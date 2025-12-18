The post 7,000 mAh battery and Ricoh GR imaging appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Realme’s latest flagship series pushes battery life and street photography further, with the realme gt8 pro positioned as the most ambitious model in the lineup. Flagship hardware with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 The Realme GT8 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, the company’s latest high-end platform. The octa-core CPU reaches a maximum clock speed of 4.6 GHz, targeting users who demand top-tier performance for gaming, productivity and multimedia. Memory and storage configurations include 12 GB RAM with 256 GB of internal storage or 16 GB RAM with 512 GB of space. Moreover, this combination aims to ensure fluid multitasking and enough capacity for high-resolution photos and 4K or higher video recording. 7,000 mAh battery and fast charging up to 120 W Power comes from a large 7,000 mAh battery paired with fast charging up to 120 W. According to Realme, this setup delivers multiple days of use on a single charge, depending on usage patterns and network conditions. However, beyond raw capacity, the device is designed to balance endurance with charging speed, positioning it among the more enduring large-battery Android flagships currently on the market. Large AMOLED display and audio system On the front, the Realme GT8 Pro adopts a 6.79″ AMOLED display with a maximum 144 Hz refresh rate, a 2K resolution and a peak brightness of 7,000 nits. This specification targets smooth scrolling, responsive gaming and strong outdoor visibility. Moreover, the screen is complemented by a dual stereo speaker system, which aims to enhance immersion for streaming, games and video calls. The combination of high refresh rate, high brightness and stereo audio positions the device competitively in the premium display segment. Design, flat back and modular camera cover The rear panel of the Realme GT8 Pro is completely flat, interrupted only by…

The post PSG1 Solana, portable Web3 console with hardware wallet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A portable device designed for Web3 gaming and asset custody arrives: PSG1 Solana features an OLED display, a hardware wallet and limited edition versions. The first units for preorder are expected on October 6, 2025, according to the company. In this context, we are talking about a device that attempts to combine entertainment and security without excessive complications for the end user. Update August 28, 2025: we have analyzed the available technical documentation for the preorder campaign and reviewed images and specifications of the promotional material. In preliminary tests on a prototype provided for evaluation, the local management of signatures showed average response times in the range of hundreds of milliseconds for standard operations; these results are indicative and will need to be confirmed on final units. Industry analysts observe that the native integration of a hardware wallet can reduce user onboarding errors compared to exclusively software flows, improving the usability of dApps. To provide context, Solana aims for high throughput and low latency as described in its technical documentation, while best practices for hardware wallets are illustrated by manufacturers and industry whitepapers. What changes: console and cold wallet in the same device PSG1 Solana is designed to combine gaming, token management, and NFT access to dApp on the Solana ecosystem. The stated goal is to reduce entry barriers into Web3 by offering local key custody and a portable console interface. An interesting aspect is the attempt to bring critical asset management functions and gaming activities into a single device, thus eliminating intermediate steps. For general information on hardware wallets and security models, also see the industry guide on the role of devices dedicated to key custody. Main Specifications (in brief) Chipset: Rockchip RK3588S octa-core Wikipedia RAM: 8 GB LPDDR4X Storage: 128 GB eMMC OLED Screen: 3.92″, 1240×1080 Connectivity: Wi‑Fi…

