OCTA to Omani Rial Conversion Table
OCTA to OMR Conversion Table
- 1 OCTA0,06 OMR
- 2 OCTA0,12 OMR
- 3 OCTA0,18 OMR
- 4 OCTA0,24 OMR
- 5 OCTA0,30 OMR
- 6 OCTA0,36 OMR
- 7 OCTA0,42 OMR
- 8 OCTA0,48 OMR
- 9 OCTA0,54 OMR
- 10 OCTA0,60 OMR
- 50 OCTA2,99 OMR
- 100 OCTA5,97 OMR
- 1 000 OCTA59,73 OMR
- 5 000 OCTA298,65 OMR
- 10 000 OCTA597,31 OMR
The table above displays real-time OCTA to Omani Rial (OCTA to OMR) conversions across a range of values, from 1 OCTA to 10,000 OCTA. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked OCTA amounts using the latest OMR market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom OCTA to OMR amounts, please use the tool converter above.
OMR to OCTA Conversion Table
- 1 OMR16,74 OCTA
- 2 OMR33,48 OCTA
- 3 OMR50,22 OCTA
- 4 OMR66,96 OCTA
- 5 OMR83,70 OCTA
- 6 OMR100,4 OCTA
- 7 OMR117,1 OCTA
- 8 OMR133,9 OCTA
- 9 OMR150,6 OCTA
- 10 OMR167,4 OCTA
- 50 OMR837,09 OCTA
- 100 OMR1 674 OCTA
- 1 000 OMR16 741 OCTA
- 5 000 OMR83 709 OCTA
- 10 000 OMR167 418 OCTA
The table above shows real-time Omani Rial to OCTA (OMR to OCTA) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 OMR to 10,000 OMR. It serves as a quick reference to see how much OCTA you can get at current rates based on commonly used OMR amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
OCTA (OCTA) is currently trading at ر.ع. 0,06 OMR , reflecting a -4,89% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ر.ع.-- with a fully diluted market capitalisation of ر.ع.-- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated OCTA Price page.
--
Circulation Supply
--
24-Hour Trading Volume
--
Market Cap
-4,89%
Price Change (1D)
--
24H High
--
24H Low
The OCTA to OMR trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track OCTA's fluctuations against OMR. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current OCTA price.
OCTA to OMR Conversion Summary
As of | 1 OCTA = 0,06 OMR | 1 OMR = 16,74 OCTA
Today, the exchange rate for 1 OCTA to OMR is 0,06 OMR.
Buying 5 OCTA will cost 0,30 OMR and 10 OCTA is valued at 0,60 OMR.
1 OMR can be traded for 16,74 OCTA.
50 OMR can be converted to 837,09 OCTA, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 OCTA to OMR has changed by 0,00% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -4,89%, reaching a high of -- OMR and a low of -- OMR.
One month ago, the value of 1 OCTA was -- OMR, which represents a -- change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, OCTA has changed by -- OMR, resulting in a -- change in its value.
All About OCTA (OCTA)
Now that you have calculated the price of OCTA (OCTA), you can learn more about OCTA directly at MEXC. Learn about OCTA past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy OCTA, trading pairs, and more.
OCTA to OMR Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, OCTA (OCTA) has fluctuated between -- OMR and -- OMR, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0,04642295618685605 OMR to a high of 0,07973056186856056 OMR. You can view detailed OCTA to OMR price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|ر.ع. 0.06
|ر.ع. 0.07
|ر.ع. 0.11
|ر.ع. 0.21
|Low
|ر.ع. 0.05
|ر.ع. 0.04
|ر.ع. 0.04
|ر.ع. 0.04
|Average
|ر.ع. 0.06
|ر.ع. 0.06
|ر.ع. 0.07
|ر.ع. 0.12
|Volatility
|+9,09%
|+44,73%
|+75,72%
|+93,86%
|Change
|-8,79%
|-19,67%
|-32,45%
|-66,00%
OCTA Price Forecast in OMR for 2026 and 2030
OCTA’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential OCTA to OMR forecasts for the coming years:
OCTA Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, OCTA could reach approximately ر.ع.0,06 OMR, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
OCTA Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, OCTA may rise to around ر.ع.0,08 OMR, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our OCTA Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
OCTA Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
OCTA/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of OCTA Spot trading pairs, covering markets where OCTA is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell OCTA at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore OCTA Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of OCTA futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy OCTA
Looking to add OCTA to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy OCTA › or Get started now ›
OCTA and OMR in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
OCTA (OCTA) vs USD: Market Comparison
OCTA Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.1553
- 7-Day Change: 0,00%
- 30-Day Trend: --
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including OCTA, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to OMR, the USD price of OCTA remains the primary market benchmark.
[OCTA Price] [OCTA to USD]
Omani Rial (OMR) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (OMR/USD): 2,600786998145639
- 7-Day Change: -0,00%
- 30-Day Trend: -0,00%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger OMR means you will pay less to get the same amount of OCTA.
- A weaker OMR means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy OCTA securely with OMR on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the OCTA to OMR Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between OCTA (OCTA) and Omani Rial (OMR) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in OCTA, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the OCTA to OMR rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and OMR-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. OMR Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence OMR's strength. When OMR weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like OCTA, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like OCTA, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for OCTA may rise, impacting its conversion to OMR.
Convert OCTA to OMR Instantly
Use our real-time OCTA to OMR converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert OCTA to OMR?
Enter the Amount of OCTA
Start by entering how much OCTA you want to convert into OMR using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live OCTA to OMR Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date OCTA to OMR exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about OCTA and OMR.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add OCTA to your portfolio? Learn how to buy OCTA with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the OCTA to OMR exchange rate calculated?
