Open Loot to Egyptian Pound Conversion Table
OL to EGP Conversion Table
- 1 OL0.73 EGP
- 2 OL1.46 EGP
- 3 OL2.20 EGP
- 4 OL2.93 EGP
- 5 OL3.66 EGP
- 6 OL4.39 EGP
- 7 OL5.13 EGP
- 8 OL5.86 EGP
- 9 OL6.59 EGP
- 10 OL7.32 EGP
- 50 OL36.61 EGP
- 100 OL73.22 EGP
- 1,000 OL732.25 EGP
- 5,000 OL3,661.23 EGP
- 10,000 OL7,322.45 EGP
The table above displays real-time Open Loot to Egyptian Pound (OL to EGP) conversions across a range of values, from 1 OL to 10,000 OL. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked OL amounts using the latest EGP market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom OL to EGP amounts, please use the tool converter above.
EGP to OL Conversion Table
- 1 EGP1.365 OL
- 2 EGP2.731 OL
- 3 EGP4.0969 OL
- 4 EGP5.462 OL
- 5 EGP6.828 OL
- 6 EGP8.193 OL
- 7 EGP9.559 OL
- 8 EGP10.92 OL
- 9 EGP12.29 OL
- 10 EGP13.65 OL
- 50 EGP68.28 OL
- 100 EGP136.5 OL
- 1,000 EGP1,365 OL
- 5,000 EGP6,828 OL
- 10,000 EGP13,656 OL
The table above shows real-time Egyptian Pound to Open Loot (EGP to OL) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 EGP to 10,000 EGP. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Open Loot you can get at current rates based on commonly used EGP amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Open Loot (OL) is currently trading at E£ 0.73 EGP , reflecting a -6.95% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at E£-- with a fully diluted market capitalisation of E£-- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Open Loot Price page.
--
Circulation Supply
--
24-Hour Trading Volume
--
Market Cap
-6.95%
Price Change (1D)
--
24H High
--
24H Low
The OL to EGP trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Open Loot's fluctuations against EGP. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Open Loot price.
OL to EGP Conversion Summary
As of | 1 OL = 0.73 EGP | 1 EGP = 1.365 OL
Today, the exchange rate for 1 OL to EGP is 0.73 EGP.
Buying 5 OL will cost 3.66 EGP and 10 OL is valued at 7.32 EGP.
1 EGP can be traded for 1.365 OL.
50 EGP can be converted to 68.28 OL, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 OL to EGP has changed by 0.00% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -6.95%, reaching a high of -- EGP and a low of -- EGP.
One month ago, the value of 1 OL was -- EGP, which represents a -- change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, OL has changed by -- EGP, resulting in a -- change in its value.
All About Open Loot (OL)
Now that you have calculated the price of Open Loot (OL), you can learn more about Open Loot directly at MEXC.
OL to EGP Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Open Loot (OL) has fluctuated between -- EGP and -- EGP, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.728912636812038 EGP to a high of 1.053614412322038 EGP. You can view detailed OL to EGP price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|E£ 0.47
|E£ 0.95
|E£ 1.42
|E£ 1.9
|Low
|E£ 0.47
|E£ 0.47
|E£ 0.47
|E£ 0
|Average
|E£ 0.47
|E£ 0.47
|E£ 0.47
|E£ 0.95
|Volatility
|+13.33%
|+30.83%
|+88.15%
|+97.71%
|Change
|-4.64%
|-30.47%
|-20.06%
|-64.34%
Open Loot Price Forecast in EGP for 2026 and 2030
Open Loot’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential OL to EGP forecasts for the coming years:
OL Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Open Loot could reach approximately E£0.77 EGP, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
OL Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, OL may rise to around E£0.93 EGP, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Open Loot Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
OL Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
OL/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of OL Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Open Loot is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell OL at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
OLUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
SOLUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
FOLKSUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
Explore OL Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Open Loot futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy Open Loot
Looking to add Open Loot to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy Open Loot › or Get started now ›
OL and EGP in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Open Loot (OL) vs USD: Market Comparison
Open Loot Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.01538
- 7-Day Change: 0.00%
- 30-Day Trend: --
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including OL, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to EGP, the USD price of OL remains the primary market benchmark.
