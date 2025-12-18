PANews reported on November 27th that, according to Beosin Trace analysis, Upbit experienced an abnormal outflow of approximately $36 million (about 54 billion Korean won) worth of crypto assets from the Solana network, and some of the funds have already begun to be transferred. Among them, a Binance exchange user address (2zRELfpr2KUyLoCAbo9KDTFFNXTP3JjFE3GZLxAgC2S8) received the abnormally outflowed $SOL from Upbit from multiple intermediary addresses after the incident, currently receiving a total of 2202.72 $SOL (worth approximately $315,000). Earlier today, it was reported that Upbit had stolen approximately 54 billion won worth of assets from its Solana network and had suspended access to the site for a full investigation .

In the fast-evolving world of Web3 gaming, where digital assets change hands in seconds and player decisions hinge on split-second timing, even minor delays can shatter the experience. Open Loot, a platform that has attracted more than 2.5 million registered users, is betting that its newly introduced OL Chain—a specialized Layer 3 appchain—can eliminate those frustrations once and for all. The chain is engineered for immediacy. A user presses “buy” on a rare NFT, and the transaction finalizes before the screen refreshes. No pending notifications, no anxious wait for network confirmation. For gamers accustomed to the stutter of congested blockchains, the difference is stark: OL Chain processes trades, mints, and in-game actions in real time, preserving the flow that keeps competitive play engaging. Speed, however, is only part of the equation. Security underpins every interaction. OL Chain inherits Ethereum’s battle-tested cryptographic framework while running a dedicated execution environment. Each block is publicly auditable, each signature cryptographically locked, offering players and developers a level of assurance that has often been elusive in decentralized ecosystems. Cost has long been another hurdle. OL Chain launches with zero gas fees, meaning users can acquire assets, upgrade inventories, or climb leaderboards without incremental charges eroding their gains. Looking ahead, the platform plans to introduce gas sponsorship, enabling studios to absorb transaction costs for entire communities. The result: a pathway to broader participation, unencumbered by the financial friction that has deterred casual entrants. Scalability rounds out the vision. OL Chain is built to handle surges in activity—thousands of simultaneous mints during a hot drop, millions of concurrent sessions across interconnected titles—without the bottlenecks that plague shared networks. Its architecture supports seamless asset portability, allowing a skin earned in one game to appear instantly in another, all recorded on a single, efficient ledger. For Open Loot, which styles itself as the “Steam of crypto,” OL Chain is more than infrastructure; it is a competitive moat. By prioritizing low latency, ironclad security, and negligible costs, the chain aims to attract both hardcore collectors and mainstream gamers wary of blockchain’s complexities. As the sector matures, platforms that deliver frictionless experiences may well define the next wave of adoption. More details are available at wiki.openloot.com/ol-chain.

Open Loot, het bedrijf achter infrastructuur voor blockchain-gaming, lanceert de OL Chain: een speciaal ontwikkeld Layer-3 netwerk dat game-transacties sneller, voordeliger en volledig transparant maakt. Check onze Discord Connect met "like-minded" crypto enthousiastelingen Leer gratis de basis van Bitcoin & trading - stap voor stap, zonder voorkennis. Krijg duidelijke uitleg & charts van ervaren analisten. Sluit je aan bij een community die samen groeit. Nu naar Discord Real-time transacties zonder gas fees Met de komst van OL Chain breidt Open Loot zijn technologische fundament uit in de blockchain-gamingsector. Deze Layer-3 blockchain, gebouwd op Ethereum, is ontworpen om de bekende obstakels van Web3-gaming aan te pakken, zoals hoge gas fees en trage transactieverwerking. Het netwerk verwerkt transacties direct en zonder gaskosten voor de gebruiker. Dat maakt deelname voor spelers een stuk toegankelijker. Een belangrijk element binnen OL Chain is het gas sponsorship-model. Dit stelt game-ontwikkelaars in staat om gaskosten voor hun spelers te dekken. Zo ontstaat een soepele gebruikerservaring zonder financiële drempels. Door Ethereum’s beveiligingslaag te combineren met eigen schaalbare optimalisaties, biedt OL Chain een stabiel platform voor gameontwikkelaars en spelers die de voordelen van Web3 willen benutten. $OL – The GameFi Revolution Forget rug pulls & shady pre-sales. @OpenLoot ( $OL ) is built for players, by players with: ✅ A fair launch—no team tokens ✅ Massive ecosystem of top Web3 games ✅ Real ownership of in-game loot Over 1.5M+ gamers are already in. Are you? … pic.twitter.com/Su5Rjm5mxf — Cryptó Jaksoຖ (@CryptoJakson) March 4, 2025 Transparantie en tokengebruik in het hart van het ecosysteem De introductie van OL Chain versterkt ook de positie van de $OL-token in het ecosysteem van Open Loot. Deze token vormt een essentieel onderdeel van de infrastructuur en koppelt netwerkactiviteit direct aan waardecreatie binnen het platform. Elke handeling op de blockchain is openbaar te volgen via een publieke explorer. Gebruikers krijgen via deze explorer inzicht in onder meer walletverdelingen, transactiegeschiedenis en netwerkprestaties. Open Loot zet hiermee in op volledige transparantie. Volgens het bedrijf biedt OL Chain niet alleen technische vernieuwing, maar ook een fundament voor bredere acceptatie van Web3 in de game-industrie. Door blockchainprocessen op de achtergrond te houden, profiteren spelers van transparantie en eigenaarschap zonder dat het ten koste gaat van gebruiksgemak. Van lancering naar toepassing in de praktijk Met OL Chain heeft Open Loot een robuuste infrastructuur neergezet voor een toegankelijke en inzichtelijke game-ervaring. De technologie draait, het netwerk functioneert. Het is nu aan ontwikkelaars om het platform daadwerkelijk te integreren in hun games. Alleen dan kan de OL Chain zijn volledige potentieel realiseren. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Open Loot introduceert OL Chain voor transparante blockchain-gaming is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.