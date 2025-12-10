NYM to Indonesian Rupiah Conversion Table
NYM to IDR Conversion Table
- 1 NYM817.92 IDR
- 2 NYM1,635.84 IDR
- 3 NYM2,453.75 IDR
- 4 NYM3,271.67 IDR
- 5 NYM4,089.59 IDR
- 6 NYM4,907.51 IDR
- 7 NYM5,725.43 IDR
- 8 NYM6,543.34 IDR
- 9 NYM7,361.26 IDR
- 10 NYM8,179.18 IDR
- 50 NYM40,895.90 IDR
- 100 NYM81,791.79 IDR
- 1,000 NYM817,917.92 IDR
- 5,000 NYM4,089,589.61 IDR
- 10,000 NYM8,179,179.22 IDR
The table above displays real-time NYM to Indonesian Rupiah (NYM to IDR) conversions across a range of values, from 1 NYM to 10,000 NYM. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked NYM amounts using the latest IDR market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom NYM to IDR amounts, please use the tool converter above.
IDR to NYM Conversion Table
- 1 IDR0.001222 NYM
- 2 IDR0.002445 NYM
- 3 IDR0.003667 NYM
- 4 IDR0.004890 NYM
- 5 IDR0.006113 NYM
- 6 IDR0.007335 NYM
- 7 IDR0.008558 NYM
- 8 IDR0.009780 NYM
- 9 IDR0.01100 NYM
- 10 IDR0.01222 NYM
- 50 IDR0.06113 NYM
- 100 IDR0.1222 NYM
- 1,000 IDR1.222 NYM
- 5,000 IDR6.113 NYM
- 10,000 IDR12.22 NYM
The table above shows real-time Indonesian Rupiah to NYM (IDR to NYM) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 IDR to 10,000 IDR. It serves as a quick reference to see how much NYM you can get at current rates based on commonly used IDR amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
NYM (NYM) is currently trading at Rp 817.92 IDR , reflecting a -0.16% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at Rp1.09B with a fully diluted market capitalisation of Rp673.54B IDR. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated NYM Price page.
13.72T IDR
Circulation Supply
1.09B
24-Hour Trading Volume
673.54B IDR
Market Cap
-0.16%
Price Change (1D)
Rp 0.04947
24H High
Rp 0.04815
24H Low
The NYM to IDR trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track NYM's fluctuations against IDR. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current NYM price.
NYM to IDR Conversion Summary
As of | 1 NYM = 817.92 IDR | 1 IDR = 0.001222 NYM
Today, the exchange rate for 1 NYM to IDR is 817.92 IDR.
Buying 5 NYM will cost 4,089.59 IDR and 10 NYM is valued at 8,179.18 IDR.
1 IDR can be traded for 0.001222 NYM.
50 IDR can be converted to 0.06113 NYM, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 NYM to IDR has changed by +2.74% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -0.16%, reaching a high of 824.2493294396496 IDR and a low of 802.2560180416237 IDR.
One month ago, the value of 1 NYM was 797.257538178436 IDR, which represents a +2.59% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, NYM has changed by -29.491031192807355 IDR, resulting in a -3.48% change in its value.
All About NYM (NYM)
Now that you have calculated the price of NYM (NYM), you can learn more about NYM directly at MEXC. Learn about NYM past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy NYM, trading pairs, and more.