The OCTA to OMR exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of OCTA (often in USD or USDT), converted to OMR using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the OCTA to OMR rate change so frequently?
OCTA to OMR rate changes so frequently because both OCTA and Omani Rial are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed OCTA to OMR rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the OCTA to OMR rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the OCTA to OMR rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert OCTA to OMR or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my OCTA to OMR conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of OCTA against OMR over time?
You can understand the OCTA against OMR price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the OCTA to OMR rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken OMR, impacting the conversion rate even if OCTA stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the OCTA to OMR exchange rate?
OCTA halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the OCTA to OMR rate.
Can I compare the OCTA to OMR rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the OCTA to OMR rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the OCTA to OMR rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the OCTA price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the OCTA to OMR conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but OMR markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target OCTA to OMR price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences OCTA and the Omani Rial?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both OCTA and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting OCTA to OMR and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your OMR into OCTA of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is OCTA to OMR a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor OCTA prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, OCTA to OMR can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the OCTA to OMR rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen OMR against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive OCTA to OMR rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
OCTA News and Market Updates
The Play Solana PSG1 Ships in October as Web3 Gaming Hardware Gains Momentum
The post The Play Solana PSG1 Ships in October as Web3 Gaming Hardware Gains Momentum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Play Solana announced that shipments of its PSG1 handheld gaming console will begin on October 6, 2025. The device features an Octa‑Core Rockchip RK3588S CPU, 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128 GB eMMC storage, 3.92″ OLED display (1240×1080), Wi‑Fi 6.0 and Bluetooth 5.4, a capacitive rear fingerprint sensor, and an integrated hardware wallet secured by Play […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/the-play-solana-psg1-ships-in-october-as-web3-gaming-hardware-gains-momentum/2025/08/28
PSG1 Solana, portable Web3 console with hardware wallet
The post PSG1 Solana, portable Web3 console with hardware wallet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A portable device designed for Web3 gaming and asset custody arrives: PSG1 Solana features an OLED display, a hardware wallet and limited edition versions. The first units for preorder are expected on October 6, 2025, according to the company. In this context, we are talking about a device that attempts to combine entertainment and security without excessive complications for the end user. Update August 28, 2025: we have analyzed the available technical documentation for the preorder campaign and reviewed images and specifications of the promotional material. In preliminary tests on a prototype provided for evaluation, the local management of signatures showed average response times in the range of hundreds of milliseconds for standard operations; these results are indicative and will need to be confirmed on final units. Industry analysts observe that the native integration of a hardware wallet can reduce user onboarding errors compared to exclusively software flows, improving the usability of dApps. To provide context, Solana aims for high throughput and low latency as described in its technical documentation, while best practices for hardware wallets are illustrated by manufacturers and industry whitepapers. What changes: console and cold wallet in the same device PSG1 Solana is designed to combine gaming, token management, and NFT access to dApp on the Solana ecosystem. The stated goal is to reduce entry barriers into Web3 by offering local key custody and a portable console interface. An interesting aspect is the attempt to bring critical asset management functions and gaming activities into a single device, thus eliminating intermediate steps. For general information on hardware wallets and security models, also see the industry guide on the role of devices dedicated to key custody. Main Specifications (in brief) Chipset: Rockchip RK3588S octa-core Wikipedia RAM: 8 GB LPDDR4X Storage: 128 GB eMMC OLED Screen: 3.92″, 1240×1080 Connectivity: Wi‑Fi…2025/08/29
Indian Authorities Expose Mastermind Behind $280 Million OctaFX Ponzi Scheme
On Friday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in India seized more than $280 million from the man believed to be the mastermind behind the OctaFX Ponzi scam. Octa Fx, a platform that promised users accessibility to financial markets on low spread commission-free trading. The ED stated that the suspect, who is a Spanish national, was arrested […]2025/10/19
7,000 mAh battery and Ricoh GR imaging
The post 7,000 mAh battery and Ricoh GR imaging appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Realme’s latest flagship series pushes battery life and street photography further, with the realme gt8 pro positioned as the most ambitious model in the lineup. Flagship hardware with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 The Realme GT8 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, the company’s latest high-end platform. The octa-core CPU reaches a maximum clock speed of 4.6 GHz, targeting users who demand top-tier performance for gaming, productivity and multimedia. Memory and storage configurations include 12 GB RAM with 256 GB of internal storage or 16 GB RAM with 512 GB of space. Moreover, this combination aims to ensure fluid multitasking and enough capacity for high-resolution photos and 4K or higher video recording. 7,000 mAh battery and fast charging up to 120 W Power comes from a large 7,000 mAh battery paired with fast charging up to 120 W. According to Realme, this setup delivers multiple days of use on a single charge, depending on usage patterns and network conditions. However, beyond raw capacity, the device is designed to balance endurance with charging speed, positioning it among the more enduring large-battery Android flagships currently on the market. Large AMOLED display and audio system On the front, the Realme GT8 Pro adopts a 6.79″ AMOLED display with a maximum 144 Hz refresh rate, a 2K resolution and a peak brightness of 7,000 nits. This specification targets smooth scrolling, responsive gaming and strong outdoor visibility. Moreover, the screen is complemented by a dual stereo speaker system, which aims to enhance immersion for streaming, games and video calls. The combination of high refresh rate, high brightness and stereo audio positions the device competitively in the premium display segment. Design, flat back and modular camera cover The rear panel of the Realme GT8 Pro is completely flat, interrupted only by…2025/12/03
Disclaimer