[OL Price] [OL to USD]
Egyptian Pound (EGP) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (EGP/USD): 0.02099938377308318
- 7-Day Change: -0.48%
- 30-Day Trend: -0.48%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger EGP means you will pay less to get the same amount of OL.
- A weaker EGP means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
What Influences the OL to EGP Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Open Loot (OL) and Egyptian Pound (EGP) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in OL, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the OL to EGP rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and EGP-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. EGP Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence EGP's strength. When EGP weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like OL, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Open Loot, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for OL may rise, impacting its conversion to EGP.
Convert OL to EGP Instantly
Use our real-time OL to EGP converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert OL to EGP?
Enter the Amount of OL
Start by entering how much OL you want to convert into EGP using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live OL to EGP Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date OL to EGP exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about OL and EGP.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add OL to your portfolio? Learn how to buy OL with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the OL to EGP exchange rate calculated?
The OL to EGP exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of OL (often in USD or USDT), converted to EGP using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the OL to EGP rate change so frequently?
OL to EGP rate changes so frequently because both Open Loot and Egyptian Pound are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed OL to EGP rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the OL to EGP rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the OL to EGP rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert OL to EGP or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my OL to EGP conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of OL against EGP over time?
You can understand the OL against EGP price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the OL to EGP rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken EGP, impacting the conversion rate even if OL stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the OL to EGP exchange rate?
Open Loot halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the OL to EGP rate.
Can I compare the OL to EGP rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the OL to EGP rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the OL to EGP rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Open Loot price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the OL to EGP conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but EGP markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target OL to EGP price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Open Loot and the Egyptian Pound?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Open Loot and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting OL to EGP and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your EGP into OL of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is OL to EGP a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor OL prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, OL to EGP can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the OL to EGP rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen EGP against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive OL to EGP rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Open Loot News and Market Updates
Open Loot introduceert OL Chain voor transparante blockchain-gaming
Open Loot, het bedrijf achter infrastructuur voor blockchain-gaming, lanceert de OL Chain: een speciaal ontwikkeld Layer-3 netwerk dat game-transacties sneller, voordeliger en volledig transparant maakt. Check onze Discord Connect met "like-minded" crypto enthousiastelingen Leer gratis de basis van Bitcoin & trading - stap voor stap, zonder voorkennis. Krijg duidelijke uitleg & charts van ervaren analisten. Sluit je aan bij een community die samen groeit. Nu naar Discord Real-time transacties zonder gas fees Met de komst van OL Chain breidt Open Loot zijn technologische fundament uit in de blockchain-gamingsector. Deze Layer-3 blockchain, gebouwd op Ethereum, is ontworpen om de bekende obstakels van Web3-gaming aan te pakken, zoals hoge gas fees en trage transactieverwerking. Het netwerk verwerkt transacties direct en zonder gaskosten voor de gebruiker. Dat maakt deelname voor spelers een stuk toegankelijker. Een belangrijk element binnen OL Chain is het gas sponsorship-model. Dit stelt game-ontwikkelaars in staat om gaskosten voor hun spelers te dekken. Zo ontstaat een soepele gebruikerservaring zonder financiële drempels. Door Ethereum’s beveiligingslaag te combineren met eigen schaalbare optimalisaties, biedt OL Chain een stabiel platform voor gameontwikkelaars en spelers die de voordelen van Web3 willen benutten. $OL – The GameFi Revolution Forget rug pulls & shady pre-sales. @OpenLoot ( $OL ) is built for players, by players with: ✅ A fair launch—no team tokens ✅ Massive ecosystem of top Web3 games ✅ Real ownership of in-game loot Over 1.5M+ gamers are already in. Are you? … pic.twitter.com/Su5Rjm5mxf — Cryptó Jaksoຖ (@CryptoJakson) March 4, 2025 Transparantie en tokengebruik in het hart van het ecosysteem De introductie van OL Chain versterkt ook de positie van de $OL-token in het ecosysteem van Open Loot. Deze token vormt een essentieel onderdeel van de infrastructuur en koppelt netwerkactiviteit direct aan waardecreatie binnen het platform. Elke handeling op de blockchain is openbaar te volgen via een publieke explorer. Gebruikers krijgen via deze explorer inzicht in onder meer walletverdelingen, transactiegeschiedenis en netwerkprestaties. Open Loot zet hiermee in op volledige transparantie. Volgens het bedrijf biedt OL Chain niet alleen technische vernieuwing, maar ook een fundament voor bredere acceptatie van Web3 in de game-industrie. Door blockchainprocessen op de achtergrond te houden, profiteren spelers van transparantie en eigenaarschap zonder dat het ten koste gaat van gebruiksgemak. Van lancering naar toepassing in de praktijk Met OL Chain heeft Open Loot een robuuste infrastructuur neergezet voor een toegankelijke en inzichtelijke game-ervaring. De technologie draait, het netwerk functioneert. Het is nu aan ontwikkelaars om het platform daadwerkelijk te integreren in hun games. Alleen dan kan de OL Chain zijn volledige potentieel realiseren. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Open Loot introduceert OL Chain voor transparante blockchain-gaming is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.2025/11/02
A New Layer in Blockchain Gaming: Open Loot’s OL Chain Seeks to Banish Lag and Fees
In the fast-evolving world of Web3 gaming, where digital assets change hands in seconds and player decisions hinge on split-second timing, even minor delays can shatter the experience. Open Loot, a platform that has attracted more than 2.5 million registered users, is betting that its newly introduced OL Chain—a specialized Layer 3 appchain—can eliminate those frustrations once and for all. The chain is engineered for immediacy. A user presses “buy” on a rare NFT, and the transaction finalizes before the screen refreshes. No pending notifications, no anxious wait for network confirmation. For gamers accustomed to the stutter of congested blockchains, the difference is stark: OL Chain processes trades, mints, and in-game actions in real time, preserving the flow that keeps competitive play engaging. Speed, however, is only part of the equation. Security underpins every interaction. OL Chain inherits Ethereum’s battle-tested cryptographic framework while running a dedicated execution environment. Each block is publicly auditable, each signature cryptographically locked, offering players and developers a level of assurance that has often been elusive in decentralized ecosystems. Cost has long been another hurdle. OL Chain launches with zero gas fees, meaning users can acquire assets, upgrade inventories, or climb leaderboards without incremental charges eroding their gains. Looking ahead, the platform plans to introduce gas sponsorship, enabling studios to absorb transaction costs for entire communities. The result: a pathway to broader participation, unencumbered by the financial friction that has deterred casual entrants. Scalability rounds out the vision. OL Chain is built to handle surges in activity—thousands of simultaneous mints during a hot drop, millions of concurrent sessions across interconnected titles—without the bottlenecks that plague shared networks. Its architecture supports seamless asset portability, allowing a skin earned in one game to appear instantly in another, all recorded on a single, efficient ledger. For Open Loot, which styles itself as the “Steam of crypto,” OL Chain is more than infrastructure; it is a competitive moat. By prioritizing low latency, ironclad security, and negligible costs, the chain aims to attract both hardcore collectors and mainstream gamers wary of blockchain’s complexities. As the sector matures, platforms that deliver frictionless experiences may well define the next wave of adoption. More details are available at wiki.openloot.com/ol-chain.2025/11/08
Beosin: After Upbit was hacked for approximately 54 billion Korean won, a Binance address received the stolen OL in batches.
PANews reported on November 27th that, according to Beosin Trace analysis, Upbit experienced an abnormal outflow of approximately $36 million (about 54 billion Korean won) worth of crypto assets from the Solana network, and some of the funds have already begun to be transferred. Among them, a Binance exchange user address (2zRELfpr2KUyLoCAbo9KDTFFNXTP3JjFE3GZLxAgC2S8) received the abnormally outflowed $SOL from Upbit from multiple intermediary addresses after the incident, currently receiving a total of 2202.72 $SOL (worth approximately $315,000). Earlier today, it was reported that Upbit had stolen approximately 54 billion won worth of assets from its Solana network and had suspended access to the site for a full investigation .2025/11/27
Cool Company Ltd. Announces Meeting Date for Special Meeting for Proposed Merger with Newly Formed, Wholly Owned Subsidiary of EPS Ventures Ltd
LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–COOL COMPANY Ltd. (“CoolCo” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CLCO / CLCO.OL) has announced today that the special meeting of its shareholders is2025/12/17
