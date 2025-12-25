revolution reshaping games and NPCs

The post revolution reshaping games and NPCs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ubisoft is accelerating its use of advanced generative AI systems across the company, with leadership now calling the shift a revolution on par with gaming’s move to 3D. What did Yves Guillemot reveal about Ubisoft generative AI strategy? Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot used a recent Ubisoft earnings call to underline how deeply AI is now embedded inside the publisher. According to Guillemot, generative AI has been integrated across the entire company and is already shaping future projects. Moreover, he framed the technology as a defining change for the medium rather than a short-term trend. Speaking on the call (via Game File), Guillemot spent a focused minute on the topic, highlighting its growing importance. He said Ubisoft is “making great strides in applying Gen AI to high-value use cases that bring tangible benefits” to both players and internal teams. However, he also stressed that experimentation is tied to clear production needs rather than abstract hype. Guillemot went further, claiming: “It’s as big [of] a revolution for our industry as the shift to 3D. And we have everything to lead on this front.” With that, Ubisoft positioned itself as an early, aggressive adopter. The company has previously partnered with technology firms such as Nvidia on cloud and AI initiatives, building a base for these efforts. How is Ubisoft using generative AI in games for player experiences? On the player-facing side, Guillemot said Ubisoft is advancing “groundbreaking” gaming AI applications. These are built on its neo NPCs prototype, which the publisher first announced in 2024. That said, what began as experimental prototyping has now moved into what Guillemot called “player reality” in active development pipelines. He noted that the company has already progressed beyond early tests and is preparing to showcase more concrete implementations before the end of the year. Moreover, Ubisoft appears…