NYM to IDR Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, NYM (NYM) has fluctuated between 802.2560180416237 IDR and 824.2493294396496 IDR, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 789.7598183836545 IDR to a high of 866.7364082767449 IDR. You can view detailed NYM to IDR price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|Rp 666.46
|Rp 833.07
|Rp 833.07
|Rp 999.69
|Low
|Rp 666.46
|Rp 666.46
|Rp 499.84
|Rp 499.84
|Average
|Rp 666.46
|Rp 666.46
|Rp 666.46
|Rp 666.46
|Volatility
|+2.68%
|+9.64%
|+25.48%
|+41.68%
|Change
|-0.16%
|+2.42%
|+1.76%
|-3.38%
NYM Price Forecast in IDR for 2026 and 2030
NYM’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential NYM to IDR forecasts for the coming years:
NYM Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, NYM could reach approximately Rp858.81 IDR, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
NYM Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, NYM may rise to around Rp1,043.89 IDR, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our NYM Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
NYM Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
NYM/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of NYM Spot trading pairs, covering markets where NYM is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell NYM at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore NYM Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of NYM futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy NYM
Looking to add NYM to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy NYM › or Get started now ›
NYM and IDR in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
NYM (NYM) vs USD: Market Comparison
NYM Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.04909
- 7-Day Change: +2.74%
- 30-Day Trend: +2.59%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including NYM, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to IDR, the USD price of NYM remains the primary market benchmark.
Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (IDR/USD): 0.00006002364931783123
- 7-Day Change: +0.20%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.20%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger IDR means you will pay less to get the same amount of NYM.
- A weaker IDR means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy NYM securely with IDR on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the NYM to IDR Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between NYM (NYM) and Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in NYM, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the NYM to IDR rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and IDR-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. IDR Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence IDR's strength. When IDR weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like NYM, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like NYM, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for NYM may rise, impacting its conversion to IDR.
Convert NYM to IDR Instantly
Use our real-time NYM to IDR converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert NYM to IDR?
Enter the Amount of NYM
Start by entering how much NYM you want to convert into IDR using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live NYM to IDR Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date NYM to IDR exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about NYM and IDR.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add NYM to your portfolio? Learn how to buy NYM with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the NYM to IDR exchange rate calculated?
The NYM to IDR exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of NYM (often in USD or USDT), converted to IDR using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the NYM to IDR rate change so frequently?
NYM to IDR rate changes so frequently because both NYM and Indonesian Rupiah are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed NYM to IDR rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the NYM to IDR rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the NYM to IDR rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert NYM to IDR or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my NYM to IDR conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of NYM against IDR over time?
You can understand the NYM against IDR price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the NYM to IDR rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken IDR, impacting the conversion rate even if NYM stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the NYM to IDR exchange rate?
NYM halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the NYM to IDR rate.
