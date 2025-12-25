The post Gala Games Launches ‘Dusk of the Broken’ Event with $GALA Rewards appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Darius Baruo Nov 28, 2025 21:14 Gala Games announces ‘Dusk of the Broken’, a thrilling event offering players a chance to earn $GALA and unique items. The event runs from November 28 to December 1, 2025. Gala Games has unveiled an exciting new event titled ‘Dusk of the Broken’, inviting adventurers to participate in a challenging hunt. Scheduled to run from November 28th at 19:00 UTC to December 1st at 19:00 UTC, the event takes place in Narrows Landing, where players will pursue elusive creatures in a high-stakes chase. Event Details and Objectives Participants must demonstrate speed and precision to locate and defeat specific non-playable characters (NPCs) such as the Stag, Wisp, and the legendary Golden Bunny. Each of these creatures holds varying point values, with the Golden Bunny offering a substantial 500 points. The task is intensified by their fragile vitality, requiring strategic engagement by the players. The Trinkets of Thylfad Adding an element of strategy, Gala Games introduces the ‘Dusk of the Broken – Mystery Chest’, limited to 300 units. These chests contain one of four rare artifacts known as the Trinkets of Thylfad, which enhance players’ abilities during the event. The trinkets range from Thylfad’s Bowstring, offering a 15% bonus and additional movement speed, to Thylfad’s Scribbles, which provide a 65% bonus and significant speed enhancements. While not mandatory for participation, these trinkets offer a competitive edge in the leaderboard rankings. Rewards and Incentives The event promises lucrative rewards for top performers. A total of 128,200 $GALA will be distributed among the 150 most dedicated participants. Additionally, the top five performers will receive a unique cosmetic item, the Viridian Bag Hat, as a special Thanksgiving reward. Participation is free, requiring only a Gala account and a keen spirit for…

The post revolution reshaping games and NPCs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ubisoft is accelerating its use of advanced generative AI systems across the company, with leadership now calling the shift a revolution on par with gaming’s move to 3D. What did Yves Guillemot reveal about Ubisoft generative AI strategy? Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot used a recent Ubisoft earnings call to underline how deeply AI is now embedded inside the publisher. According to Guillemot, generative AI has been integrated across the entire company and is already shaping future projects. Moreover, he framed the technology as a defining change for the medium rather than a short-term trend. Speaking on the call (via Game File), Guillemot spent a focused minute on the topic, highlighting its growing importance. He said Ubisoft is “making great strides in applying Gen AI to high-value use cases that bring tangible benefits” to both players and internal teams. However, he also stressed that experimentation is tied to clear production needs rather than abstract hype. Guillemot went further, claiming: “It’s as big [of] a revolution for our industry as the shift to 3D. And we have everything to lead on this front.” With that, Ubisoft positioned itself as an early, aggressive adopter. The company has previously partnered with technology firms such as Nvidia on cloud and AI initiatives, building a base for these efforts. How is Ubisoft using generative AI in games for player experiences? On the player-facing side, Guillemot said Ubisoft is advancing “groundbreaking” gaming AI applications. These are built on its neo NPCs prototype, which the publisher first announced in 2024. That said, what began as experimental prototyping has now moved into what Guillemot called “player reality” in active development pipelines. He noted that the company has already progressed beyond early tests and is preparing to showcase more concrete implementations before the end of the year. Moreover, Ubisoft appears…

