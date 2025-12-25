The post Olas Launches Pearl v1, the First ‘AI Agent App Store’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Olas has launched Pearl v1, a decentralized “AI agent app store” that lets users own and operate autonomous AI agents, blending the ease of Web2 with the self-sovereignty of Web3, the company said in a press release Tuesday. Unlike centralized AI platforms that rent access to users, Pearl gives full control and transparency: every agent action is verifiable on-chain. Users can start with familiar logins like Google or Apple, fund agents via card, and retain full data custody. Built on principles of ownership, curation, and transparency, Pearl offers a growing library of agents for finance, creative, and social use cases. The launch follows a beta success story where Modius, a decentralized finance (DeFi) trading agent, earned over 150% return on investment (ROI) in 150 days. “Centralized infrastructure has achieved global reach and performance, yet this concentration means decisions or faults can strip users of their data and work completely. This is why ownership is so important” said David Minarsch, founding member of Olas in the release. “At Olas, we’re building towards a future where your AI agents work for you, not for centralized platforms harvesting your data,” he added. Olas sees Pearl as a shift from today’s AI consumption model to one of AI ownership, where users, not corporations, control the agents acting on their behalf. Read more: Blockchain Will Drive the Agent-to-Agent AI Marketplace Boom Source: https://www.coindesk.com/tech/2025/11/04/olas-launches-pearl-v1-the-first-ai-agent-app-store

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.