Can I compare the NYM to IDR rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the NYM to IDR rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the NYM to IDR rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the NYM price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the NYM to IDR conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but IDR markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target NYM to IDR price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences NYM and the Indonesian Rupiah?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both NYM and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting NYM to IDR and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your IDR into NYM of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is NYM to IDR a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor NYM prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, NYM to IDR can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the NYM to IDR rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen IDR against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive NYM to IDR rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
NYM News and Market Updates
Dash Teams Up With Snowden-Endorsed Nym to Power Private Payments on NymVPN
Dash has partnered with Snowden-endorsed NymVPN to offer private, low-cost, and censorship-resistant payments for its privacy-focused VPN service.2025/08/27
The Rise of the Privacy Ecosystem: Kohaku and 9 Projects Reshaping the Future of Ethereum
Author: Deng Tong, Jinse Finance From November 17th to 22nd, 2025, the Ethereum Developer Conference was held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with over 75 teams participating. At the conference, DeFi, social networking, hardware and wallets, gaming, artificial intelligence, L2, and NFTs showcased the many possibilities of the crypto world. Among the most captivating topics were the series of discussions on "privacy." Projects such as Aztec, Fileverse, Holonym, Fluidkey, Rarimo (Unforgettable), Railgun, ZKPassport, 0xbow, and NYM have all appeared in the privacy zone. I. Vitalik releases Kohaku, an Ethereum privacy-preserving encryption tool When Vitalik Buterin took the stage to demonstrate Kohaku, he bluntly summarized the current state of Ethereum. The network boasts robust security and privacy research, as well as a solid Layer-1 security mechanism. However, it still lacks an "upgrade to the last mile"—the wallets and applications that users actually use. Theoretically, Ethereum has been at the forefront for the past decade. The advent of elliptic curve precompilation in 2018 paved the way for zero-knowledge concise non-interactive knowledge arguments (zk-SNARKs) and privacy tools like Tornado Cash and Railgun. The 2016 DAO hack prompted rigorous audits across the entire ecosystem, fueled demand for robust wallets like Gnosis Safe, and transformed multi-signature from a niche concept into standard practice. However, by 2025, it still feels cumbersome for everyday personal use. People need to remember additional mnemonic phrases, install dedicated wallets, and often choose to use centralized exchanges because they are simpler to operate. Kohaku is an Ethereum solution. 1. What is Kohaku? Kohaku can be understood as a new privacy and security toolkit that Ethereum provides for wallets. For developers, the Ethereum Foundation provides an open-source framework that includes a modular software development kit (SDK) and a reference wallet. The SDK offers reusable components for private sending, more secure key management and recovery, and risk-based transaction control, so teams don't need to build the entire privacy protocol stack from scratch. For users, the first version is a browser extension wallet for advanced users, built on Ambire. It supports private and public transactions, independent accounts for each decentralized application, peer-to-peer broadcasting (instead of a centralized relay), and tools for hiding Internet Protocol (IP) addresses and other metadata as much as possible. Kohaku's underlying architecture integrates seamlessly with existing Ethereum privacy tools such as Railgun and Privacy Pools, rather than developing new mixers or layer-two networks. This allows Kohaku to focus on what's truly missing: a unified wallet architecture with privacy, recovery, and security built in from the start, rather than adding them incrementally as experimental add-ons. 2. How does Kohaku operate? Essentially, Kohaku is less of a “large application” and more of a set of Lego bricks for building a private, more secure wallet. 1) Wallet Architecture Instead of using a single master key, Kohaku-style wallets employ multiple keys with different roles, a risk-based approval mechanism, and a recovery process that does not rely on a single mnemonic phrase written on paper. A $100,000 transfer will trigger additional review and confirmation procedures, while a $10 transfer will not. This is precisely the risk-based funding access mechanism that Vitalik has been advocating for. 2) Protective measures Kohaku doesn't hide all transactions. It allows wallets to provide both public and private key options simultaneously. When the private key option is selected, the wallet can route transactions via protocols like Railgun or Privacy Pools, generating entirely new, unassociated receiving addresses and minimizing on-chain space usage. Tools like association lists are built into the design so the team can prevent obviously illicit fund flows without compromising the privacy of other users. 3) Online privacy Finally, the roadmap not only covers data written to the chain but also extends to reading and network privacy. Kohaku aims to integrate with hybrid networks to hide IP-level metadata and eventually with zero-knowledge browsers or remote procedure call (RPC) schemes, ensuring that even viewing balances or reading decentralized application data will not quietly reveal your identity and actions. 