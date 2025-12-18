The post Lido Node Operators Expand DVT, APM In Q3 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In Q3 2025, Lido’s validator set saw broader use of new infrastructure as lido node operators pushed further into DVT and advanced proposer tools. How did basic Lido validator metrics evolve in Q3 2025? The latest Q3 2025 VaNOM report highlights +9.46% growth in unique Node Operators, with 59 new operators joining, most via the Community Staking Module. Moreover, roughly 545,000 staked ETH is now run using Distributed Validator Technology through Obol, SafeStake, and SSV Network, underscoring Lido’s push toward decentralization. In Q3 2025, the Simple DVT Module and CSM each hit their respective stake share caps of 4% and 3%. Together, they accounted for about 600,000 staked ETH in the protocol. As of October 1, 2025, these two decentralized modules represented 1.67% of total Ethereum stake, signaling steady progress in permissionless participation for Lido’s operator set. How is the Community Staking Module reshaping Lido’s stake? The CSM delivered the strongest growth among Lido’s staking modules, expanding by 0.99 percentage points and adding 72,448 ETH to reach its 3% stake limit. However, this cap was short-lived. On October 2, 2025, it was lifted to 5% as part of the CSM v2 mainnet upgrade, opening additional room for community-driven staking. That said, CSM’s rapid expansion also illustrates rising demand from independent and smaller operators seeking Ethereum exposure through Lido’s permissionless path. The upgraded parameters and higher cap are expected to translate into visible shifts in CSM-related validator metrics over coming quarters. What role did the Simple DVT Module and Curated Module play? The SDVTM added 32,224 ETH in Q3 2025, equal to +0.61 percentage points in stake share. By quarter-end, all clusters were fully allocated: 36 regular Obol, 36 regular SSV Network, and 10 Super Clusters (five using Obol and five using SSV Network). Consequently, the SDVTM reached its 4% stake…

