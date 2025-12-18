PSG1 Solana, portable Web3 console with hardware wallet

The post PSG1 Solana, portable Web3 console with hardware wallet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A portable device designed for Web3 gaming and asset custody arrives: PSG1 Solana features an OLED display, a hardware wallet and limited edition versions. The first units for preorder are expected on October 6, 2025, according to the company. In this context, we are talking about a device that attempts to combine entertainment and security without excessive complications for the end user. Update August 28, 2025: we have analyzed the available technical documentation for the preorder campaign and reviewed images and specifications of the promotional material. In preliminary tests on a prototype provided for evaluation, the local management of signatures showed average response times in the range of hundreds of milliseconds for standard operations; these results are indicative and will need to be confirmed on final units. Industry analysts observe that the native integration of a hardware wallet can reduce user onboarding errors compared to exclusively software flows, improving the usability of dApps. To provide context, Solana aims for high throughput and low latency as described in its technical documentation, while best practices for hardware wallets are illustrated by manufacturers and industry whitepapers. What changes: console and cold wallet in the same device PSG1 Solana is designed to combine gaming, token management, and NFT access to dApp on the Solana ecosystem. The stated goal is to reduce entry barriers into Web3 by offering local key custody and a portable console interface. An interesting aspect is the attempt to bring critical asset management functions and gaming activities into a single device, thus eliminating intermediate steps. For general information on hardware wallets and security models, also see the industry guide on the role of devices dedicated to key custody. Main Specifications (in brief) Chipset: Rockchip RK3588S octa-core Wikipedia RAM: 8 GB LPDDR4X Storage: 128 GB eMMC OLED Screen: 3.92″, 1240×1080 Connectivity: Wi‑Fi…