3. Why is Kohaku so important? Kohaku is important because it solves a problem that Ethereum has been struggling to address for years: the point where real users interact with the blockchain. Over the years, the research team has continuously introduced faster proofs, more efficient cryptographic primitives, and more secure contract models. But on Kohaku, Buterin's complaints are more practical: additional mnemonic phrases, private pools' lack of support for multi-signatures, unreliable broadcasting, and cumbersome processes are all forcing users back to centralized exchanges because they are more convenient. By focusing on wallets, Kohaku provides L2 networks and DApps with something they've been missing: a shared, privacy-focused infrastructure. Previously, each Rollup or application had to develop its own covert address system, recovery process, and large transaction alert mechanism; Kohaku provides a set of patterns and code that all applications can rely on. This is crucial in an ecosystem increasingly characterized by interwoven Rollup networks rather than single blockchain structures. Since Kohaku originated from the core Ethereum ecosystem, rather than being a wallet from a startup, it is likely to become a reference model that other wallets need to reach or surpass. Kohaku has also forced Ethereum to confront some thorny issues. First, striking the right balance between maximum privacy and responsible privacy is crucial. Connection lists, auditable privacy shields, and risk-based controls are exactly what regulators and banks want to see. However, for some users, any selective privacy visibility or blacklisting practices feel like the beginning of a downward spiral. Kohaku won't end this debate; it will only make the contradictions more apparent. Furthermore, there are technical risks. Compared to simple mnemonic phrase wallets, wallets that manage multiple keys, recovery paths, privacy switches, different broadcast options, and plug-in modules have a larger attack surface. This necessitates rigorous auditing and the establishment of clear upgrade and default setting rules. Then there are the real issues of user experience (UX). Frameworks can provide some good patterns, but they can't force teams to develop clear interfaces. If users can't distinguish between private and public messages, which content can be restored, and which approvals are crucial, then all these extra permissions become error-prone factors. 4. The meaning of Kohaku For ordinary users, the emergence of Kohaku signifies that using Ethereum for private operations is no longer a secondary task. The real test lies in whether mainstream wallets will truly adopt these principles: a clear privacy and public model, a simpler recovery process, increased resistance to large transactions, and reduced likelihood of a single click revealing all on-chain activity. If these principles are implemented, privacy will simply be a standard setting in your existing wallet. For developers, Kohaku provides an infrastructure layer that reduces much of the heavy lifting. Instead of rebuilding the underlying privacy and security mechanisms, they can rely on a shared toolkit and focus on the design and user experience of decentralized applications. For institutions and regulators, this is a live experiment on privacy design and an opportunity to test the extent to which Ethereum can enhance confidentiality without sacrificing auditability or legal clarity. II. Discussions on privacy by other industry professionals Danny Ryan, co-founder of Etherealize and former core researcher at the Ethereum Foundation, discussed how Wall Street institutions are increasingly recognizing the necessity of decentralization. He pointed out that Ethereum has unique advantages in eliminating counterparty risk, ensuring uptime, and providing cryptographic security and privacy. Ryan emphasized that institutions are not interested in speculative tokens but rather in real-world applications such as pension funds and real estate contracts. Privacy is a "barrier to entry" for institutions: if privacy is not handled well, institutions may be unwilling to participate. Val Keenburgh, managing director of Coin Center, pointed out: "Anything that is transparent cannot remain neutral, and anything that is neutral cannot survive unless it is large enough." III. List of Items Featured in the Privacy Zone Aztec The core team behind Aztec Network is Aztec Labs, founded in 2018. Aztec is a privacy-first Layer-2 (ZK Rollup) solution on Ethereum. It uses zero-knowledge proofs to achieve programmable privacy, mixed public/private state, and bridges the Ethereum mainnet via Aztec Connect. Currently, the Aztec public testnet is live, allowing users and developers to experience privacy transactions. Fileverse Fileverse is a decentralized, privacy-focused file/collaboration platform. Users can manage their documents, pages, and multimedia using wallets, and manage access permissions via blockchain and smart contracts (using the UCAN permissions network). Files are encrypted end-to-end (E2EE), eliminating the need for a centralized server. Currently, Fileverse supports on-chain community collaboration (pages, wikis, personal notes), multimedia, encrypted chat, and access control. Holonym Holonym has built the "human.tech" framework, a privacy infrastructure for digital identity. Through zero-knowledge technology, it allows users to prove certain identity attributes (such as age, nationality, account reputation, etc.) without revealing their full identity. Its protocol, "Human ID," uses ZK proofs for private authentication (KYC/Sybil resistance/identity reconstruction). Products already designed include: Zeroym (ZK identity), Silk Wallet (a user-friendly private wallet), and the Human Keys network. Fluidkey Fluidkey is a privacy-focused Ethereum wallet interface that provides anonymous addresses. A new address is generated each time funds are received, preventing observers from linking funds back to the same user. It supports social login, multi-chain fund transfers, and bank transfers (e.g., IBAN/ACH/bank transfers). According to its website, its transfer volume has exceeded $400 million. Rarimo Rarimo's official website already features several products, including Unforgettable and zk-Passport. zk Passport allows users to verify their identity attributes (such as nationality and age) using ZK authentication with passports or other forms of identification, without revealing private data. Unforgettable.app is Rarimo's "self-recovering identity + wallet" module, allowing users to recover their wallets using their ZK identity without exposing traditional seed phrases (mnemonic words). Rarimo supports social use cases such as anonymous voting and opinion marketplaces, while preserving ZK identity history (without exposing personal behavior). ZKPassport “ZKPassport” allows users to use passports or other forms of identification to verify their identity attributes (such as nationality and age) through ZK authentication without revealing their private data. Railgun Railgun is a decentralized protocol (not a traditional company) governed by a DAO. It provides zero-knowledge-driven privacy contracts, allowing users to conduct private transactions on-chain. It supports "private balances" + "0zk addresses" + shielding assets in private pools. It offers "Private Proofs of Innocence," allowing proof that an address is not involved in malicious activity (such as an attack), thus maintaining anonymity and compliance. It exports transaction history, generating shareable but encrypted/read-only "viewing keys," facilitating auditing without revealing all sensitive information. Railgun has been integrated with multiple chains (Ethereum, Arbitrum, Polygon, etc.). Its privacy design is considered a crucial infrastructure for DeFi privacy and has received widespread attention from the community. 0xbow 0xbow has developed Privacy Pools—a protocol for achieving on-chain transaction privacy. It uses zero-knowledge proofs and a compliance layer called Association Set Provider (ASP) to screen user deposits to prevent association with illicit activities. Users can deposit crypto assets (such as ETH, wBTC, USDC, etc.) into Privacy Pools and then withdraw them from different addresses, thus severing the on-chain association between deposit and withdrawal addresses. 0xbow aims to achieve compliance (monitoring of AML/illegal funding sources) without sacrificing privacy, responding to the DeFi industry's growing need for a balanced approach to privacy and regulatory compliance. NYM NYM provides network-layer anonymity, achieving communication anonymity through mixnet (similar to Tor, but protecting metadata through encryption, latency mixing, and latency bandwidth). NYM has been used as a privacy communication infrastructure in multiple ecosystems. IV. Why does Ethereum place such importance on privacy? Why is Ethereum once again prioritizing privacy as a core objective, rather than as a niche feature for advanced users? In his April article, "Why I Support Privacy," Vitalik described privacy as a combination of freedom, order, and progress: This is freedom, because people need space to move without worrying that their every move will be recorded and judged. Order exists because many social and economic systems silently depend on the fact that not everyone can see everything. This is progress because we want to use data for healthcare, science, and finance, rather than turning everyday life into a permanent live surveillance broadcast.2025/11/21
Geliştiricilerin En Çok Odaklandığı Gizlilik Altcoinleri Açıklandı! Zcash İlk Üçe Bile Giremedi!
Kripto para analiz platformu Santiment, son 30 gün içinde geliştiricilerin en yoğun şekilde üzerinde çalıştığı gizlilik odaklı altcoin projelerini açıkladı. Paylaşılan verilere göre, listede ilk sırayı NYM alırken onu Dash ve HOPR takip etti. Geliştirici aktivitesi, projelerin teknik altyapılarını ne kadar aktif şekilde geliştirdiğini ölçen en önemli metriklerden biri olarak kabul ediliyor. Santiment’in güncel listesi, […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com2025/12/02
Will Bitcoin Test Bollinger Band Resistance With $136M in Shorts Rekt?
Bitcoin shows potential for a breakout as $136M in short liquidations suggest a shift in market sentiment, with key resistance levels in focus. Notably, Bitcoin (BTC) has shown positive momentum over the past 24 hours, with a 2.4% increase pushing its value to $92,502.Visit Website2025/12/10
