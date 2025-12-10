Timpi to Hungarian Forint Conversion Table
NTMPI to HUF Conversion Table
- 1 NTMPI3.64 HUF
- 2 NTMPI7.28 HUF
- 3 NTMPI10.92 HUF
- 4 NTMPI14.56 HUF
- 5 NTMPI18.20 HUF
- 6 NTMPI21.84 HUF
- 7 NTMPI25.48 HUF
- 8 NTMPI29.12 HUF
- 9 NTMPI32.76 HUF
- 10 NTMPI36.40 HUF
- 50 NTMPI182.00 HUF
- 100 NTMPI364.00 HUF
- 1,000 NTMPI3,639.98 HUF
- 5,000 NTMPI18,199.88 HUF
- 10,000 NTMPI36,399.76 HUF
The table above displays real-time Timpi to Hungarian Forint (NTMPI to HUF) conversions across a range of values, from 1 NTMPI to 10,000 NTMPI. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked NTMPI amounts using the latest HUF market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom NTMPI to HUF amounts, please use the tool converter above.
HUF to NTMPI Conversion Table
- 1 HUF0.2747 NTMPI
- 2 HUF0.5494 NTMPI
- 3 HUF0.8241 NTMPI
- 4 HUF1.0989 NTMPI
- 5 HUF1.373 NTMPI
- 6 HUF1.648 NTMPI
- 7 HUF1.923 NTMPI
- 8 HUF2.197 NTMPI
- 9 HUF2.472 NTMPI
- 10 HUF2.747 NTMPI
- 50 HUF13.73 NTMPI
- 100 HUF27.47 NTMPI
- 1,000 HUF274.7 NTMPI
- 5,000 HUF1,373 NTMPI
- 10,000 HUF2,747 NTMPI
The table above shows real-time Hungarian Forint to Timpi (HUF to NTMPI) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 HUF to 10,000 HUF. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Timpi you can get at current rates based on commonly used HUF amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Timpi (NTMPI) is currently trading at Ft 3.64 HUF , reflecting a 0.82% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at Ft21.66M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of Ft-- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Timpi Price page.
--
Circulation Supply
21.66M
24-Hour Trading Volume
--
Market Cap
0.82%
Price Change (1D)
Ft 0.01182
24H High
Ft 0.01074
24H Low
The NTMPI to HUF trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Timpi's fluctuations against HUF. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Timpi price.
NTMPI to HUF Conversion Summary
As of | 1 NTMPI = 3.64 HUF | 1 HUF = 0.2747 NTMPI
Today, the exchange rate for 1 NTMPI to HUF is 3.64 HUF.
Buying 5 NTMPI will cost 18.20 HUF and 10 NTMPI is valued at 36.40 HUF.
1 HUF can be traded for 0.2747 NTMPI.
50 HUF can be converted to 13.73 NTMPI, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 NTMPI to HUF has changed by -10.92% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0.82%, reaching a high of 3.8971487396460356 HUF and a low of 3.5410640832316767 HUF.
One month ago, the value of 1 NTMPI was 4.338957480011999 HUF, which represents a -16.14% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, NTMPI has changed by -0.09891240455954403 HUF, resulting in a -2.66% change in its value.
All About Timpi (NTMPI)
NTMPI to HUF Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Timpi (NTMPI) has fluctuated between 3.5410640832316767 HUF and 3.8971487396460356 HUF, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 3.5410640832316767 HUF to a high of 4.193885953324668 HUF. You can view detailed NTMPI to HUF price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|Ft 3.29
|Ft 3.29
|Ft 3.29
|Ft 3.29
|Low
|Ft 3.29
|Ft 3.29
|Ft 3.29
|Ft 3.29
|Average
|Ft 3.29
|Ft 3.29
|Ft 3.29
|Ft 3.29
|Volatility
|+4.05%
|+15.94%
|+25.65%
|+86.28%
|Change
|+1.57%
|-11.19%
|-16.05%
|-2.99%
Timpi Price Forecast in HUF for 2026 and 2030
Timpi’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential NTMPI to HUF forecasts for the coming years:
NTMPI Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Timpi could reach approximately Ft3.82 HUF, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
NTMPI Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, NTMPI may rise to around Ft4.65 HUF, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Timpi Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
NTMPI Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
NTMPI/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of NTMPI Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Timpi is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell NTMPI at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore NTMPI Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Timpi futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy Timpi
NTMPI and HUF in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Timpi (NTMPI) vs USD: Market Comparison
Timpi Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.01104
- 7-Day Change: -10.92%
- 30-Day Trend: -16.14%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including NTMPI, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to HUF, the USD price of NTMPI remains the primary market benchmark.
[NTMPI Price] [NTMPI to USD]
Hungarian Forint (HUF) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (HUF/USD): 0.0030326833558992267
- 7-Day Change: +0.80%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.80%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger HUF means you will pay less to get the same amount of NTMPI.
