDT), converted to JPY using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the NOICE to JPY rate change so frequently?
NOICE to JPY rate changes so frequently because both NOICE and Japanese Yen are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed NOICE to JPY rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the NOICE to JPY rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the NOICE to JPY rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert NOICE to JPY or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my NOICE to JPY conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of NOICE against JPY over time?
You can understand the NOICE against JPY price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the NOICE to JPY rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken JPY, impacting the conversion rate even if NOICE stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the NOICE to JPY exchange rate?
NOICE halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the NOICE to JPY rate.
Can I compare the NOICE to JPY rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the NOICE to JPY rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the NOICE to JPY rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the NOICE price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the NOICE to JPY conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but JPY markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target NOICE to JPY price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences NOICE and the Japanese Yen?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both NOICE and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting NOICE to JPY and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your JPY into NOICE of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is NOICE to JPY a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor NOICE prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, NOICE to JPY can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the NOICE to JPY rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen JPY against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive NOICE to JPY rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
NOICE News and Market Updates
Coinbase Adds Keeta (KTA) and Noice (NOICE) to its Listing Roadmap
PANews reported on September 6 that according to an official announcement, Coinbase added Keeta (KTA) and Noice (NOICE) to its coin listing roadmap.2025/09/06
Coinbase Listing Roadmap Reveals Exciting New Additions: KTA and NOICE
BitcoinWorld Coinbase Listing Roadmap Reveals Exciting New Additions: KTA and NOICE Are you keeping an eye on the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrency? If so, you’re likely aware that news from major exchanges can significantly impact the market. Recently, Coinbase made an announcement that has certainly caught the attention of many, adding KTA and NOICE to its official Coinbase listing roadmap. This development is more than just a simple update; it provides a crucial glimpse into the future direction of one of the largest cryptocurrency platforms. For both seasoned investors and newcomers, understanding the implications of such an announcement is key to navigating the fast-paced digital asset landscape. What Does the Coinbase Listing Roadmap Mean for Investors? When an exchange like Coinbase reveals its Coinbase listing roadmap, it offers crucial insight into potential future offerings. This transparency is a big deal for investors and traders alike, providing a heads-up on which assets are currently under consideration for a full listing. It allows the community to research upcoming assets, understand their underlying technology, and assess their potential market impact well before they are available for trading. For KTA and NOICE, this inclusion means they are now on Coinbase’s radar, undergoing necessary reviews and due diligence for a possible future listing. This early signal can influence market sentiment and investment strategies, as potential liquidity and exposure on a major exchange are highly sought after by projects and investors. Meet KTA and NOICE: What We Know So Far While specific, in-depth details about KTA and NOICE are still emerging, their presence on the Coinbase listing roadmap suggests they have met initial criteria for consideration. Typically, assets added to the roadmap are projects with growing communities, innovative use cases, or strong technological foundations. Investors often look for these early signals to understand which projects might gain wider adoption and liquidity in the future. It is an exciting time for the teams behind KTA and NOICE, as this announcement provides significant validation and exposure to a global audience. These projects could represent various sectors within the crypto ecosystem, from decentralized finance (DeFi) to gaming or even new forms of digital identity. The diverse nature of assets on the roadmap reflects the ongoing innovation in the blockchain space. The Rigorous Journey to a Coinbase Listing Being added to the Coinbase listing roadmap is just the first step in a rigorous process. Coinbase is known for its stringent evaluation criteria, ensuring that any asset listed on its platform adheres to high standards of security, compliance, and technological integrity. This process includes thorough technical reviews, legal and compliance checks, and market analysis to ensure the asset meets all regulatory standards and provides value to its users. Only a fraction of the projects considered ultimately make it through this comprehensive vetting. A successful listing on Coinbase can dramatically increase an asset’s liquidity, visibility, and credibility within the broader crypto ecosystem. This exposure often leads to increased trading volume and greater institutional interest, which are vital for a project’s long-term success and adoption. Navigating New Listings: Tips for Crypto Enthusiasts For those interested in KTA, NOICE, or any other assets that appear on the Coinbase listing roadmap, here are some actionable tips to consider before making any investment decisions: Do Your Own Research (DYOR): Always investigate the project’s whitepaper, team, technology, and community. Understand its value proposition and potential risks. Understand the Risks: Cryptocurrency markets are inherently volatile and speculative. Never invest more capital than you can comfortably afford to lose. Stay Informed: Follow official announcements from Coinbase and the projects themselves for the latest updates regarding listing timelines and developments. Consider Diversification: Avoid putting all your investment capital into a single asset. Spreading investments across different assets can help mitigate risk. These strategies empower you to make informed decisions and participate responsibly in the dynamic world of digital assets. The addition of KTA and NOICE to the Coinbase listing roadmap marks an exciting development in the digital asset space. It underscores Coinbase’s commitment to expanding its offerings and providing users with access to a diverse range of cryptocurrencies. As these projects move closer to potential listings, the crypto community will be watching closely to see their impact on the market and their contributions to the evolving blockchain landscape. This roadmap serves as a beacon, guiding enthusiasts towards the next wave of innovation in the crypto world. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is the Coinbase listing roadmap? The Coinbase listing roadmap is a public list of assets that Coinbase is exploring for potential listing on its exchange. It provides transparency and allows the community to track which projects are under consideration. 2. Does inclusion on the roadmap guarantee a listing? No, inclusion on the roadmap does not guarantee a listing. Assets on the roadmap are still undergoing review and must meet Coinbase’s strict standards before being officially listed for trading. 3. How can investors research KTA and NOICE? Investors should conduct their own research by visiting the official websites of KTA and NOICE, reading their whitepapers, and examining their community activity and technological developments. 4. What are the benefits for KTA and NOICE of being on the roadmap? Being on the roadmap provides significant exposure, validation, and increased attention from potential investors and the wider crypto community, which can boost project development and community growth. 5. When will KTA and NOICE be available for trading on Coinbase? The exact timeline for listing is not disclosed. Assets remain on the roadmap until they either complete the review process and are listed, or are removed if they do not meet the necessary criteria. If you found this update on the Coinbase listing roadmap insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Help others stay informed about the latest developments in the cryptocurrency space by spreading the word on social media. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping digital assets institutional adoption. This post Coinbase Listing Roadmap Reveals Exciting New Additions: KTA and NOICE first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team2025/09/06
PA Chart | 7 Base App Integration Projects Not Yet Launched on Coinbase
On September 15th, Base announced it was exploring the issuance of a native token, sparking significant market interest and a surge in the overall ecosystem. Projects integrated with the Base App have performed particularly well. Since the invitation-only beta launch in July 2025, the waiting list has exceeded one million, and Base has gradually integrated various crypto projects and features, focusing on social, DeFi, gaming, and content creation. PANews has compiled a list of seven projects that have yet to list on Coinbase. Among them, Noice shows strong growth potential in the near term due to expectations of listing, but its overall market capitalization remains in its early stages.2025/09/16
Crypto-native tipping protocol Noice reveals investment from Coinbase Ventures and Network School
PANews reported on October 15 that according to official news, the crypto-native tipping protocol Noice announced that it raised some funds from Coinbase Ventures (Base Ecosystem Fund) and Network School (Balajis) in June this year through a simple future equity acquisition agreement (SAFE) + token subscription warrants. According to reports, NOICE is a crypto-native tipping protocol that enables seamless microtransactions through social interactions on Farcaster, combining Web3 incentives with content creation.2025/10/15
Disclaimer
