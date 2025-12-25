Space Nation to Solomon Islands Dollar Conversion Table
OIK to SBD Conversion Table
- 1 OIK0.05 SBD
- 2 OIK0.10 SBD
- 3 OIK0.15 SBD
- 4 OIK0.20 SBD
- 5 OIK0.24 SBD
- 6 OIK0.29 SBD
- 7 OIK0.34 SBD
- 8 OIK0.39 SBD
- 9 OIK0.44 SBD
- 10 OIK0.49 SBD
- 50 OIK2.44 SBD
- 100 OIK4.89 SBD
- 1,000 OIK48.87 SBD
- 5,000 OIK244.36 SBD
- 10,000 OIK488.72 SBD
The table above displays real-time Space Nation to Solomon Islands Dollar (OIK to SBD) conversions across a range of values, from 1 OIK to 10,000 OIK. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked OIK amounts using the latest SBD market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom OIK to SBD amounts, please use the tool converter above.
SBD to OIK Conversion Table
- 1 SBD20.46 OIK
- 2 SBD40.92 OIK
- 3 SBD61.38 OIK
- 4 SBD81.84 OIK
- 5 SBD102.3 OIK
- 6 SBD122.7 OIK
- 7 SBD143.2 OIK
- 8 SBD163.6 OIK
- 9 SBD184.1 OIK
- 10 SBD204.6 OIK
- 50 SBD1,023 OIK
- 100 SBD2,046 OIK
- 1,000 SBD20,461 OIK
- 5,000 SBD102,308 OIK
- 10,000 SBD204,616 OIK
The table above shows real-time Solomon Islands Dollar to Space Nation (SBD to OIK) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 SBD to 10,000 SBD. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Space Nation you can get at current rates based on commonly used SBD amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Space Nation (OIK) is currently trading at SI$ 0.05 SBD , reflecting a 0.16% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at SI$-- with a fully diluted market capitalisation of SI$-- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Space Nation Price page.
--
Circulation Supply
--
24-Hour Trading Volume
--
Market Cap
0.16%
Price Change (1D)
--
24H High
--
24H Low
The OIK to SBD trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Space Nation's fluctuations against SBD. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Space Nation price.
OIK to SBD Conversion Summary
As of | 1 OIK = 0.05 SBD | 1 SBD = 20.46 OIK
Today, the exchange rate for 1 OIK to SBD is 0.05 SBD.
Buying 5 OIK will cost 0.24 SBD and 10 OIK is valued at 0.49 SBD.
1 SBD can be traded for 20.46 OIK.
50 SBD can be converted to 1,023 OIK, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 OIK to SBD has changed by 0.00% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0.16%, reaching a high of -- SBD and a low of -- SBD.
One month ago, the value of 1 OIK was -- SBD, which represents a -- change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, OIK has changed by -- SBD, resulting in a -- change in its value.
All About Space Nation (OIK)
Now that you have calculated the price of Space Nation (OIK), you can learn more about Space Nation directly at MEXC. Learn about OIK past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Space Nation, trading pairs, and more.
OIK to SBD Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Space Nation (OIK) has fluctuated between -- SBD and -- SBD, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.044646278545057975 SBD to a high of 0.07030177754454772 SBD. You can view detailed OIK to SBD price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|SI$ 0
|SI$ 0
|SI$ 0.08
|SI$ 0.32
|Low
|SI$ 0
|SI$ 0
|SI$ 0
|SI$ 0
|Average
|SI$ 0
|SI$ 0
|SI$ 0
|SI$ 0.08
|Volatility
|+4.85%
|+47.77%
|+142.05%
|+112.84%
|Change
|+0.81%
|-9.00%
|-30.42%
|-80.71%
Space Nation Price Forecast in SBD for 2026 and 2030
Space Nation’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential OIK to SBD forecasts for the coming years:
OIK Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Space Nation could reach approximately SI$0.05 SBD, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
OIK Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, OIK may rise to around SI$0.06 SBD, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Space Nation Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
OIK Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
OIK/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of OIK Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Space Nation is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell OIK at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore OIK Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Space Nation futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy Space Nation
Looking to add Space Nation to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy Space Nation › or Get started now ›
OIK and SBD in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Space Nation (OIK) vs USD: Market Comparison
Space Nation Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.005991
- 7-Day Change: 0.00%
- 30-Day Trend: --
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including OIK, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to SBD, the USD price of OIK remains the primary market benchmark.
[OIK Price] [OIK to USD]
Solomon Islands Dollar (SBD) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (SBD/USD): 0.12264835575774546
- 7-Day Change: +1.02%
- 30-Day Trend: +1.02%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger SBD means you will pay less to get the same amount of OIK.
- A weaker SBD means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy OIK securely with SBD on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the OIK to SBD Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Space Nation (OIK) and Solomon Islands Dollar (SBD) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in OIK, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the OIK to SBD rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and SBD-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. SBD Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence SBD's strength. When SBD weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like OIK, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Space Nation, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for OIK may rise, impacting its conversion to SBD.
Convert OIK to SBD Instantly
Use our real-time OIK to SBD converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert OIK to SBD?
Enter the Amount of OIK
Start by entering how much OIK you want to convert into SBD using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live OIK to SBD Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date OIK to SBD exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about OIK and SBD.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add OIK to your portfolio? Learn how to buy OIK with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the OIK to SBD exchange rate calculated?
The OIK to SBD exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of OIK (often in USD or USDT), converted to SBD using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the OIK to SBD rate change so frequently?
OIK to SBD rate changes so frequently because both Space Nation and Solomon Islands Dollar are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed OIK to SBD rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the OIK to SBD rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the OIK to SBD rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert OIK to SBD or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my OIK to SBD conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of OIK against SBD over time?
You can understand the OIK against SBD price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the OIK to SBD rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken SBD, impacting the conversion rate even if OIK stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the OIK to SBD exchange rate?
Space Nation halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the OIK to SBD rate.
Can I compare the OIK to SBD rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the OIK to SBD rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the OIK to SBD rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Space Nation price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the OIK to SBD conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but SBD markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target OIK to SBD price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Space Nation and the Solomon Islands Dollar?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Space Nation and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting OIK to SBD and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your SBD into OIK of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is OIK to SBD a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor OIK prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, OIK to SBD can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the OIK to SBD rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen SBD against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive OIK to SBD rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Space Nation News and Market Updates
Disclaimer