- A weaker HUF means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
What Influences the NTMPI to HUF Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Timpi (NTMPI) and Hungarian Forint (HUF) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in NTMPI, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the NTMPI to HUF rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and HUF-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. HUF Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence HUF's strength. When HUF weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like NTMPI, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Timpi, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for NTMPI may rise, impacting its conversion to HUF.
How to Convert NTMPI to HUF?
Enter the Amount of NTMPI
Start by entering how much NTMPI you want to convert into HUF using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live NTMPI to HUF Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date NTMPI to HUF exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about NTMPI and HUF.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the NTMPI to HUF exchange rate calculated?
The NTMPI to HUF exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of NTMPI (often in USD or USDT), converted to HUF using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the NTMPI to HUF rate change so frequently?
NTMPI to HUF rate changes so frequently because both Timpi and Hungarian Forint are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed NTMPI to HUF rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the NTMPI to HUF rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the NTMPI to HUF rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert NTMPI to HUF or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my NTMPI to HUF conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of NTMPI against HUF over time?
You can understand the NTMPI against HUF price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the NTMPI to HUF rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken HUF, impacting the conversion rate even if NTMPI stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the NTMPI to HUF exchange rate?
Timpi halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the NTMPI to HUF rate.
Can I compare the NTMPI to HUF rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the NTMPI to HUF rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the NTMPI to HUF rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Timpi price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the NTMPI to HUF conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but HUF markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target NTMPI to HUF price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Timpi and the Hungarian Forint?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Timpi and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting NTMPI to HUF and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your HUF into NTMPI of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is NTMPI to HUF a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor NTMPI prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, NTMPI to HUF can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the NTMPI to HUF rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen HUF against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive NTMPI to HUF rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Timpi News and Market Updates
Zero Knowledge Proof’s Live Presale Auction Sees Massive Demand as SHIB and Zcash Struggle with Volatility!
Market volatility continues to shake the crypto space, and the latest swings in Shiba Inu price remind traders how quickly things can change. Now, holders are watching the memecoin’s every move, hoping for a stable turn. The same feeling spreads around the Zcash price, which has also seen unpredictable ups2025/12/10
USD mixed ahead of FOMC – BBH
The post USD mixed ahead of FOMC – BBH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US Dollar (USD) is mixed and still trading just under its 200-DMA. 10-year Treasury yields testing the top-end of its 3.95%-4.20% range in place since September, and US equity futures are treading water, BBH FX analysts report. Fed is expected to cut 25bps, markets eye SEP and vote split “The FOMC is expected to trim the target range for the Fed funds rate by 25bps to 3.50-3.75% (90% priced in). The press release is likely to stress again that inflation ‘remains somewhat elevated’, and ‘downside risks to employment rose in recent months’.” “The Fed could announce plans to start buying short-term T-bills given recent upward pressure on funding rates. This would be a liquidity management measure, not a change in the underlying stance of monetary policy. Instead, the FOMC vote split, Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) and Fed Chair Jay Powell’s press conference will steer the hawk-dove policy tilt.” “Markets are positioned for a hawkish cut as US two-year swap rates (3.20%) are slightly above the FOMC 2027/2028 funds rate projection (3.13%). That means the bar for a dovish surprise is low.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-mixed-ahead-of-fomc-bbh-2025121010382025/12/10
Who Will Be the Next Fed Chair? Trump to Interview Finalists to Replace Powell Today
The post Who Will Be the Next Fed Chair? Trump to Interview Finalists to Replace Powell Today appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. President Donald Trump will interview the final candidates to replace Jerome Powell as the next chair of the Federal Reserve. This will happen later today and the final decision will be made in January 2026. Trump Begins Final Interviews for Next Fed Chair The Financial Times reported that Trump will conduct the last round of interviews. He is comparing Kevin Hassett with several other well-known candidates. Senior administration officials say Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will meet on Wednesday with former Federal Reserve governor Kevin Warsh. This is part of the final evaluation process. Hassett is the clear frontrunner to replace Mr. Powell when his term expires in May but administration officials say the president is leaving the process open. This is to determine whether Mr. Hassett would be serving a full four-year term or taking a shorter appointment. Despite earlier reports that Trump favored him, the President has signaled he still plans to interview several finalists before landing on a new Fed chair. Trump added that the next chief of the central bank must favor quick interest-rate cuts. Crypto and traditional market traders are already trying to predict how the new chair might impact monetary policy next year. Administration officials said Bessent sent a shortlist to the White House that includes Hassett, Kevin Warsh, current Fed governors Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman, and BlackRock executive Rick Rieder. AAt least one more interview is expected next week, and a final announcement is planned for early January. Could Hassett Have a Shorter Term? Some people in the administration are considering whether Kevin Hassett should serve a shorter term than the usual four years. One idea being discussed is for him to take Powell’s place on the Board of Governors, with his term ending in 2028. This would rather than serving…2025/12/10
Disclaimer
