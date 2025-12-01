The post Libya expands digital payments; Djibouti launches e-wallet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Libya expands digital payments; Djibouti launches e-wallet Amid the push for digital payments in North Africa, fintech service provider Network International has signed a strategic partnership with Libya’s National Union Bank (NUB) to accelerate next-gen payments. The strategic partnership is aimed at modernizing Libya’s banking landscape with advanced digital payment functionalities. According to a joint statement, the end goal of the partnership is to improve customer experience and accelerate NUB’s transition to a digital-first banking institution. Network International will offer NUB with its suite of digital payment processing services, including its end-to-end prepaid card issuance. The collaboration will extend to value-added solutions for the commercial bank, ranging from digital wallet integration, recurring billing, and fraud detection services. Armed with these functionalities, NUB executives disclose that the offerings will support the bank’s ambition to scale payment experiences while reducing timelines for new product offerings. Meanwhile, Network International described the partnership with NUB as a “significant milestone” in its broader quest to improve the payment landscape for Libya. The North African country, recovering from a lengthy civil war, is picking its way up toward economic transformation with the digitization of its key economic sectors at the top of its objectives. “Partnering with Network International allows us to leap forward in our digital strategy,” said NUB CEO Ahmed Sultan. “With their proven expertise and cutting-edge technology, we can offer our customers faster, safer, and more convenient financial services.” Already, Network International has found success with its Digital Payments as a Service platform across the Middle East and North Africa region with a string of partnerships. The fintech firm has bagged a deal as payment processing partner for MTN Group after inking a partnership with Ant International. A growing pattern in the region A bird’s eye view reveals…

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.